4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle gets milestone wins over Springville, Muscle Shoals
HARTSELLE — The Hartselle Tigers saw two milestone wins over Springville and Muscle Shoals last weekend. The first came in the Tigers’ 55-54 win over Springville that gave coach Faron Key his 150th win at Hartselle. He is third all-time in wins as the Hartselle head coach trailing Don Pouncy (172 wins) and Johnny Berry (165 wins.)
AHSAA baseball, softball tournaments set for Oxford and JSU with new 5-year deal
The Alabama High School Athletic Association has signed a new 5-year deal with the city of Oxford and Jacksonville State University to play the baseball and softball championships at Choccolocco Park in Oxford and at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium. The AHSAA State Softball Championships moved to Oxford’s...
Hartselle Enquirer
Christopher Vizzina, Earl Woods give Alabama All-Stars a different look at quarterback
Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina didn’t think twice about coming to Mobile this week to compete in the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. “You only get to do this once,” the Briarwood Christian senior said. “I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to do it. I know some people don’t want to get injured and stuff, but I think it’s totally worth it. I’m for sure glad to be here.”
WAAY-TV
James Clemens' Gio Lopez signs with South Alabama
James Clemens Jets quarterback Gio Lopez will continue his football career in Alabama. The dual-threat passer signed his letter of intent to play for the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday morning. “I’m excited to get down there and compete,” Lopez said after putting pen to paper. The Jaguars’...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall Of Fame announces class of 2023 honorees
HUNTSVILLE – Athletes representing nine different sports and who have etched their names in the history books locally, nationally and internationally comprise the Class of 2023 of the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame. Among the honorees are an Olympic medal winner, the first NHL player born in Alabama...
Former Auburn All-SEC linebacker Deshaun Davis joins North Alabama staff
Former Auburn All-SEC linebacker Deshaun Davis is getting his first on-field coaching opportunity at the college level. Davis was hired at North Alabama, the program announced Wednesday, making him the first addition to new UNA coach Brent Dearmon’s staff. Davis will coach linebackers for the Lions. Read more Auburn...
Former Auburn linebacker on his way back for Bucs
Former Oxford High School and Auburn standout K.J. Britt returned to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday after missing the NFL team’s past five games. Britt had been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury in a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 23.
SEC coaches pick Will Anderson as defensive player of the year, again
Will Anderson was named Wednesday as the SEC’s defensive player of the year as voted upon by the conference’s coaches. It is the second season in a row Anderson has won the honor, and the third consecutive for Alabama. Cornerback Patrick Surtain was the 2020 winner. On Monday,...
The interesting study of Alabama’s No. 1 recruiting class from 2021
The 2021 Alabama signing class has an interesting place in football recruiting history. When it was complete, it was the highest-rated group in the history of the 247Sports Composite. The 327.80 rating ended the reign of the 2010 Florida class that previously held that honor. Two years later, the hit...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson crowns 2023 Miss THS
ALABASTER – Thompson excitedly crowned a new Miss THS during the 2023 Miss Thompson High School Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 19. “The Miss Thompson High School Pageant was a tremendous success with 27 young ladies participating this year,” THS college and career counselor Pam Vickers said. “We also had six young men participate as escorts.”
Hartselle Enquirer
Students support the Key family in time of grief
Hartselle has always held a special place in the heart of the Key family since they arrived here in 2014. But it grew more special when their hearts were broken in grief after the passing of their brother and uncle Randy Jones. Jones, the brother of coach Faron Key’s wife...
Central High School Names Demario Pippen As New Football Coach
Central High School has announced its new Head Football Coach. Demario Pippen, former Central High School Running Back will take the reigns as Head Coach for the 2023-2024 season. Physical, fast, tough, and disciplined is the brand of football Pippen says he'd like to bring to Central High School's team...
Ranking the 5 best HS football players I covered during my first year in Birmingham
This is an opinion piece. A prevailing thought is that high school football is critical to the fabric of the South, more so than in any other region in this country. Having spent some time In Georgia in the early 90s, I’ve seen first-hand how high school football teams in the South play spring football. Not only did they have complete weight training programs for their student-athletes, but those schools also practiced in full pads in the spring, having these players well prepared for fall ball.
Scarbinsky: No debate here: The Saban dynasty at Alabama is definitely in decline
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban did everything he could do, but he lost the debate, too. He turned into a tout and still came up short. After failing to coach Alabama into the SEC Championship Game, he couldn’t coax the Crimson Tide into the College Football Playoff.
Update: Record high temperatures in Alabama on Wednesday
Two Alabama cities had record high temperatures on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. And one city set a record for the month of December as well. Tuscaloosa hit 79 degrees Wednesday afternoon, tying its record last reached in 1951. Mobile did one better, not only reaching a record...
Alabama Basketball Moves Up in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Poll
The Crimson Tide will face the No. 1 Houston Cougars on Saturday, marking the second top-ranked opponent of the season for Alabama.
University of North Alabama celebrates record-breaking year in 2022
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
WHNT-TV
One Arrested after Police Chase Ends in Huntsville
One was arrested and three were transported to the hospital after a police chase ended with a vehicle hitting a police car in Huntsville. One Arrested after Police Chase Ends in Huntsville. One was arrested and three were transported to the hospital after a police chase ended with a vehicle...
