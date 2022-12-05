ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle gets milestone wins over Springville, Muscle Shoals

HARTSELLE — The Hartselle Tigers saw two milestone wins over Springville and Muscle Shoals last weekend. The first came in the Tigers’ 55-54 win over Springville that gave coach Faron Key his 150th win at Hartselle. He is third all-time in wins as the Hartselle head coach trailing Don Pouncy (172 wins) and Johnny Berry (165 wins.)
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Christopher Vizzina, Earl Woods give Alabama All-Stars a different look at quarterback

Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina didn’t think twice about coming to Mobile this week to compete in the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. “You only get to do this once,” the Briarwood Christian senior said. “I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to do it. I know some people don’t want to get injured and stuff, but I think it’s totally worth it. I’m for sure glad to be here.”
MOBILE, AL
WAAY-TV

James Clemens' Gio Lopez signs with South Alabama

James Clemens Jets quarterback Gio Lopez will continue his football career in Alabama. The dual-threat passer signed his letter of intent to play for the South Alabama Jaguars on Tuesday morning. “I’m excited to get down there and compete,” Lopez said after putting pen to paper. The Jaguars’...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn linebacker on his way back for Bucs

Former Oxford High School and Auburn standout K.J. Britt returned to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday after missing the NFL team’s past five games. Britt had been out of action since sustaining an ankle injury in a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 23.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thompson crowns 2023 Miss THS

ALABASTER – Thompson excitedly crowned a new Miss THS during the 2023 Miss Thompson High School Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 19. “The Miss Thompson High School Pageant was a tremendous success with 27 young ladies participating this year,” THS college and career counselor Pam Vickers said. “We also had six young men participate as escorts.”
ALABASTER, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Students support the Key family in time of grief

Hartselle has always held a special place in the heart of the Key family since they arrived here in 2014. But it grew more special when their hearts were broken in grief after the passing of their brother and uncle Randy Jones. Jones, the brother of coach Faron Key’s wife...
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Ranking the 5 best HS football players I covered during my first year in Birmingham

This is an opinion piece. A prevailing thought is that high school football is critical to the fabric of the South, more so than in any other region in this country. Having spent some time In Georgia in the early 90s, I’ve seen first-hand how high school football teams in the South play spring football. Not only did they have complete weight training programs for their student-athletes, but those schools also practiced in full pads in the spring, having these players well prepared for fall ball.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Update: Record high temperatures in Alabama on Wednesday

Two Alabama cities had record high temperatures on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. And one city set a record for the month of December as well. Tuscaloosa hit 79 degrees Wednesday afternoon, tying its record last reached in 1951. Mobile did one better, not only reaching a record...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

University of North Alabama celebrates record-breaking year in 2022

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

One Arrested after Police Chase Ends in Huntsville

One was arrested and three were transported to the hospital after a police chase ended with a vehicle hitting a police car in Huntsville. One Arrested after Police Chase Ends in Huntsville. One was arrested and three were transported to the hospital after a police chase ended with a vehicle...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
