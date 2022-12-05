ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

The Spun

Breaking: NCAA Announces Decision On Virginia Football Players

The NCAA did something right on Wednesday afternoon. According to Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, the NCAA is granting any Virginia football player whose eligibility expired after this season an extra season to play. Virginia initiated and submitted the request, per Athletic Director Carla Williams. This comes after three...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
aseaofred.com

Where was Liberty’s football attendance ranked this year and how did it compare to other schools?

Liberty football’s average home attendance was 20,954 in 2022, that’s the highest average attendance number in school history. This also continues a trend of increased average attendance since joining the FBS ranks. In 2018, Liberty averaged 16,282 fans each game. That number rose to 18,272 in 2019. Of course, the numbers were down in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, and in 2021 it was 17,608.
LYNCHBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Liberty Football Transfer Portal Tracker

This page will track which Liberty players enter the transfer portal and which players in the portal decide to transfer to the Flames. It will be updated for each addition to either category. TRANSFERRING FROM LIBERTY. 12/6/22: LG Jacob Bodden (according to On3 Sports) Bodden played in 5 games and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Lady Flames end 3-game skid with win at Radford

The Liberty Lady Flames have opened the season with a 3-4 record and ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a win at Radford. Here’s a recap of the first few weeks of the season:. L, 69-48 vs Richmond, Nov. 7. A 15-0 second quarter run helped Richmond...
RADFORD, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Two Cavaliers sign on to play college ball

Two Chatham High School varsity baseball players recently signed their intent letters to play at the collegiate level. Carrington Aaron signed to play baseball at Virginia Tech beginning in the fall of 2023. Aaron said he liked baseball because he was able to play with his friends and be part of a team around the great town of Chatham. He said, "The Virginia Tech coaches made me feel like I wanted to attend there and it felt like home."
CHATHAM, VA
cbs19news

UVA remains outside Top 25 despite unbeaten start

CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The UVA women's basketball team continues to knock on the door of the AP Poll rankings, yet despite their unbeaten start the team still remains on the outside looking in. For the second week in a row the Cavaliers received points but remained off the list....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
aseaofred.com

Flames Rising NIL Collective, Powered by ASOR, Now Live!

Today, we are pleased to announce the launch of the Flames Rising Collective, Powered by ASOR!. A Sea of Red, with the support of Liberty Athletics, is excited to launch the first and sole NIL collective benefitting Flames Athletics. We believe this collective is essential in ensuring that Liberty is the top resourced program at the Group of Five/Mid-Major level.
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech designs backpacks to make impact in Roanoke

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech Industrial Design students are working hard and so is the staff at UTS Systems LLC. Both have come together for a Connection 2 Care Project. “It’s not that they are just learning how to make a fashion backpack. This backpack has a purpose,” said...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

BUCK Squad reacts to new police chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department, Michael Kochis, is making his vision for the job known to the city. This includes addressing crimes involving firearms, and an area anti-violence group reacts. "It's basically a pandemic, damn near as bad as COVID, around the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Roanoke Star

UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED

UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

Community Policy