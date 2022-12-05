Read full article on original website
Breaking: NCAA Announces Decision On Virginia Football Players
The NCAA did something right on Wednesday afternoon. According to Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, the NCAA is granting any Virginia football player whose eligibility expired after this season an extra season to play. Virginia initiated and submitted the request, per Athletic Director Carla Williams. This comes after three...
Where was Liberty’s football attendance ranked this year and how did it compare to other schools?
Liberty football’s average home attendance was 20,954 in 2022, that’s the highest average attendance number in school history. This also continues a trend of increased average attendance since joining the FBS ranks. In 2018, Liberty averaged 16,282 fans each game. That number rose to 18,272 in 2019. Of course, the numbers were down in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, and in 2021 it was 17,608.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after the win over James Madison
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Kihei Clark scored 17 points, Jayden Gardner had 14 points and eight rebounds, to hep No. 3 Virginia beat James Madison 55-50 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers remain perfect (8-0), even though they lose starting guard Reece Beekman to a right hamstring injury early in the first half. Virginia head coach TonyBennett spoke to the media after the win.
Liberty Football Transfer Portal Tracker
This page will track which Liberty players enter the transfer portal and which players in the portal decide to transfer to the Flames. It will be updated for each addition to either category. TRANSFERRING FROM LIBERTY. 12/6/22: LG Jacob Bodden (according to On3 Sports) Bodden played in 5 games and...
Augusta Free Press
The end of mover-blocker? Bennett seems to be moving Virginia away from base offense
I never thought I’d find myself missing the mover-blocker, but after Virginia’s last two slogs – 62 points in a win against one-win Florida State, 55 last night against JMU – well, here we are. I don’t have data to back me up on this, but...
Jamey Chadwell details his first steps as Liberty’s new head football coach
It was a celebration, as the Voice of the Flames Alan York described the atmosphere for Sunday’s press conference in which Jamey Chadwell was announced as the next head football coach at Liberty. Now, as the fans have left the football facilities on campus in Lynchburg, Chadwell must get to work.
Augusta Free Press
Credit to JMU: Dukes give #3 UVA everything they could handle, and more
Virginia, playing shorthanded when starting junior guard Reece Beekman left the game with 16:13 remaining in the first half and did not return, found a way to hold-off a scrappy James Madison 55-50 here in JPJ Tuesday night. The Dukes, trailing 27-20 at the break, didn’t have any quit in...
Lady Flames end 3-game skid with win at Radford
The Liberty Lady Flames have opened the season with a 3-4 record and ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a win at Radford. Here’s a recap of the first few weeks of the season:. L, 69-48 vs Richmond, Nov. 7. A 15-0 second quarter run helped Richmond...
Two Cavaliers sign on to play college ball
Two Chatham High School varsity baseball players recently signed their intent letters to play at the collegiate level. Carrington Aaron signed to play baseball at Virginia Tech beginning in the fall of 2023. Aaron said he liked baseball because he was able to play with his friends and be part of a team around the great town of Chatham. He said, "The Virginia Tech coaches made me feel like I wanted to attend there and it felt like home."
Talented Two-Sport Wide Receiver Commits to Virginia Football
UVA picked up a wide receiver commitment for the second day in a row
First day of the NCAA transfer portal proves busy, but not overwhelmingly costly for UVa, Virginia Tech
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The window for undergraduate football players to officially enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal opened Monday, and ACC athletes wasted no time putting themselves on the market. In all, 74 ACC football players officially entered the portal as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, making themselves searchable...
Six Virginia Football Players Enter Transfer Portal on Monday
There are now a total of eight UVA football players in the transfer portal
UVA remains outside Top 25 despite unbeaten start
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va, (CBS19 SPORTS)-- The UVA women's basketball team continues to knock on the door of the AP Poll rankings, yet despite their unbeaten start the team still remains on the outside looking in. For the second week in a row the Cavaliers received points but remained off the list....
Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Record-Breaking Wide Receiver
The all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns in Georgia high school football history has committed to UVA
Flames Rising NIL Collective, Powered by ASOR, Now Live!
Today, we are pleased to announce the launch of the Flames Rising Collective, Powered by ASOR!. A Sea of Red, with the support of Liberty Athletics, is excited to launch the first and sole NIL collective benefitting Flames Athletics. We believe this collective is essential in ensuring that Liberty is the top resourced program at the Group of Five/Mid-Major level.
Liberty professor to become first dean of public health at Appalachian College of Pharmacy; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
Virginia Tech designs backpacks to make impact in Roanoke
ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech Industrial Design students are working hard and so is the staff at UTS Systems LLC. Both have come together for a Connection 2 Care Project. “It’s not that they are just learning how to make a fashion backpack. This backpack has a purpose,” said...
BUCK Squad reacts to new police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department, Michael Kochis, is making his vision for the job known to the city. This includes addressing crimes involving firearms, and an area anti-violence group reacts. "It's basically a pandemic, damn near as bad as COVID, around the...
UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED
UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
