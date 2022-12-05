ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn legacy DB Colton Hood flips from Michigan State to the Plains

3-star defensive back Colton Hood announced his de-commitment from Michigan State on Saturday and commitment to Auburn on Sunday after a weekend visit with new Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze, assistant coach Zac Etheridge, and recently hired secondary coach Wesley McGriff. Hood is following in the family’s footsteps by committing...
Hugh Freeze hires offensive and defensive coordinators at Auburn

According to multiple reports, Hugh Freeze hired Ron Roberts as Auburn’s defensive coordinator and Philip Montgomery as the offensive coordinator. Roberts comes to the Plains from Baylor, where he spent three years as defensive coordinator under head coach Dave Aranda. 247 Sports first reported the move, and a source confirmed to AL.Com.
Where are the Alabama, Mississippi All-Stars heading to college?

The 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic is set for noon today at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game features three Alabama commits, three Auburn commits and a host of other future SEC players. Here is a look at today’s roster and where players are currently committed to play college...
1 dead, 1 wounded in Montgomery shooting

A man is dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Montgomery, according to WSFA. The incident happened at a business in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. The station cited authorities in saying that one man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was transported to the hospital with...
