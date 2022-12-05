Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
Auburn legacy DB Colton Hood flips from Michigan State to the Plains
3-star defensive back Colton Hood announced his de-commitment from Michigan State on Saturday and commitment to Auburn on Sunday after a weekend visit with new Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze, assistant coach Zac Etheridge, and recently hired secondary coach Wesley McGriff. Hood is following in the family’s footsteps by committing...
3-star OT Tyler Johnson flips from Texas Tech to Auburn after weekend visit
With 10 days left before the early signing period opens, Hugh Freeze is making a recruiting push with Auburn. On Sunday, the new head coach of the Tigers got his first commitment since accepting the job as Tyler Johnson, a three-star from Natchitoches, Louisiana, flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to the Plains.
Hugh Freeze hires offensive and defensive coordinators at Auburn
According to multiple reports, Hugh Freeze hired Ron Roberts as Auburn’s defensive coordinator and Philip Montgomery as the offensive coordinator. Roberts comes to the Plains from Baylor, where he spent three years as defensive coordinator under head coach Dave Aranda. 247 Sports first reported the move, and a source confirmed to AL.Com.
Observations from No. 11 Auburn’s 82-73 loss against Memphis at State Farm
Kendric Davis scored 27 points to pace Memphis in an 82-73 victory against No. 11 Auburn in front of a primarily Orange and Blue-clad crowd in Atlanta at State Farm Arena. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway noticed the audience was overwhelmingly in favor of Auburn, which is less than a 90-minute drive from the arena.
Where are the Alabama, Mississippi All-Stars heading to college?
The 36th Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic is set for noon today at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game features three Alabama commits, three Auburn commits and a host of other future SEC players. Here is a look at today’s roster and where players are currently committed to play college...
Alabama mounts 15-point comeback to knock off No. 1 Houston on the road
For the second time in 14 days, the Tide knocked off the No. 1-ranked team in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll. Alabama recovered from a 15-point, second-half deficit to storm back Saturday afternoon and defeat Houston, 71-65. The Tide’s road win in Houston’s Fertitta Center came after it...
What TV channel is Memphis-Auburn on today? Live stream, how to watch online, time
The Memphis Tigers square off against the No. 11 Auburn Tigers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Dec. 10. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season. Memphis is 4-0 at home. The Memphis...
1 dead, 1 wounded in Montgomery shooting
A man is dead following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Montgomery, according to WSFA. The incident happened at a business in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. The station cited authorities in saying that one man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was transported to the hospital with...
Dorothy Pitman Hughes, pioneering Black feminist and Ms. Magazine co-founder, dies at 84
Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a pioneering Black feminist, child welfare advocate and community activist who co-founded Ms. Magazine with Gloria Steinem and appeared with her in one of the most iconic photos of the second-wave feminist movement, has died. She was 84. Hughes died Dec. 1 in Tampa, Florida, at the...
