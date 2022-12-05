ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

How Nate Oats assesses Alabama progress before trip to No. 1 Houston

Opening the season, this was an Alabama men’s basketball team swimming in the unknowns. Almost completely rebuilt from a disappointing final month last year, the potential was there for a rebound but it was hard to fully forecast what was to come. A few inconsistent scrimmages further muddied the water before what’s been a strong start to the regular season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Receiver Hired as MAC Head Coach

The college football regular season has wrapped up, save for the annual Army vs. Navy game and therefore the coaching carousel is in full swing. Many Alabama fans are on the lookout for assistant coaching potentially on the move, but the Crimson Tide nation can celebrate one of its own being chosen to lead his own program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

A veteran Alabama wide receiver expected to return for 2023 season

Alabama lost Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, and JoJo Earle to the NCAA transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide is expected to return a veteran wide receiver for next season. According to credible sources, Touchdown Alabama Magazine has learned that Jermaine Burton will return. As a California native, Burton transferred to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Teams ranked in 6A, 7A Cheer State Competition

BIRMINGHAM – During the fall season, the cheerleaders in Shelby County were not just practicing to cheer on their school under the lights on Friday nights. On Monday, Dec. 5, several teams competed in the State Competition for the 6A and 7A Cheer divisions at the Birmingham CrossPlex. To...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
uab.edu

A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10

Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gasoline prices dropping across Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get deeper into the holiday season, you may have noticed a change in gas prices, a change that’s trending downward. According to AAA, the average price per gallon is $2.97 in Tuscaloosa, a drop of 20 cents a gallon in the last month or so.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?

Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Deborah Oberkor made history at the University of Alabama, aims to bring representation to sororities

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

