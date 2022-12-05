Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How Nate Oats assesses Alabama progress before trip to No. 1 Houston
Opening the season, this was an Alabama men’s basketball team swimming in the unknowns. Almost completely rebuilt from a disappointing final month last year, the potential was there for a rebound but it was hard to fully forecast what was to come. A few inconsistent scrimmages further muddied the water before what’s been a strong start to the regular season.
SEC announces the All-Freshman Football team
The Southeastern Conference has released the 2022 All-Freshman Football Team and the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers are both represented.
Former Alabama Receiver Hired as MAC Head Coach
The college football regular season has wrapped up, save for the annual Army vs. Navy game and therefore the coaching carousel is in full swing. Many Alabama fans are on the lookout for assistant coaching potentially on the move, but the Crimson Tide nation can celebrate one of its own being chosen to lead his own program.
tdalabamamag.com
A veteran Alabama wide receiver expected to return for 2023 season
Alabama lost Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, and JoJo Earle to the NCAA transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide is expected to return a veteran wide receiver for next season. According to credible sources, Touchdown Alabama Magazine has learned that Jermaine Burton will return. As a California native, Burton transferred to...
‘We’ll build this thing from the inside-out’: Trent Dilfer embracing life as UAB football head coach
UAB football head coach Trent Dilfer has been on the job for a week and running errands and pulling grunt work for the current staff as preparations are underway for the Blazers’ fifth bowl game in the last six seasons. “I plan on serving Coach (Bryant) Vincent and the...
SEC announces 2022 individual football awards
The SEC announced its individual football awards Wednesday with top honors going to players from Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.
Providence Day 5-star tackle David Sanders lands offer from Alabama
Charlotte, N.C. — Providence Day 5-star offensive tackle David Sanders has racked up dozens of offers and now can say he's received the same opportunity from the University of Alabama. Sanders is a sophomore and currently ranked as the No. 1 player in the country in 247Sports class of 2025 rankings.
What Does Alabama Basketball Need to Do to Upset No. 1 Houston? Three-and-Out
Alabama basketball as an upcoming road test at Houston, and the panel what some of the keys to potential success will be for the Crimson Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans are torn on whether Bryce Young and Will Anderson should play in the Sugar Bowl or not
Alabama football has two concrete first-round draft picks for next April. Bryce Young (quarterback) and Will Anderson (linebacker) have given everything to the University of Alabama. Both arrived as five stars in the 2020 recruiting class. They assisted the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff National Championship as freshmen...
Hugh Freeze: Auburn has ‘work cut out’ trying to close gap between rivals Alabama, Georgia
Hugh Freeze isn’t shying away from Auburn’s top rivals. He made that much apparent during his introductory press conference last week, when he said he hoped Nick Saban was “a little nervous” upon finding out Freeze was the new coach at Auburn. Of course, in taking...
UAB’s Trent Dilfer hires Sione Ta’ufo’ou as Blazers’ defensive coordinator
UAB head coach Trent Dilfer’s first coaching staff on the Southside is coming together quickly. Sione Ta’ofu’ou will join Dilfer as the Blazers’ new defensive coordinator. Dilfer announced the hire on the McElroy and Cubelic radio show on Wednesday and Ta’ofu’ou confirmed the news in a...
How Alabama’s Sugar Bowl roster is looking after transfers
As of Wednesday morning, the Alabama roster for the Sugar Bowl remains written in pencil. There are a few factors to consider with the depth chart in the weeks leading up to the Dec. 31 meeting with Kansas State. So far, 12 Crimson Tide players entered the transfer portal in...
Shelby Reporter
Teams ranked in 6A, 7A Cheer State Competition
BIRMINGHAM – During the fall season, the cheerleaders in Shelby County were not just practicing to cheer on their school under the lights on Friday nights. On Monday, Dec. 5, several teams competed in the State Competition for the 6A and 7A Cheer divisions at the Birmingham CrossPlex. To...
Central High School Names Demario Pippen As New Football Coach
Central High School has announced its new Head Football Coach. Demario Pippen, former Central High School Running Back will take the reigns as Head Coach for the 2023-2024 season. Physical, fast, tough, and disciplined is the brand of football Pippen says he'd like to bring to Central High School's team...
uab.edu
A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10
Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
wbrc.com
Gasoline prices dropping across Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get deeper into the holiday season, you may have noticed a change in gas prices, a change that’s trending downward. According to AAA, the average price per gallon is $2.97 in Tuscaloosa, a drop of 20 cents a gallon in the last month or so.
Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
wvtm13.com
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
Deborah Oberkor made history at the University of Alabama, aims to bring representation to sororities
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0