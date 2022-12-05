ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire

During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Ed Orgeron Report

Coach O in Sin City? It's reportedly a possibility. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is one of the potential candidates for the vacancy at UNLV, along with former Boise State and Washington head coach Chris Peterson. "They join former Arizona coaches Mike...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

SEC Football Coach Of The Year Announced Monday

The Associated Press announced its SEC Football Coach of the Year on Monday. To nobody's surprise, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took home the award after he led the program to a 10-2 regular season record. He even had his team as the top team in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to Georgia.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Raphael Warnock has message for Georgia Bulldogs

Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican against incumbent Raphael Warnock in the Georgia senate race in a vicious, close, and highly controversial run-off election. However, it was Warnock who spent the weekend hanging out with Bulldogs fans basking in their SEC Championship Game victory over LSU.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
LOUISVILLE, KY
AL.com

The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
Highway 98.9

Georgia’s QB Was A Louisiana Ragin Cajun For About 12 Hours

He's the defending National Champion quarterback, he's leading the #1 seed in this year's College Football Playoff, he's a former walk-on player...and in a weird way, he's a former UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajun. We're talking about Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett. Yeah, that Stetson Bennett, the guy who might win back-to-back...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WMBB

Top college football programs recruiting the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – With the floodgates of the transfer portal and college football recruitment opening up, some of the top Division I programs have stopped by to recruit the Panhandle. Both the University of Oklahoma and the University of Georgia have paid visits to Blountstown High School this week in hopes to flip […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Ranks No. 1 Stadium Environment

College football is well known for its ability to produce some of the most electric atmospheres in sports. On Thursday, 247 Sports analyst Brad Crawford named the top 10 stadium environments from the 2022 regular season. Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is Georgia's Sanford Stadium for this year's...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia Tech Makes Big Plays in Win Over Georgia

In a back-and-forth game that had 18 lead changes and wasn’t over until the final desperation shot by Georgia, Georgia Tech rallied for a 79-77 win to improve their record to 6-3. The game featured late heroics by Miles Kelly, Deivon Smith, and Jalon Moore. Kelly gave the Jackets...
ATLANTA, GA
