Tuscaloosa, AL

Related
WolverineDigest

Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer

In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 times the Heisman Trophy went to the wrong player since 1990

It’s my favorite time of year! Head-scratching and hand-wringing over the Heisman Trophy!. What should be the most prestigious award offered to a college football player has, in my mind, been tarnished by the unwritten limitations placed on the award, evidenced in the yearly trotting out of quarterbacks and running backs as the top candidates for “best player in college football”.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Georgia now leads for Damon Wilson

Ohio State and Georgia have been battling for the better part of two months to land five-star Venice (Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson. Momentum has swung back and forth between both programs depending on the week, but as Wilson gets closer to a decision, one team has taken a lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

Will Anderson is Alabama’s second Lombardi Award winner of Nick Saban era

Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson took home his second national award of the week Wednesday evening when he was named the 2022 winner of the Lombardi Award. Two days after winning the Nagurski Award as national defensive player of the year at a banquet in Charlotte, Anderson traveled to Houston to accept the Lombardi Award from the city’s Rotary Club.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Action News Jax

For Alabama, the road to another championship gets no easier from here on out

Nick Saban’s appearance at halftime of the Big Ten championship game Saturday night had all the pomp and circumstance of a breaking-news presidential address, with breathless promotion beforehand, deferential platitudes from Fox commentators, and a solemn atmosphere looming over it all as Saban made a last-minute campaign pitch for his Crimson Tide to join the College Football Playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
People

8 Players Suspended After Women's College Basketball Game Turns Into Brawl

"We never want to be a part of anything like that," TCU head coach Raegen Pebley said during the postgame presser Eight players were ejected when a tense game between Texas Christian University and George Washington University's women's basketball teams escalated into a brawl. The altercation began with GWU guard Essence Brown and TCU forward Bella Cravens during the second quarter of Monday's game. According to TCU Basketball beat reporter Ray Cartwright, "Things turned ugly at the 5:51 mark in the second." Cravens became visibly upset after she believed Brown pulled her...
FORT WORTH, TX
AL.com

AL.com

