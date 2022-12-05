Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Reveals His Prediction For Deion Sanders, Colorado
Deion Sanders has officially accepted a head coaching job with the Colorado Buffaloes football program. Sanders flipped the Jackson State program on its head and led them to a perfect 12-0 season this year. That being said, some have questions about how he'll perform at the Pac-12 level. During a...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Hiring Head Coach To Be His Offensive Coordinator
Deion Sanders has officially landed in the FBS, as he was introduced as the new head coach at Colorado on Sunday. "Coach Prime" quickly made it clear that he plans to bring several high-profile players with him to the job, including his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But first, ...
Veteran Ohio State Player Announces Decision To Transfer
Ohio State senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. Mitchell has one year of eligibility remaining after playing in just four games this season. The 6-2, 239-pounder is in his fifth season with the Buckeyes. He's played in 39 games, making eight ...
Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer
In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
Report: Ed Orgeron Named Finalist For Surprising Head Coaching Job
Will Ed Orgeron soon get back into coaching at the college level? Orgeron, 61, last coached in 2021 when he was still wearing the purple and gold at LSU. The Tigers moved on and poached Brian Kelly from Notre Dame. Coach O has taken a year off from his occupation, but it sounds like he could ...
4-star DL Jordan Hall knows where he's going, sets commitment date
Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall has taken dozens of campus visits, including a handful of officials this fall. He’s made list cuts. And now he’s ready to make his commitment. Hall told On3 that he will announce his decision during the Early Signing Period on...
Jackson State recruits de-commit after Sanders departure
Coach Prime did say he would be bringing "luggage" with him to Colorado. The post Jackson State recruits de-commit after Sanders departure appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Breaking: Heisman Finalists Were Revealed On Monday Night
The race for the Heisman Trophy has felt particularly wide open this season. But we now know it will be one of four players who will lift the most coveted individual award in college football. The Heisman finalists, who will be invited to the trophy presentation in New York, were revealed on ...
7 times the Heisman Trophy went to the wrong player since 1990
It’s my favorite time of year! Head-scratching and hand-wringing over the Heisman Trophy!. What should be the most prestigious award offered to a college football player has, in my mind, been tarnished by the unwritten limitations placed on the award, evidenced in the yearly trotting out of quarterbacks and running backs as the top candidates for “best player in college football”.
College Football World Reacts To 5-Star Quarterback's Transfer
Once again, quarterback JT Daniels is entering the transfer portal. ESPN insider Pete Thamel broke the news on Tuesday morning. Daniels, a former five-star recruit, started his college career at USC. He then transferred after suffering a torn ACL in 2019. Daniels showed a ton of promise at his first...
LSU Star Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte Makes Shocking Decision
Kayshon Boutte wants to win a national championship, and he wants to do it as a Tiger. The standout receiver announced that he will return to LSU for his senior season on Monday. Boutte burst onto the national scene as a freshman in 2020, when he caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns, ...
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Georgia now leads for Damon Wilson
Ohio State and Georgia have been battling for the better part of two months to land five-star Venice (Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson. Momentum has swung back and forth between both programs depending on the week, but as Wilson gets closer to a decision, one team has taken a lead in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).
Will Anderson is Alabama’s second Lombardi Award winner of Nick Saban era
Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson took home his second national award of the week Wednesday evening when he was named the 2022 winner of the Lombardi Award. Two days after winning the Nagurski Award as national defensive player of the year at a banquet in Charlotte, Anderson traveled to Houston to accept the Lombardi Award from the city’s Rotary Club.
Action News Jax
For Alabama, the road to another championship gets no easier from here on out
Nick Saban’s appearance at halftime of the Big Ten championship game Saturday night had all the pomp and circumstance of a breaking-news presidential address, with breathless promotion beforehand, deferential platitudes from Fox commentators, and a solemn atmosphere looming over it all as Saban made a last-minute campaign pitch for his Crimson Tide to join the College Football Playoff.
Former blue-chip LSU cornerback enters transfer portal
The Tigers haven’t had many transfer portal losses in the first two days of it officially being open, but they have seen some attrition. The latest loss was sophomore cornerback Damarius McGhee, a former four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class from Pensacola Catholic High School in Florida. The news was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz.
UPDATE: Latest on Ladd McConkey's Injury
Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey left the SEC Championship after suffering a knee injury in the 2nd quarter. Here is what we know so far.
Stephen A. Smith throws tantrum over Alabama College Football Playoff Snub
Stephen A. Smith threw a childish tantrum after Alabama was snubbed for the College Football Playoff in favor of Ohio State and TCU. Steve Harvey once said on Family Feud that God hears and answers prayers. That includes a Stephen A. Smith rant on the Alabama Crimson Tide being snubbed.
Georgia Football: 5 Reasons Why the Bulldogs Will Win the College Football Playoff
Here are five reasons why the Georgia Bulldogs will go from the last team in to winning the College Football Playoff.
How Does Stetson Bennett Stack Up Amongst the Heisman Finalists?
Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett became the first Bulldog to be announced as a Heisman finalist since Garrison Hearst in 1992 and the first Georgia quarterback to be nominated for the award. He now has the opportunity to win the award since Herschel Walker in 1982. So now that Bennett has ...
8 Players Suspended After Women's College Basketball Game Turns Into Brawl
"We never want to be a part of anything like that," TCU head coach Raegen Pebley said during the postgame presser Eight players were ejected when a tense game between Texas Christian University and George Washington University's women's basketball teams escalated into a brawl. The altercation began with GWU guard Essence Brown and TCU forward Bella Cravens during the second quarter of Monday's game. According to TCU Basketball beat reporter Ray Cartwright, "Things turned ugly at the 5:51 mark in the second." Cravens became visibly upset after she believed Brown pulled her...
