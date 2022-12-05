Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Four Birmingham-area restaurants openings you should know about
Biscuits, wine, doughnuts and pizza are on the agenda for the latest restaurant news in the Birmingham area. In case you missed it, Cahaba Heights is home to a new location of Biscuit Love. In Trussville, Corbeau— a new wine bar— is gearing up to open to the public. Sons Donuts has officially relocated from Avondale to Mountain Brook, and the newest location of San Peggio’s Pizza is open Homewood.
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
Bham Now
38 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Dec. 9-11
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 38 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Kelly Fair at 832-713-0789 or...
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
Bham Now
A sneak peek of Edgehill at Southtown, the new development at former Southtown Court site
A new website released by Southside Development Co. provides Birmingham residents with a sneak peek of the new 26-acre development going in the former Southtown Court site and a name for the massive project — Edgehill at Southtown. Location. The new Edgehill at Southtown is located along University Boulevard...
Bham Now
Holiday markets, festive music + more wonderful weekend events—Dec. 9-11
You better watch out because the weekend is right around the corner. If you’re looking to spread holiday cheer, Birmingham is jam-packed with events to celebrate the season including your favorite movies. Read on to find out what’s happening in The Magic City, December 9-11. Bite-sized news. Biscuit...
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
Bham Now
A-Train Station opens first restaurant on Birmingham’s West End [PHOTOS]
A-Train Station, winner of the 2022 Nowie Award for best food truck, has opened its first brick and mortar location on Birmingham’s West End at 1515 Pearson Ave. S.W. “It’s been a long time coming,” Anthony Harris, co-owner of A-Train Station, told Bham Now. “We’re really excited. A lot of people have been coming in to let us know they have our back. It’s been a wonderful experience.”
The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!
The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
Planning commission approves site plans
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Planning Commission at its Monday, Dec. 5, meeting approved site plans for various properties. The commission approved plans for the former Texaco gas station property at 1667 Cherokee Ave. SW next to Mitch Smith Chevrolet, as well as for the former Werner’s (now Ace of the South) property at 1115 Fourth St. SW. The short-form subdivision and the proposed site plan for 4 Arrows Fitness at Bolte Road Southeast and Third Avenue Southeast (Old Hanceville Highway) was approved. The rezoning from M-2 to B-2 request for the property received a favorable recommendation and will move to Cullman City Council. Final plat plans for The Reserve at Northridge-Phase II, off of Eva Road just north of Alabama Highway 157, and Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II, just north of Cracker Barrel off of Alabama Highway 157, were approved. The property at Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II was noted to have potential issues with water runoff, but the project’s representative, James Hayes Jr., stated, “We’re fine with any of the comments from engineering. We’ll be responsible if there’s any problem with the drainage.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
Mistletoe on Main hosted by Leeds Main Street
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Leeds Main Street is excited to host Mistletoe on Main, a community event, this Friday, Dec. 9, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown Leeds. “This event is making all my Hallmark Movie dreams come true,” President of Leeds Main Street Kristy Biddle said. “There will be […]
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer Christmas Parade is Coming Saturday, December 10, 2022 - 2:00 pm
The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the annual City of Bessemer Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, December 10th at 2 pm in downtown Bessemer. Theme: Oh Christmas Tree. This year’s event is sponsored by the Bessemer Airport Authority, Bessemer Redevelopment Corp, International Auto Wholesalers,...
wvtm13.com
Red Mountain Expressway resurfacing set for April
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation say resurfacing of Red Mountain Expressway will have to wait until April. The $16.5 million project to upgrade the highway began in the Spring. Crews installed a new concrete median and stripped the concrete for new asphalt in time...
birminghamtimes.com
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
Who are the 50 highest paid employees with the City of Birmingham?
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list.
wvtm13.com
Owner taking building collapse in stride
GADSDEN, Ala. — A historic building tumbled to the ground in Gadsden Wednesday night leaving a pile of debris covering the sidewalk and street. It happened at the intersection of 12th Street and Forrest Avenue. Crews cleared the street and sidewalk of the rubble and reopened the streets. Now a massive pile of debris sits where the two-story building stood.
ABC 33/40 News
Two dead after shooting near East Lake Park in Birmingham
Two men are dead after a shooting near East Lake Park in Birmingham, according to Sgt. Monica Law of the Birmingham Police Department. Police responded to a Shell gas station in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North near the intersection of 83rd Street. A double homicide investigation is now underway.
wvtm13.com
Warm with showers at times through the weekend
Staying in the seventies through Saturday, a little cooler by Sunday and a round of heavy rain and storms rolls in midweek: check the video forecast for the latest. Friday’s normal high in Birmingham would be 58 degrees. The record high is 74°F from 1946, and you can expect it to be much closer to the record than normal as the December warmth hangs on for a few more days. A weak cold front moving into Alabama Friday stirs up some spotty showers and storms: first up north of Cullman and Hamilton in the morning, then nearer Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden midday through early evening.
Bham Now
Here’s where to watch holiday movies in Birmingham this December
Grab some popcorn, it’s time to cozy up in front of the big screen to watch all your holiday movie favorites. From A Christmas Story at the Alabama Theatre to The Grinch at McWane Science Center’s IMAX Theatre, here’s what’s playing this season in Birmingham. Alabama...
