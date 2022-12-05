ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'

How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow dumps on Colorado mountains: Here's how much has fallen

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — While the Front Range has been sunny and dry on Monday and Tuesday, the mountains of western Colorado have seen heavy snowfall. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for most of the mountains on Tuesday, with as much as an additional foot of accumulation expected. The heaviest snow will shift from northern Colorado to southern Colorado late Tuesday.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 9-11

COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of year in Colorado!. This weekend Colorado celebrates the coming winter season with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and special attractions. Winter and Christmas festivals are planned this weekend in Brighton, Longmont, Fort Lupton, Boulder, Thornton, Fruita, Breckenridge and...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Next chance for snow in Denver

Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
DENVER, CO
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)

Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
DENVER, CO
KJCT8

US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

Field of tumbleweeds causes problems in Brighton

A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. Boulder County reduces rebuild fees for Marshall …. Only 23...
BRIGHTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado couple strikes a deal for their 'HummViewer' device on Shark Tank

A couple from Loveland, Colorado appeared on the hit television show Shark Tank earlier this month to make a case for their one-of-a-kind hummingbird viewing invention. The HummViewer is a visor-type device that you wear on your head, with hummingbird feeders attached to it. John and Joan Creed came up with the idea for it by spending so much time viewing humming birds in their Colorado yard.
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft

Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop. Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft. Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Ballots tossed out during curing process

One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. Denver weather:...
GEORGIA STATE
