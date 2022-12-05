Read full article on original website
Exzavian Burnette found guilty on 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Knoll Ave shooting
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish jury handed down a guilty verdict on two counts of second-degree murder for Exzavian Burnette in connection with a shooting on Knoll Avenue back on Jan. 19, 2022, that left two people dead. Bunkie police arrested Burnette in March, and he was...
Arrest made in hit-and-run on Hwy 190
Hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish leaves an Opelousas man dead.
Melville resident arrested and charged with inciting felony in connection to shooting
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Melville resident and charged them with inciting a felony connected to a shooting.
Mother of murdered Edwin Davidson, Jr. gives victim impact statement
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The sentencing of Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, was delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after two post-conviction defense motions, including one request for a new trial, were denied by presiding Judge Greg Beard. Mayo, who was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury on Nov....
Evangeline Parish Jail Deputy terminated; accused of assaulting inmate
On December 3, 2022, it was reported to Sheriff Charles R. Guillory that an inmate in the Evangeline Parish Jail was involved in an altercation with a Corrections Deputy.
Ville Platte man facing charges in connection to missing female juvenile
On January 8, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies with the CPSO who requested help in locating a missing 16 year old female juvenile from their jurisdiction.
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
Two 15 year-olds arrested after bomb threat
Port Barre Police are reporting arrests after several bomb threats at Port Barre High School. The first happening the day before Thanksgiving break, the second on December 1st.
Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, the Alexandria Police Department arrested a man who allegedly attacked an APD officer before being shot on Nov. 24. Jason Shackleford, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, possession of fentanyl (less than two grams), resisting an officer by force of violence and disturbing the peace.
Opelousas neighbor recalls saving shooting victim's life
Opelousas, La(KADN)- The victim of a weekend shooting in Opelousas is still alive after a neighbor rushed to his aid, after being shot while he was leaving his business. "It was really shocking because I didn't expect it to be him that was shot," says Kelan Broussard. Broussard remembers sitting...
Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident
Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident. Alexandria, Louisiana – On December 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated that on November 7, 2022, 31-year-old Nick Ducote and his spouse were charged with domestic violence following a domestic violence investigation begun by the Marksville Police Department (MPD). MPD issued criminal summonses to both people. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office secured and enforced a restraining order on Ducote on November 9, 2022. He was consequently placed on administrative leave.
Opelousas Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman has been arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly ran into a pedestrian pushing his bicycle on U.S. Highway 190 then sped away. Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen says the incident happened on Thanksgiving Eve night on Hwy...
La. State Trooper accused of violating restraining order in Avoyelles Parish
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Louisiana State Trooper has been placed on administrative leave and arrested after authorities said he allegedly violated a restraining order placed on him in Avoyelles Parish. LSP said on Nov. 7, Nick Ducote, 31, and a woman were both charged with domestic violence by...
Woman sues City of Pineville, two police officers after being tased following 2021 traffic accident
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has filed a federal civil lawsuit against the City of Pineville and two of its police officers after a Dec. 9, 2021, traffic accident that resulted in her being tased. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Jermaine Harris of the Jermaine Harris Law...
RPSO investigating shooting in Kelley Land area of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into a shooting that occurred on Cavan Circle in the Kelley Land area of Alexandria on Monday, Dec. 5. RPSO learned of the shooting around 3:52 p.m. Their investigation indicates that one person sustained injuries and was transported...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Information Relating to a December 5 Shooting in Alexandria
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Information Relating to a December 5 Shooting in Alexandria. Alexandria, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 5, 2022, that at around 3:52 p.m., Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Cavan Circle in Alexandria, Louisiana’s Kelley Land region.
Runaway juvenile has been located
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Za’Nayla Martin has been located and is safe. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′...
Five Army Soldiers were arrested for the alleged drugging and rape of two women
NATIONAL (WTRF) – Five soldiers were arrested after allegedly drugging and raping two women, according to a report by KLFY. Fort Polk soldiers: John Bianzon, 29, Franzrobert T. Camentil, 20, Cyrus Labial, 24, Ajjashery J. Flores, 24, and Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, were arrested after allegedly drugging and raping two women.
Mayor Julius Alsandor speaks out after recent violence in Opelousas
Opelousas, La(KADN)- The recent violence on the streets of Opelousas has hit Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor hard. Alsandor calls it unacceptable and unwarranted. "The loss of life like that not only impacts the family immediately but it impacts our community. It resonates with our community in a negative light. We're tired, society is tired."
Three Southern University Students killed in Roadside accident in Natchitoches
Natchitoches Parish – On December 6, 2022, shortly after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 north of Natchitoches. This crash killed 19-year-old Tyron Williams of Dallas, TX, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, TX, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of Cedar Hill, TX.
