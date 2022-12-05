ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Hertz Pays A Big Price for False Customer Theft Arrests

Hertz (HTZGQ) is probably getting off easy all things considered. The car rental company landed in hot water earlier this year after dozens of plaintiffs filed class action lawsuit against the company for having them arrested for stealing their vehicles. The problem of course was that the customers in question...
BoardingArea

Man Set Up Camera In His Hotel Room; Caught Employee In The Act

When we write about suspicion of theft in lodging situations, it’s usually in Airbnbs. With little to no oversight, some Airbnb owners have set up hidden cameras in their rental units (they’re supposed to tell the renters about them, and they’re not allowed to be in certain parts of the house, but not all owners follow the rules). It got to the point where more than one entity on the internet wrote pieces about how to find hidden cameras in your Airbnb rental.
CBS LA

SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

Walmart was ordered to pay $420,000 after firing a worker with Down syndrome. It tried to get a fresh trial, but just had that request denied.

Walmart fired a store worker with Down syndrome in 2015 for "excessive absenteeism." A judge ordered Walmart to pay the worker $420,000 and rehire her, citing disability discrimination. Walmart requested a new trial, but that request has now been denied. A federal judge has rejected Walmart's request for a new...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ask Tacoma

Is it legal for my landlord to raise my rent because my partner is moving in? I'm in Tacoma

She’s trying to raise it by $200. I read my lease agreement and there is nothing that says anything about the number of tenants limited in my unit. I have two bedrooms which I live in alone. There is also nothing in the lease that says rent might increase. I pay month to month now, but initially started with a year long lease. Any insight would be appreciated! Thanks!
TACOMA, WA
TheDailyBeast

Mystery Explosion of Biden’s Secret Service Car Rentals Not Suspicious, Fire Chief Says

The fire involving five vehicles used by President Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail during his visit to Nantucket was not suspicious, according to the island’s fire chief. The vehicles, which included a Chevy Suburban, a Ford Explorer, an Infiniti QX80, a Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Gladiator, were used by Secret Service agents and staff while assisting the president, but did not transport the president or his family, according to an agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, NBC News reported. Hertz is reportedly investigating the fire and the Secret Service is not involved, Guglielmi said. No official cause for the fire has been declared yet, but authorities are examining the Expedition, which was under recall by Ford for a faulty battery but had not yet been serviced. The vehicles were returned by the government agency to the car rental lot less than 24 hours before they exploded, but reportedly had no issues while they were in use. Read it at Nantucket Current
NANTUCKET, MA
Carscoops

Two-Thirds Of Ford Dealers Agree To No-Haggle EV Pricing

Roughly two-thirds of Ford’s 3,000 dealers in the U.S. have agreed to a new sales practice for electric vehicles, that would prevent buyers from having to negotiate on the price of a vehicle. Jim Farley, the automaker’s CEO, said that the move would mark an important step in its goal of becoming the country’s top EV manufacturer.
Carscoops

1.7 Million Honda CR-Vs And HR-Vs Are Being Investigated For Leaving Owners Without Power

The United States Department of Transportation’s Office of Defects Investigations (ODI) has opened a preliminary investigation into an estimated 1,720,768 Honda SUVs. The office will look to determine whether a manufacturing flaw has led to complaints of seizing rear differentials that leave drivers without power on the highway. The...

