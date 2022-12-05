The fire involving five vehicles used by President Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail during his visit to Nantucket was not suspicious, according to the island’s fire chief. The vehicles, which included a Chevy Suburban, a Ford Explorer, an Infiniti QX80, a Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Gladiator, were used by Secret Service agents and staff while assisting the president, but did not transport the president or his family, according to an agency spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, NBC News reported. Hertz is reportedly investigating the fire and the Secret Service is not involved, Guglielmi said. No official cause for the fire has been declared yet, but authorities are examining the Expedition, which was under recall by Ford for a faulty battery but had not yet been serviced. The vehicles were returned by the government agency to the car rental lot less than 24 hours before they exploded, but reportedly had no issues while they were in use. Read it at Nantucket Current

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO