In an interview with “Allure”, Jennifer Aniston opened up for the first time about her journey with IVF, revealing that trying to conceive was “really hard,” and she was “throwing everything at it” in the midst of intense and cruel public scrutiny. “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed,” the 53-year-old stated. Aniston’s statement belies what many consider to be the catch 22 of egg freezing: The optimal time to freeze your eggs is in your 20s, but at that point, preserving your fertility for the future is likely the last thing on your mind.

23 DAYS AGO