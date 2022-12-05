Read full article on original website
Police rule Kansas City child's death from neglect a homicide
KANSAS CITY —Police investigating the death of a 5-year-old at a Kansas City home ruled the death is a homicide, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. According to court records, On November 3, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 5700 block of St. John Avenue on a report of a deceased child. Officers found two children, one deceased and the other non-responsive. The mother called police dispatch and reported one of the children had been dead for several days.
Homicide: Police ID woman found dead in Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 22-year-old Shayla Curtis. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First...
KCMO mother faces additional felonies in death, neglect of 4-year-old daughters
Adair Fish, the 43-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, mother charged in the death and neglect of her twin daughters, faces additional charges after the child’s death was ruled a homicide.
Police ask for help to locate pit bull that bit Kan. man and his dog
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating and asking the public for help to locate a dog involved in an incident in Overland Park. Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a man and his dog were bitten by a dog described as an adult black/grey pit bull terrier, according to a media release from police. The incident occurred on the south side of the Stonepost Crossing Apartments, 12800 W. 134th Place in Overland Park.
Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead
Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead
Police: Woman found with gunshot wound in KC home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Bellefontaine in Kansas City, according to Police Captain Leslie Forean. First responders found a woman inside of a residence...
KCK police attempting to ID three people possibly involved in deadly shooting outside nightclub
Police said the shooting happened just after midnight on Nov. 13 outside Club Nereidas on Kansas Avenue near the Kansas, Missouri state line in the Armourdale neighborhood.
Two Kansas inmates sentenced for crimes committed while already in prison
A Leavenworth judge sentenced two inmates, for crimes they committed while already serving time at Lansing Correctional Facility.
Inmate to spend more than 4 additional years in Lansing Correctional for hitting worker
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate who is already in Lansing Correctional Facility will be spending an additional 55 months there for hitting a staff member after he was asked to turn his hat around. According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 28-year-old Richard K. Curtis received the 55-month...
KCK family asks for help after 75-year-old injured in potential hit-and-run
Donald Luttrell, Sr. was found near a Kansas City, Kansas intersection with multiple injuries. Family believes he was hit by the driver of a vehicle that didn’t stop.
KCMO man accused of shooting at, leading police on chase in 3 different vehicles
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged for allegedly shooting at and leading police on a chase in three different vehicles.
KCK man found guilty in Leavenworth deadly shooting of 20-year-old woman
Jerell Dewayne Martin was found guilty by a jury for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Ericka Hopkins.
Kansas City, Kansas, man found guilty Tuesday in shooting death of woman
A Leavenworth County jury Tuesday convicted a man of killing a woman who was likely not the killer's intended target.
Vigil held in KCMO for 16-year-old double homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday night, a vigil was held to remember a 16-year-old killed in a double homicide near 38th and Garfield. Family and friends met near 39th Street and Bruce R. Watkins Drive to remember 16-year-old De’Vohn Dudley-Reese. His father told the crowd he was...
Two inmates escape from jail south of Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after two inmates escaped from the jail in Cass County, Missouri in Harrisonville, according to a statement from the Cass County Sheriff's office. Deputies in cooperation with the United States Marshall’s Service continue an investigation to locate 43-year-old Sergio Perez-Martinez of Panorama...
Kan. man wanted in woman's disappearance captured in Caribbean
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged kidnapping have confirmed the arrest of a suspect. On Tuesday, authorities in Caye Caulker, an island off the coast of Belize in the Caribbean, arrested 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, according to the Douglas County Nebraska sheriff's office. Douglas County Nebraska...
Four more teens charged in deadly Shawnee shooting
Four more teenagers have been charged Monday in a deadly Shawnee shooting that occurred Nov. 30.
Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape
Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape
Decomposing Body Of Girl, 5, Found At Home With Piles Of Trash; Mother Arrested
A woman in Missouri is facing charges for the death of her 5-year-old daughter and for subjecting the child's twin to severe neglect. Both the children showed signs of malnourishment and were found inside an apartment that had a pile of trash. Adair R. Fish, 43, called 911 and told...
Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
