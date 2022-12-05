Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
YMCA of Lincoln offers former Anytime Fitness members free month of fitness
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - With the recent announcement of Lincoln’s Anytime Fitness locations permanently closing, the YMCA of Lincoln is inviting those members to join the Y community. On November 25, 2022, Lincoln Anytime Fitness locations posted their permanent closure. Now through January 31, 2023, former members of...
1011now.com
Lincoln restaurant ‘pays it forward’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not just the burgers or the coffee that keep people coming to Penelope’s Lil’ Cafe near 48th and Pioneers. It’s also the sense of community. “It’s a thousand-person family,” Paul McMullin, a server at Penelope’s, said. And like...
1011now.com
Christmas gifts and Zoo Lights
WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights & interviews from Nebraska's 82-54 win over Wisconsin. Police investigating string of vandalism in northeast Lincoln. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to LPD, from Dec. 1-5, officers have responded to 16 reports of ‘rock vandalisms.’. Lack of snow giving Lancaster County...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The holiday season is alive in the Capital City with a number of events compiled in Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. ARYSE Partners With People’s City Mission To Collect Warm Clothing. In support of the People’s City Mission, ARYSE and the local medical community...
knopnews2.com
Dunham’s Sports plans soft opening Fri., Heartland Flats Apartments to open Spring ‘23
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Progress for District 177 has taken big strides after Dunham’s Sports announced its planning a soft opening on Fri. Dec. 8. The sporting goods store will be the first store to open in the former Platte River Mall building after REV Development of Lincoln took ownership of the property nearly 18 months ago. The 28-acre complex has since undergone a $75 million renovation that includes an outward strip mall and apartments.
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
1011now.com
Nebraskans remember family members on Pearl Harbor anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 81 years after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor--Lincoln residents and officials took time to remember. Dozens gathered at the Auld Pavilion for a ceremony, which started at 11:55 a.m. or 7:55 a.m. in Hawaii’s time zone--which is when the attack happened on December 7th, 1941.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
KSNB Local4
City of Grand Island asking for residents’ input on comprehensive plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island city officials are asking residents to make sure their voices are heard regarding their comprehensive plan for 2024. These types of plans are done in 20-year incrementa, so the results will directly impact both the present and future generations living in Grand Island. Officials say comprehensive plans are critical for any type of development in the city, placing an emphasis on residents voicing their opinions.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus ALLO construction has finished
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The construction of the Columbus ALLO network is officially complete. ALLO's 100% fiber-optic network will be available to local Columbus businesses, residents, and governmental entities with internet, TV, and phone solutions.?. President, Brad Moline, talked about his thoughts now that the construction has come to an end.
1011now.com
Our Town York: High school ag program popular with students
YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - Several students have chosen a career in agriculture, thanks to their experiences with the York High School agriculture program. Jason Hirschfeld is one of two ag teachers at the school. He focuses on animal science. “We have more than 170 kids signed up for animal science...
KSNB Local4
CHI donates $24 million in health care in Grand Island and Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health says it helped thousand of patients in Grand Island and Kearney pay for millions of dollars in health care during fiscal year ending July 31. In a press release, CHI said it supported 2,391 Grand Island patients and 1,529 Kearney patients. It spent $11,730,644 in Grand Island and $12,123,944 in Kearney. That totals $23,854,588 for both communities.
KETV.com
Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva on auction block
GENEVA, Neb. — Another chapter in the former site of the Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva. It's now on the auction block. The starting bid is $299,000. That's less than half of what taxpayers spent just three years ago to fix it up. "I'm disappointed especially since...
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate Lincoln home after fire races through it Friday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells Channel 8...
1011now.com
Snow and Ice Reports
Center for People in Need helping families in need following Toyland toy drive. Distribution begins Dec. 10 and will run up until Dec. 13. Center for People in Need staff said they expect to serve roughly 5,000 kids. Updated: 6 hours ago. Authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Highway...
1011now.com
Putting the Christmas spirit of Seward County on display
SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - A collection of decorated Christmas trees in Seward features all of the cities, villages, and unincorporated communities in Seward County. We visited with GWFC Seward Women’s Club member Jean Kolterman about this display. “Our woman’s club started six years ago with something to add to...
KSNB Local4
School Delays and Closings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow and ice in the area are leading to the closing or delay of a number of schools in our area. CLICK HERE full the list of active closings and delays that have been reported to us.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Mary Lanning family care clinics merging
HASTINGS, NE - Two Mary Lanning Healthcare clinics will merge into one effective December 21. The Community Health Center (CHC) will become part of Hastings Family Care (HFC) and relocate to 223 E. 14th Street, #100 on December 20. Dave Long, MLH Vice President of Clinic Operations, said this alliance...
News Channel Nebraska
STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
KSNB Local4
In the Kitchen with Joe: Murphy's Wagon Wheel
Business Coalition of Veterans needs more donations for 'Christmas at the VA' gift drive. You can sign up for the Red Cross Chili Cook-Off now until December 16. Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens. A Hastings man is heading to prison in connection with a...
Comments / 0