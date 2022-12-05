World Cup 2022: Tottenham's Ivan Perisic breaks incredible record with goal for Croatia

Ivan Perisic made Croatia football history as he equalised against Japan in the last 16 of World Cup 2022 .

The Tottenham winger met Dejan Lovren's cross with a fine header 10 minutes into the second half – and, in doing so, wrote his name into the record books.

With his 10th goal in the competition, Perisic surpassed Davor Suker – who inspired Croatia to the semi-finals of France 98, their very first World Cup – as the country's all-time leading scorer at major tournament.

Perisic opened his World Cup account against Cameroon at the 2014 finals in Brazil and has also scored against Mexico, Iceland, England and France – with his strikes against the latter two coming in the semi-finals and final respectively four years ago.

The 33-year-old's crucial goal (in his 120th cap) on Monday afternoon ended an international goal drought of over a year. He's now found the net for Croatia 34 times overall.

Of course, Perisic is synonymous with creativity – so it probably comes as little surprise that he's also provided more assists at major tournaments than any other Croatia player (7).