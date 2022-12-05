ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How to Make Your Coffee Kick In Faster Every Morning

By Sierra Marquina
 4 days ago
If you tend to drag in the mornings, we've got 3 ways to make your coffee kick in faster!

Did you know it typically takes about 45 minutes for the caffeine in your morning coffee to kick in? Ryan Seacrest shared if you need a quicker boost, try these hacks:

- DRINK IT ON AN EMPTY STOMACH

- DRINK IT BLACK

- TRY A COLD BREW (Brewed stronger than drop coffee)

Also, this one is wild, but, drinking coffee and then taking a 15-20 minute power nap will supercharge you!

