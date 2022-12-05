ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

96.7 The River

Two Arrested in Kandiyohi County Following Drug Bust

SPICER (WJON News) - Two people were arrested Thursday following a drug investigation in Kandiyohi County. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Atwater on a possible drug overdose. Authorities say the person had eaten a brownie laced with THC. During the investigation, authorities traced the source...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
1037theloon.com

Waite Park Man Accused of Threatening Woman With a Knife

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is charged in Stearns County District Court after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife. Waite Park Police responded to a knife complaint on Tuesday and met with a woman who said 24-year-old Bobby Barela stood over her while holding a knife and threatening to stab her.
WAITE PARK, MN
KROC News

Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County

(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano

DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
DELANO, MN
kduz.com

Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death

(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
WILLMAR, MN
klfdradio.com

Body Found in Burned-Out Car Identified

The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a person whose body was found in a burned-out car on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of Bird Island. The vehicle involved – a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado – was known...
BIRD ISLAND, MN
kfgo.com

Two hurt after rear end crash involving a school bus

ATWATER, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – Two people were hurt after a pickup rear ended a school bus in Kandiyohi County Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol said the bus and pickup were both heading east on Highway 12, when the school bus slowed to make a left turn and the pickup ran into the back of it.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business

ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Hillman Man Hurt in Morrison County Crash

BUCKMAN (WJON News) -- A Hillman man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Monday. The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nature Road and 335th Avenue in Morrill Township, about 10 miles southeast of Buckman. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Craig...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary

(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
96.7 The River

Meeker County Suspending Monthly Siren Tests Until March

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Residents in Meeker County will not be hearing weather siren tests for the next few months. Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze has decided to cancel the upcoming monthly siren tests for December, January, and February. The first of those tests was set originally to happen at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell, Tech and ROCORI Habitat Homes To Be Complete by Spring

SARTELL (WJON News) - Construction continues inside Sartell High School's first ever habitat house. The house moved to it's permanent location back in July and volunteers have been busy working to complete the 6-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says...
SARTELL, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Legal Notice – December 7, 2022

ANNANDALE PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT 876 REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD – OCTOBER 26, 2022 AT 7:00 PM. 1. Scheer called the meeting to order at 7:05 pm. 2. Board members present: Jon Scheer, Katie Jones, Gena Jacobson, Melissa Muehring-Paulson and Paul Zabinski. Not present: Jennifer Mealey and Student Representatives: Molly Klippenes and Atalie Druga.
ANNANDALE, MN
96.7 The River

Anoka-Hennepin School District Selects McIntyre Over Ridlehoover

SARTELL (WJON News) - Jeff Ridlehoover will continue his role as superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. Last week, Ridlehoover was name a finalist for the Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent position. During Wednesday's special school board meeting, the board decided to offer the position to current Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

