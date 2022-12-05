Read full article on original website
Two Arrested in Kandiyohi County Following Drug Bust
SPICER (WJON News) - Two people were arrested Thursday following a drug investigation in Kandiyohi County. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Atwater on a possible drug overdose. Authorities say the person had eaten a brownie laced with THC. During the investigation, authorities traced the source...
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Deputy Arrests Over a Dozen Suspected Impaired Drivers in November
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies took more than a dozen suspected impaired drivers off the road in November. Deputy Ethan Schwinghammer arrested 18 suspected impaired drivers. The sheriff’s office thanked Deputy Schwinghammer for his “continued dedication to traffic safety” on Stearns...
1037theloon.com
Waite Park Man Accused of Threatening Woman With a Knife
ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is charged in Stearns County District Court after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife. Waite Park Police responded to a knife complaint on Tuesday and met with a woman who said 24-year-old Bobby Barela stood over her while holding a knife and threatening to stab her.
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
knsiradio.com
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
Teen Shot in Face, Man Injured in Rockford Shooting Near 7th Street
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly took place late last night (Monday 12/5) in a southeast Rockford neighborhood. According to the press release, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South 6th Street around 11:50 pm on Monday. While on the way to the first...
2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano
DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
kduz.com
Willmar Woman Sentenced to 4 Years in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was sentenced to 4 years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Police...
klfdradio.com
Body Found in Burned-Out Car Identified
The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a person whose body was found in a burned-out car on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of Bird Island. The vehicle involved – a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado – was known...
kfgo.com
Two hurt after rear end crash involving a school bus
ATWATER, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – Two people were hurt after a pickup rear ended a school bus in Kandiyohi County Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol said the bus and pickup were both heading east on Highway 12, when the school bus slowed to make a left turn and the pickup ran into the back of it.
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
Hillman Man Hurt in Morrison County Crash
BUCKMAN (WJON News) -- A Hillman man was taken to the hospital after crashing his vehicle Monday. The incident happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nature Road and 335th Avenue in Morrill Township, about 10 miles southeast of Buckman. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Craig...
willmarradio.com
Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary
(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
froggyweb.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Body found in burned out car near Bird Island
Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out car in Renville County on Sunday. The discovery was made around 1 p.m., with a 911 caller reporting a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch on the 81000 block of 370th Street, west of the City of Bird Island.
Meeker County Suspending Monthly Siren Tests Until March
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Residents in Meeker County will not be hearing weather siren tests for the next few months. Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze has decided to cancel the upcoming monthly siren tests for December, January, and February. The first of those tests was set originally to happen at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Sartell, Tech and ROCORI Habitat Homes To Be Complete by Spring
SARTELL (WJON News) - Construction continues inside Sartell High School's first ever habitat house. The house moved to it's permanent location back in July and volunteers have been busy working to complete the 6-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says...
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notice – December 7, 2022
ANNANDALE PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT 876 REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD – OCTOBER 26, 2022 AT 7:00 PM. 1. Scheer called the meeting to order at 7:05 pm. 2. Board members present: Jon Scheer, Katie Jones, Gena Jacobson, Melissa Muehring-Paulson and Paul Zabinski. Not present: Jennifer Mealey and Student Representatives: Molly Klippenes and Atalie Druga.
Anoka-Hennepin School District Selects McIntyre Over Ridlehoover
SARTELL (WJON News) - Jeff Ridlehoover will continue his role as superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. Last week, Ridlehoover was name a finalist for the Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent position. During Wednesday's special school board meeting, the board decided to offer the position to current Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory...
