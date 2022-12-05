ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man found shot at extended stay hotel, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot at an extended stay hotel in Orlando late Thursday night, according to police. Officers arrived at the Home Suite Home extended stay hotel on E. Colonial Drive just before midnight after receiving a call about a shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man reunited with dog lost in California 7 months ago

ORLANDO, Fla. - It may be a little early for Christmas miracles, but a man and his best friend seem to be living one. On May 22, a man named Dean Hamilton was driving through Tulare County, California, traveling for special treatment at hospitals in the state. While traveling, he was separated from his dog, Angus, also known as Goosie.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
fox35orlando.com

Porch pirate targets man in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA - 'Tis the season for porch pirates. According to Security.org, one out of four people has had a package stolen in the past three months. It recently happened in Altamonte Springs. Home surveillance video shows a woman wearing a face mask who looks like she’s dropping something off, but instead, she picked something up, which was Corey Staffeld’s package.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

4 rescued after fire breaks out at abandoned hotel in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando's firefighters rescued four people after a fire broke out at an abandoned hotel early Thursday morning. Officials said this happened at the I-Drive Grand Resorts and Suites along South Kirkman Road. The business has been closed for a couple of years. FOX 35 is working to...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old girl reported missing from Volusia County

DELTONA, Fla. - A teenager from Deltona High Schools has been reported missing, Volusia County deputies said Tuesday. Deltona High School student Evelina Fabianski, 16, left her home on Nov. 27 after an argument, according to deputies. She is 5'7", tall with brown eyes, and has black hair. If you...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

