Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of striking father in head, arrested days after being on the run
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man who fled from a home after he allegedly struck his father in the head with a blunt object was captured by deputies, days after the incident happened. Deputies said Cory Randall Phillippe, 32, fled from a home after striking his father and was believed...
fox35orlando.com
Store owner searching for teens caught stealing on camera, but doesn't want them arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - For the third time now, the owner of a small business in Orlando says a group of teens has come in to steal products. Security footage shows one of the teens hopping over the counter to grab items off the wall before running off. Another incident caught...
fox35orlando.com
Man found shot at extended stay hotel, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot at an extended stay hotel in Orlando late Thursday night, according to police. Officers arrived at the Home Suite Home extended stay hotel on E. Colonial Drive just before midnight after receiving a call about a shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
fox35orlando.com
'Bored' robbery suspect suffers from impulsive behavior, police say
A Florida man is accused of two robberies in one week. Orlando police officers said 45-year-old Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid is accused of handing notes to a bank teller and a gas station clerk demanding cash. Police said he told them he was "bored" and that he suffers from impulsive behavior.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando youth program employee arrested, accused of molesting teenage girl, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who worked with the City of Orlando's youth development program has been arrested and accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl, according to official court records. DeMarcus Womack, 31, was arrested Tuesday by Orlando police and booked into jail on charges of indecent, lewd, or...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man reunited with dog lost in California 7 months ago
ORLANDO, Fla. - It may be a little early for Christmas miracles, but a man and his best friend seem to be living one. On May 22, a man named Dean Hamilton was driving through Tulare County, California, traveling for special treatment at hospitals in the state. While traveling, he was separated from his dog, Angus, also known as Goosie.
fox35orlando.com
Porch pirate targets man in Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLA - 'Tis the season for porch pirates. According to Security.org, one out of four people has had a package stolen in the past three months. It recently happened in Altamonte Springs. Home surveillance video shows a woman wearing a face mask who looks like she’s dropping something off, but instead, she picked something up, which was Corey Staffeld’s package.
fox35orlando.com
FHP attempting to ID victim struck, killled by car on Semoran Blvd.
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are working to identify a man who was killed after being hit by a car on Tuesday night. The middle-aged man was hit on Semoran Blvd. just south of Aloma Ave. on Tuesday night. "Unfortunately we don’t know who the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida students accused of punching, hitting, spitting on teachers
At a Brevard County School Board meeting on Thursday, parents and staff discussed a rise in student misbehavior, in which students have been accused of punching, hitting, even spitting on teachers. In fact, dozens of the teachers have already quit.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando woman says she was robbed in Thornton Park by 2 wearing ski masks
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a reported robbery in Thornton Park. The victim claims that she was leaving a bar when two people in masks grabbed her purse. The woman said she was walking home on Washington Street around 11:20 p.m. on Monday night when a...
fox35orlando.com
'Worst feeling in the world': Mom grieves after daughter drowns on what was to be 18th birthday weekend
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - "It was supposed to be the best weekend," Christine Marceline told FOX 35, describing a mother-daughter trip to Florida. Marceline's daughter, Danielle, was celebrating her 18th birthday. The dream weekend became this parent's worst nightmare. It was the pair's first trip to Florida. Over the weekend,...
fox35orlando.com
Grandmother, daughter help stop attack on security guard, sheriff says
Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is releasing a new video of a security guard being attacked by two men at Old Town. Despite all the witnesses, he said it was two women who ran to help him, and one of them is a grandmother.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando warehouse fire: 911 calls released deadly fire that ignited fireworks
ORLANDO, Fla. - Recordings of 911 calls reveal new details about an Orange County warehouse fire that ignited fireworks stored inside a unit at the facility. The fire broke out on Dec. 1 in Taft inside a unit where the company Magic in the Sky stored fireworks. "There's smoke, and...
fox35orlando.com
Chicago police officer accused of urinating in ice machine at St. Pete Beach hotel bar
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Pinellas County deputies arrested a Chicago police officer on vacation in St. Pete Beach after they said he urinated in an ice machine at a bar. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Jimmy B's Bar in the Beachcomber Hotel, located at 6200 Gulf Blvd.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 54-year-old Orlando man killed after SUV hits electric scooter he was riding
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 54-year-old man was killed after being hit by an SUV while riding his electric scooter in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened Wednesday night on Dean Road south of River Pines Court. According to a press release from FHP, the driver of...
fox35orlando.com
3 deadly missing person cases in Orange County prompts new partnership with sheriff's office
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office will announce a new partnership to better search for missing persons after the search for three people who disappeared in November ended in tragedy. The cases involved two children and an older man with dementia in Central Florida. All of them...
fox35orlando.com
Family of beloved Florida high school quarterback killed in crash demands answers from FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - Derek and Deanna Miner say it’s been 46 days since their son was killed in a car accident. For them, that meant 46 days without answers. "FHP’s not talking to me – they haven’t talked to me. They refuse to talk to me," Derek Miner told FOX 35.
fox35orlando.com
4 rescued after fire breaks out at abandoned hotel in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando's firefighters rescued four people after a fire broke out at an abandoned hotel early Thursday morning. Officials said this happened at the I-Drive Grand Resorts and Suites along South Kirkman Road. The business has been closed for a couple of years. FOX 35 is working to...
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old girl reported missing from Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. - A teenager from Deltona High Schools has been reported missing, Volusia County deputies said Tuesday. Deltona High School student Evelina Fabianski, 16, left her home on Nov. 27 after an argument, according to deputies. She is 5'7", tall with brown eyes, and has black hair. If you...
Comments / 0