WKRC

Wawa announces plans to open stores in Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A convenience store chain popular along the East Coast announced plans to expand into the Tri-State. Wawa says in a released statement that it will launch stores in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. But you will have to wait; it will not happen until sometime after 2025. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

COVID vs. flu: Which is worse in the Tri-State?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You may want to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster or the flu vaccine if you haven’t already. It’s pretty evenly split right now for these viruses in our community. Infectious disease specialists tracking both the flu and COVID-19 say hospitals in our area are...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Ohio ranks 5th on new list of states with worst drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter which state you live in, your state has the worst drivers. New research from QuoteWizard this week may provide some clarity. It says Ohio ranks No. 5 on the dubious list. QuoteWizard said it reviewed more than 10 million insurance quotes and considered...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Number of Michigan 3rd graders held back over reading nearly doubled last year, report says

LANSING, Mich. (CITC) — The number of Michigan third graders held back over reading proficiency nearly doubled last year, according to a new report. The Read by Grade Three Law requires Michigan public school districts to retain any students who do not meet the state's reading standard by the end of third grade. The law was implemented in 2016 with the goal of improving early literacy outcomes, and the retainment component was introduced in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
DogTime

Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio

In Ohio, a humane animal clinic is offering vital low-cost neuter/spay services for the area’s dogs. According to a report from ABC13 Action News, Humane Ohio, a clinic based in Toledo, is on a mission to get as many dogs in Ohio and Michigan neutered or spayed as they can. Laura Simmons-Wark, the clinic’s Executive […] The post Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio appeared first on DogTime.
TOLEDO, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Daily News Update: Monday, December 5, 2022

Mass Shooting Survivor Asks for Gun Law Changes - A mass shooting survivor appeared in front of an Ohio Senate committee to share her story. She’s calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that makes changes to how someone buys a gun. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports. Security Dispute...
XENIA, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette

DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
DETROIT, MI
WKRC

One of region's largest malls closed due to public safety hazards

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Forest Fair Village's businesses have been forced to halt operations after multiple public safety concerns were discovered in the mall during an inspection, according to Forest Park city officials. The Forest Fair Fire Department conducted a fire and life safety inspection of Forest Fair Village,...
FOREST PARK, OH
Daily Advocate

Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams announced

DARKE COUNTY —The Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams were announced on Dec. 5 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Five Darke County schools were represented between both divisions. Tri-Village led the way with the most players selected to their respective division team with eight players being honored.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Considerable avalanche danger as next snowstorm arrives in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities are warning of the dangers of avalanches as the next winter system moves into Utah. As more snow falls on the layers from previous storms, there is also a considerable risk of avalanches. The National Weather Service early Sunday issued advisories for the...
UTAH STATE

