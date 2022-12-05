Read full article on original website
Wawa announces plans to open stores in Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A convenience store chain popular along the East Coast announced plans to expand into the Tri-State. Wawa says in a released statement that it will launch stores in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. But you will have to wait; it will not happen until sometime after 2025. The...
COVID vs. flu: Which is worse in the Tri-State?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You may want to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster or the flu vaccine if you haven’t already. It’s pretty evenly split right now for these viruses in our community. Infectious disease specialists tracking both the flu and COVID-19 say hospitals in our area are...
Ohio ranks 5th on new list of states with worst drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter which state you live in, your state has the worst drivers. New research from QuoteWizard this week may provide some clarity. It says Ohio ranks No. 5 on the dubious list. QuoteWizard said it reviewed more than 10 million insurance quotes and considered...
3 injured in West Chester crashes on I-75 taken to the hospital
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a couple of crashes on I-75 in West Chester Tuesday morning. The crashes were in both the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate between Cincinnati Dayton Road and Union Centre Boulevard at about 6:15 a.m. One...
Fairfield Township Police find human remains, possibly linked to missing man
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - Police made a shocking discovery that may be connected to a man reported missing two years ago. Fairfield Township Police found human remains around the Hueston Woods State Park at the Butler County/Preble County border on Wednesday. Michael Allen McKenney was reported missing on June...
Number of Michigan 3rd graders held back over reading nearly doubled last year, report says
LANSING, Mich. (CITC) — The number of Michigan third graders held back over reading proficiency nearly doubled last year, according to a new report. The Read by Grade Three Law requires Michigan public school districts to retain any students who do not meet the state's reading standard by the end of third grade. The law was implemented in 2016 with the goal of improving early literacy outcomes, and the retainment component was introduced in 2020.
Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio
In Ohio, a humane animal clinic is offering vital low-cost neuter/spay services for the area’s dogs. According to a report from ABC13 Action News, Humane Ohio, a clinic based in Toledo, is on a mission to get as many dogs in Ohio and Michigan neutered or spayed as they can. Laura Simmons-Wark, the clinic’s Executive […] The post Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio appeared first on DogTime.
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: Monday, December 5, 2022
Mass Shooting Survivor Asks for Gun Law Changes - A mass shooting survivor appeared in front of an Ohio Senate committee to share her story. She’s calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that makes changes to how someone buys a gun. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports. Security Dispute...
Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette
DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
DeWine orders all U.S. flags on public buildings be flown at half-staff on Wednesday
COLUMBUS — In accordance with orders from President Biden, Governor DeWine has ordered that all United States flags be flown at half-staff on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day., according to a spokesperson with Governor DeWine’s office. In honor of the lives lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor in...
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief Money
Are you struggling even more because of the winter season? Officials know inflation is not the only economic hardship faced by residents. The state has set aside money to help with winter-related expenses.
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Both the United States and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Dec. 7.
Police search for 71-year-old man missing for more than 24 hours
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police need help searching for a 71-year-old man missing for more than 24 hours. Thomas Mills was last seen Tuesday morning at about 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Amelia Court Apartments off of Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Deputies are using a...
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
One of region's largest malls closed due to public safety hazards
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Forest Fair Village's businesses have been forced to halt operations after multiple public safety concerns were discovered in the mall during an inspection, according to Forest Park city officials. The Forest Fair Fire Department conducted a fire and life safety inspection of Forest Fair Village,...
Daily Advocate
Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams announced
DARKE COUNTY —The Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams were announced on Dec. 5 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Five Darke County schools were represented between both divisions. Tri-Village led the way with the most players selected to their respective division team with eight players being honored.
Police: Assault leads to pedestrian strike that sends one person to the hospital in Riverside
RIVERSIDE — Emergency crews responded to a reported pedestrian strike and an assault in Riverside early Tuesday morning. Crews were at the cross of Prince Albert Boulevard and Bushnell Avenue, where Riverside Police Dispatch says the incident happened around 3:00 a.m. >>Hit-and-run strikes a pedestrian; Dayton Police on the...
Considerable avalanche danger as next snowstorm arrives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities are warning of the dangers of avalanches as the next winter system moves into Utah. As more snow falls on the layers from previous storms, there is also a considerable risk of avalanches. The National Weather Service early Sunday issued advisories for the...
Ohio Republicans looking to advance voting law bill during Lame Duck Session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) – It is a bill that could overhaul voting laws in Ohio and Republicans in control of the statehouse hope to get it passed before 2022 is over. House Democrats, however, are urging Ohio voters to take action against House Bill 294. "The anti-voter bill sets...
South Carolina governor bans TikTok from state government devices
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The popular social media app TikTok will no longer be allowed on official state devices following a formal request made by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday. In his request to the S.C. Department of Administration, McMaster asked that the app be permanently removed,...
