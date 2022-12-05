ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

wevv.com

California woman arrested after police say they confiscated 90 lbs of Marijuana

A woman is facing charges after police confiscated 90 pounds of Marijuana that were being delivered from California. Authorities say a local common carrier told officers they had ten suspicious parcels that smelled like Marijuana. They said the packages came from Ranch Cucamonga, California. According to authorities, the packages were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Another juvenile charged in connection with late November shooting in Henderson

The Henderson Police Department announced on Friday that another juvenile has been charged in connection with a late November shooting on Garfield Avenue in Henderson. HPD said in a press release that an additional male juvenile was charged with robbery in the 1st degree related to the incident. The juvenile was taken into custody at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Evansville dad charged in infant child's death sentenced to prison

An Evansville father who was charged in the 2020 death of his infant child has been sentenced to prison. Court records show Rashid Caruthers was sentenced to nine years in prison with 562 days of jail credit towards his sentence. Caruthers was arrested back in June of 2020, after police...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New trial date set for Evansville woman charged in rape-murder case

The woman who was charged in a gruesome rape-murder case out of Evansville appeared in court on Friday. As we previously reported, Heidi Carter was found guilty of a Class A misdemeanor for possessing a gun as a felon during her previous trial. That's after a jury deliberated for hours, reaching a partial verdict in her case.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat

An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

VCSO: Deputies respond to early morning fatal crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle-crash in Vanderburgh County, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. VCSO deputies were dispatched to Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road for a single-vehicle accident on Sunday morning just before 4:00. Authorities said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
wevv.com

ISP: Crews called to Gibson County crash on I-64

UPDATE: Indiana State Police say the crash turned out to be a slide off. A very minor injury was reported. Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on I-64 heading Westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police say the accident is near mile-marker 23, West of U.S. 41.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Gibson County Sheriff's Office looking to fill multiple positions

Law enforcement authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, say they're looking to hire for multiple positions. The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Friday it was looking for candidates for the positions of Probationary Deputy Sheriff, Corrections Officers, Field Officer, and Facility Officer. Here are some details on the open positions from...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Newburgh man gets 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin

A judge has decided the fate of a Newburgh, Indiana man who was found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County. The Posey County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that 29-year-old Nicolas Alvarez was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Judge Craig Goedde. Alvarez's sentence comes after a...
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Deadly Kentucky Tornadoes: One Year Later

It's been one year since deadly tornadoes swept through western Kentucky. On the night of Dec. 10, 2021, a long-track violent tornado moved across western Kentucky, causing catastrophic damage in numerous communities and claiming 76 lives, including 19 in Dawson Springs and 12 in Bremen. 44News spoke to heroes, survivors,...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Name released of man killed in accidental shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday outside River City Pawn on the Henderson strip. Police say the man was in his truck, and a gun accidentally went off while he was loading it. On...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Dawson Springs memorial to be held tomorrow

Tomorrow marks one year since the devastating tornado swept through Western Kentucky. Towns like Dawson Springs are still rebuilding. In honor of the one year anniversary, the town of Dawson Springs will hold events throughout the day to remember the lives that were lost, but also celebrate the rebuilding progress the town has made over the past year.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wevv.com

Henderson Riverfront memorial planned Saturday for 21-year-old

The City of Henderson is coming together to honor a former classmate who passed away in November, and spread the word about an epidemic that’s touching the lives of many. The community plans to honor the life of 21-year-old Isaiah Easley Saturday, December 10th. “He was just someone that...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Dawson Springs Rotary Club holding December 10th candlelight vigil

The Dawson Springs Rotary Club will host a candlelight vigil Saturday marking the one year anniversary of the deadly December 2021 tornadoes. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. located near the swimming pool inside the Dawson Springs City Park. Organizers say candles will be provided. The vigil will honor...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY

