Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
wevv.com
California woman arrested after police say they confiscated 90 lbs of Marijuana
A woman is facing charges after police confiscated 90 pounds of Marijuana that were being delivered from California. Authorities say a local common carrier told officers they had ten suspicious parcels that smelled like Marijuana. They said the packages came from Ranch Cucamonga, California. According to authorities, the packages were...
wevv.com
Another juvenile charged in connection with late November shooting in Henderson
The Henderson Police Department announced on Friday that another juvenile has been charged in connection with a late November shooting on Garfield Avenue in Henderson. HPD said in a press release that an additional male juvenile was charged with robbery in the 1st degree related to the incident. The juvenile was taken into custody at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
wevv.com
Evansville dad charged in infant child's death sentenced to prison
An Evansville father who was charged in the 2020 death of his infant child has been sentenced to prison. Court records show Rashid Caruthers was sentenced to nine years in prison with 562 days of jail credit towards his sentence. Caruthers was arrested back in June of 2020, after police...
wevv.com
New trial date set for Evansville woman charged in rape-murder case
The woman who was charged in a gruesome rape-murder case out of Evansville appeared in court on Friday. As we previously reported, Heidi Carter was found guilty of a Class A misdemeanor for possessing a gun as a felon during her previous trial. That's after a jury deliberated for hours, reaching a partial verdict in her case.
wevv.com
Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat
An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
wevv.com
Local Kentucky State Police troopers make multiple DUI and felony drug arrests
Kentucky State Police troopers serving western communities in the state have made multiple DUI and felony drug-related arrests recently. A Friday news release from KSP details three incidents, all taking place on Wednesday. KSP says the first incident happened at a traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg-Hopkins...
wevv.com
VCSO: Deputies respond to early morning fatal crash
One person is dead after a single-vehicle-crash in Vanderburgh County, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. VCSO deputies were dispatched to Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road for a single-vehicle accident on Sunday morning just before 4:00. Authorities said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
wevv.com
Mom and daughter identified as victims in deadly Dubois County crash; Second child in critical condition
We're learning more information about a multiple-fatality crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana on Thursday morning. As reported Thursday morning, two people were killed in a crash that happened between a car and a tanker truck on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of the community of Saint Anthony.
wevv.com
Reward offered for information on Christmas light vandalism in Wabash County
Authorities in Wabash County, Illinois, are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Thursday evening Christmas light vandalism. A news release from Wabash County Crimestoppers says that police were called to a home at 1202 Poplar Street in Mt. Carmel on Thursday around 6 p.m. to investigate a vandalism.
wevv.com
ISP: Crews called to Gibson County crash on I-64
UPDATE: Indiana State Police say the crash turned out to be a slide off. A very minor injury was reported. Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on I-64 heading Westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police say the accident is near mile-marker 23, West of U.S. 41.
wevv.com
Gibson County Sheriff's Office looking to fill multiple positions
Law enforcement authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, say they're looking to hire for multiple positions. The Gibson County Sheriff's Office said Friday it was looking for candidates for the positions of Probationary Deputy Sheriff, Corrections Officers, Field Officer, and Facility Officer. Here are some details on the open positions from...
wevv.com
Newburgh man gets 15 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin
A judge has decided the fate of a Newburgh, Indiana man who was found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County. The Posey County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that 29-year-old Nicolas Alvarez was sentenced to 15 years in prison by Judge Craig Goedde. Alvarez's sentence comes after a...
wevv.com
Deadly Kentucky Tornadoes: One Year Later
It's been one year since deadly tornadoes swept through western Kentucky. On the night of Dec. 10, 2021, a long-track violent tornado moved across western Kentucky, causing catastrophic damage in numerous communities and claiming 76 lives, including 19 in Dawson Springs and 12 in Bremen. 44News spoke to heroes, survivors,...
wevv.com
Inaugural ceremony of Vanderburgh County elected officials scheduled for January 2nd
An inaugural ceremony for the newly elected officials of Vanderburgh County is scheduled for Monday, January 2nd, 2023. It's happening in the ballrooms of the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, with the ceremony getting underway at noon. Anyone interested in going is asked to RSVP with their total guest...
14news.com
Name released of man killed in accidental shooting in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday outside River City Pawn on the Henderson strip. Police say the man was in his truck, and a gun accidentally went off while he was loading it. On...
wevv.com
Dawson Springs memorial to be held tomorrow
Tomorrow marks one year since the devastating tornado swept through Western Kentucky. Towns like Dawson Springs are still rebuilding. In honor of the one year anniversary, the town of Dawson Springs will hold events throughout the day to remember the lives that were lost, but also celebrate the rebuilding progress the town has made over the past year.
wevv.com
Henderson Riverfront memorial planned Saturday for 21-year-old
The City of Henderson is coming together to honor a former classmate who passed away in November, and spread the word about an epidemic that’s touching the lives of many. The community plans to honor the life of 21-year-old Isaiah Easley Saturday, December 10th. “He was just someone that...
wevv.com
Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of Daviess Co. soldier being laid to rest Friday
Kentucky's governor is honoring a Daviess County soldier whose remains were recently returned home after more than seven decades. The remains of U.S. Army Private First Class Robert A. Wright were recently returned to his home city of Whitesville after he went missing in action in the Korean War 72 years ago at the age of 18.
wevv.com
Dawson Springs Rotary Club holding December 10th candlelight vigil
The Dawson Springs Rotary Club will host a candlelight vigil Saturday marking the one year anniversary of the deadly December 2021 tornadoes. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. located near the swimming pool inside the Dawson Springs City Park. Organizers say candles will be provided. The vigil will honor...
Comments / 0