Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties

ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
ROSMAN, NC
FOX Carolina

Wofford’s head men’s basketball coach taking leave of absence

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College announced Monday that Terriers men’s basketball head coach Jay McAuley is taking a leave of absence. Wofford said associate coach Dwight Perry will serve as interim head coach effective immediately. “In the tradition of Wofford athletics, the student-athletes on the team will...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wsop.com

DONOVAN DEAN WINS HARRAH'S CHEROKKE MAIN EVENT FOR $356,963

Cherokee, North Carolina (5 Nov 2022) - It was another successful return to Harrah's Cherokee for the World Series of Poker's 2022/2023 Circuit season, its second of four stops, as a field of 1,502 entries was recorded through two starting flights generating a $2,275,530 prize pool. After the numbers were...
CHEROKEE, NC
mhsthetrend.com

McDowell High School’s Eighth Annual Mr. MHS Pageant

McDowell High School’s eighth annual Mr. MHS pageant was held Saturday, Dec. 3, at East McDowell Middle School, hosted by siblings Avery and Jehu Taylor. Mr. MHS is a yearly fundraiser held by the high school’s student council to raise money for families in need in McDowell County. The three families they focussed on this year were the Ruffle, Rutherford, and Cauthen families, raising around $27,000 for the families.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

The Best Winter Destination In North Carolina

So, you have a little time off over the holidays or maybe you are just down for a day trip. Here is the best winter destination in North Carolina. According to a recent study in Readers Digest, the best winter destination in North Carolina is Asheville!. Tucked away in the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.

Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville school board member resigns after tense exchange

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Board of Education has resigned two weeks after a tense exchange during a meeting where she was misgendered. Board member Peyton O'Conner said in a statement she decided to step down to avoid giving the group the Alliance Defending Freedom a platform for future attacks.
ASHEVILLE, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Wayah Bald Tower (and the BEST Mountain Views in Franklin)

Wayah Bald Tower is a historic lookout tower in North Carolina (near Franklin) that sits atop Wayah Bald at 5,342 feet. The decommissioned stone lookout tower is a popular stop along the popular Bartram Trail, and it’s also an important landmark along the Appalachian Trail. You can reach Wayah...
FRANKLIN, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in North Carolina near Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit the Hendersonville, NC, area on Wednesday night. Officials said the earthquake happened around 2.6 miles southwest of Hendersonville at 10:23 p.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of about...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”

Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
GREENVILLE, SC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022

GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Outsider.com

North Carolina Officials Investigating After Three ‘Gruesome’ Dismembered Bears Found

Wildlife officials in North Carolina are investigating a gruesome case after residents in Woodfin, NC discovered three mutilated bear carcasses on private property. Wildlife Commission spokesperson Mindy Wharton told the Citizen Times that the bears’ “paws were removed and left on scene” and “there was a bucket present with bear entrails inside.” According to officials, the bears were so deteriorated that their weight and age could not be determined. It is unclear if they were adults or cubs.
WOODFIN, NC
ashevilleblade.com

The destruction of Asheville Primary

A multiracial community coalition mobilized to save Asheville Primary School. The central office and city hall insisted on destroying it anyway. Above: Mural on the side of Asheville Primary School. Photo by Matilda Bliss. “A school is a home. So when they come for your schools, they’re coming for you....
ASHEVILLE, NC

