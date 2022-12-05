Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Two NC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Enjoy Your Retirement” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPinehurst, NC
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
Related
Report: Coach Jay McAuley on forced leave from Wofford
Coach Jay McAuley’s leave of absence from Wofford was not his choice and came about amid complaints from players, Stadium
WLOS.com
Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties
ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
FOX Carolina
Wofford’s head men’s basketball coach taking leave of absence
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College announced Monday that Terriers men’s basketball head coach Jay McAuley is taking a leave of absence. Wofford said associate coach Dwight Perry will serve as interim head coach effective immediately. “In the tradition of Wofford athletics, the student-athletes on the team will...
wsop.com
DONOVAN DEAN WINS HARRAH'S CHEROKKE MAIN EVENT FOR $356,963
Cherokee, North Carolina (5 Nov 2022) - It was another successful return to Harrah's Cherokee for the World Series of Poker's 2022/2023 Circuit season, its second of four stops, as a field of 1,502 entries was recorded through two starting flights generating a $2,275,530 prize pool. After the numbers were...
hendersonville.com
Henderson County Public Schools Announces a New Principal for Fletcher Elementary
Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) announces a new principal at Fletcher Elementary, effective as of November 28, 2022. Matthew Haney, the current Principal at Flat Rock Middle School, will lead Fletcher Elementary. Haney fills the principalship vacated by Tammy Deaver, who has been named Principal of Brevard Middle School in Transylvania County.
mhsthetrend.com
McDowell High School’s Eighth Annual Mr. MHS Pageant
McDowell High School’s eighth annual Mr. MHS pageant was held Saturday, Dec. 3, at East McDowell Middle School, hosted by siblings Avery and Jehu Taylor. Mr. MHS is a yearly fundraiser held by the high school’s student council to raise money for families in need in McDowell County. The three families they focussed on this year were the Ruffle, Rutherford, and Cauthen families, raising around $27,000 for the families.
Spartanburg School District 3 names a new superintendent
Spartanburg School District 3's board of trustees has chosen a new superintendent for the district.
WLOS.com
'It's a community asset': Asheville councilwoman responds to McCormick Field deadline
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Council says support has been rolling in for the Asheville Tourists and McCormick Field as a deadline approaches for a plan to pay for $30 million in needed stadium upgrades required by Major League Baseball (MLB). "I'm overwhelmed by...
kiss951.com
The Best Winter Destination In North Carolina
So, you have a little time off over the holidays or maybe you are just down for a day trip. Here is the best winter destination in North Carolina. According to a recent study in Readers Digest, the best winter destination in North Carolina is Asheville!. Tucked away in the...
iheart.com
Wildfire Under Investigation, Murder Suspects Arrested in HenCo.
Asheville Schools Extend Interim Superintendent Contract. (Asheville, NC) -- Asheville's interim superintendent will serve through the end of the school year. The district's board of education approved a six-month contract extension for Dr. Jim Causby on Friday. A deeper search for a permanent superintendent is expected to start later this month when new school board members are sworn-in. The previous superintendent, Gene Freeman, retired this fall.
WLOS.com
Asheville school board member resigns after tense exchange
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Board of Education has resigned two weeks after a tense exchange during a meeting where she was misgendered. Board member Peyton O'Conner said in a statement she decided to step down to avoid giving the group the Alliance Defending Freedom a platform for future attacks.
cohaitungchi.com
Wayah Bald Tower (and the BEST Mountain Views in Franklin)
Wayah Bald Tower is a historic lookout tower in North Carolina (near Franklin) that sits atop Wayah Bald at 5,342 feet. The decommissioned stone lookout tower is a popular stop along the popular Bartram Trail, and it’s also an important landmark along the Appalachian Trail. You can reach Wayah...
theonefeather.com
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in North Carolina near Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit the Hendersonville, NC, area on Wednesday night. Officials said the earthquake happened around 2.6 miles southwest of Hendersonville at 10:23 p.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.7 and a depth of about...
WLOS.com
Associations of educators release statement following resignation of school board member
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville and Buncombe County associations of educators are weighing in on the resignation of an Asheville City Board of Education member. As News 13 reported on Dec. 6, Peyton O'Conner stepped down this week after being repeatedly misgendered by Pastor Ronald Gates at the Nov. 16 school board meeting.
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”
Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – December 6 & 7, 2022
GAZ010-NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062>065-501-503-505-071200- Rabun-Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson- Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains- Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,. Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust, Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut,. Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck, Swiss, Burnsville, Celo,. Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka,. Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser, Waynesville, Waterville,. Canton, Cruso,...
WLOS.com
'Hatred is getting louder' Former Asheville school board member opens up about resignation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is now an empty seat on the Asheville City Board of Education after Peyton O'Conner announced her resignation on Monday, Dec. 5. Her resignation came two weeks after a tense exchange at the Nov. 16 school board meeting, when Pastor Ronald Gates of Greater Works Church 1 in Asheville misgendered her during public comment. O'Conner is a transwoman, whose pronouns are she/her.
North Carolina Officials Investigating After Three ‘Gruesome’ Dismembered Bears Found
Wildlife officials in North Carolina are investigating a gruesome case after residents in Woodfin, NC discovered three mutilated bear carcasses on private property. Wildlife Commission spokesperson Mindy Wharton told the Citizen Times that the bears’ “paws were removed and left on scene” and “there was a bucket present with bear entrails inside.” According to officials, the bears were so deteriorated that their weight and age could not be determined. It is unclear if they were adults or cubs.
ashevilleblade.com
The destruction of Asheville Primary
A multiracial community coalition mobilized to save Asheville Primary School. The central office and city hall insisted on destroying it anyway. Above: Mural on the side of Asheville Primary School. Photo by Matilda Bliss. “A school is a home. So when they come for your schools, they’re coming for you....
Comments / 0