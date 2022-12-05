Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mystery
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this month
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this month
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Joubert-Brown joins Literacy Center’s board
Maleika Joubert Brown, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Grand Rapids Public Schools, has been appointed to the Literacy Center of West Michigan’s 13-member board. Brown is a member of the Theta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and a past member of the Advisory Board for Grand Valley State University’s Regional Math and Science Center. She currently serves as a member of the board of directors for the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology, Safe Haven Ministries and the city of Grand Rapids Civil Service Board.
WOOD
Watch for these signs of mental health issues in older adults
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Every day, it happens – we get a little bit older. While we sometimes focus a lot of attention on the physical signs of aging, the mental health side is important to be aware of as well. Depression and dementia are not inevitable for those 65 and older but family members of older adults should familiarize themselves with common signs that occur at this age and seek treatment if needed.
Grand Rapids school board gives superintendent ‘highly effective’ evaluation rating
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education rated Superintendent Leadriane Roby “highly effective” in her second formal evaluation with the district. The board voted unanimously to give Roby, hired in 2020, the highest of four possible ratings – ranging from “ineffective” to “highly effective” – at its Monday, Dec. 5 board meeting.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Cherry Health installs Narcan vending machines at two locations
New vending machines will provide potentially life-saving drugs to help reduce overdose deaths in West Michigan. Cherry Health recently partnered with the Grand Rapids Red Project, a nonprofit focused on improving health, reducing health risks and preventing HIV, to install two Narcan vending machines. The vending machines, which were delivered...
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital to provide an update on RSV cases
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Experts at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital will be providing updates about the state of respiratory illnesses that continue to impact our hospital systems here in West Michigan. A so-called “tripledemic”—cases of COVID-19, RSV and the flu—continue to be a big concern for hospitals, especially during...
Grand Rapids businesses push for safety downtown, others worry about criminalization of poverty
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At a Tuesday night meeting, Grand Rapids city leaders responded to a letter from the Chamber of Commerce. The letter was signed by more than 100 business owners and community members concerned for the health and safety of everyone downtown. They're pushing for the adoption...
Mona Shores Schools closed Friday due to staff illnesses
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Staff illnesses have caused Mona Shores Public Schools to close Friday. Supertendent Bill O’Brien Jr. sent a letter to parents on Thursday, Dec. 8 that detailed “a shortage of staff due to illness. “We simply do not have the staff to fill our classrooms...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
‘Reimagined’ ArtPrize 2.0 announces 2023 dates
New leaders have released dates for ArtPrize in 2023, as they work to resurrect the event. After a surprise announcement that ArtPrize, Grand Rapids’ most iconic annual arts event, was to be dissolved after 13 years, new leaders of the organization are nurturing a fresh perspective in the form of ArtPrize 2.0.
Grand Rapids’ human resources director retiring next year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids’ human resources director is retiring next year. After a 19-year career at the city, Grand Rapids Human Resources Director Desireé A. Frugé announced Monday, Dec. 5, she would be retiring in August 2023. Frugé's nearly two-decade career at the city...
Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in downtown GR
Business and community leaders have asked the city of Grand Rapids to enact two ordinances aimed at people who are homeless asking for money or loitering in downtown.
GRPS takes next steps in plan to close schools, save money
At a meeting on Monday, the district’s board of education approved a series of recommendations as part of its facilities master plan.
WWMTCw
Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project
A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
240-unit apartment development coming to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Site work is expected to begin Dec. 19 on a 240-unit workforce housing development near the corner of Lake Michigan Drive NW and Maynard Avenue NW. The project, known as HoM Flats at Maynard, is being developed by Wyoming-based Magnus Capital Partners. It will consist of seven buildings containing a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.
WOOD
Stop suffering from back and hip pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many Americans are suffering from severe neck or back pain and are frustrated, upset and close to giving up they aren’t getting answers or solutions to their problem. Many of these individuals are actually suffering from hip pain that is actually coming from their back.
Family finally able to adopt their own biological children after 2-year battle
After a two year battle, a family finally adopted their own biological kids. Now they're working to change the state law that caused it.
City Commission to discuss quality of life concerns in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday will discuss how they will respond to calls for help made by downtown Grand Rapids businesses. This comes after the city received several calls of concern, noting unacceptable behavior in the downtown area. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to city officials in July asking them to address concerns from business owners who reported having issues like harassment and drug use.
Muskegon residents & commuters asked to participate in survey on housing needs
Bowen National Research will be coming to Muskegon to determine the housing conditions in the city. The research film will also determine the future housing needs of its residents and workers.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Pfizer plans $750M expansion, 300 new jobs in Kalamazoo area
Pfizer Inc. on Monday announced an expansion of its U.S. manufacturing capabilities, saying it will spend $750 million and add 300 jobs at a Kalamazoo-area plant. The pharmaceutical giant’s Kalamazoo operation is a global supplier of sterile-injectable, liquid and semi-solid medicines, said site leader David Breen. The spending will follow a $465 million investment in 2018 to build the 400,000-square-foot facility.
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
thecollegiatelive.com
GRCC Professor under Title IX Investigation
GRCC art professor Fillipo Tagliatti, who was placed on administrative leave in early November, is being investigated for alleged violations of the school’s sexual harassment policy. According to documents obtained by The Collegiate through a Freedom of Information Act request, Tagliatti was placed “on paid administrative leave pending an...
