Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Joubert-Brown joins Literacy Center’s board

Maleika Joubert Brown, director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Grand Rapids Public Schools, has been appointed to the Literacy Center of West Michigan’s 13-member board. Brown is a member of the Theta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and a past member of the Advisory Board for Grand Valley State University’s Regional Math and Science Center. She currently serves as a member of the board of directors for the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology, Safe Haven Ministries and the city of Grand Rapids Civil Service Board.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Watch for these signs of mental health issues in older adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Every day, it happens – we get a little bit older. While we sometimes focus a lot of attention on the physical signs of aging, the mental health side is important to be aware of as well. Depression and dementia are not inevitable for those 65 and older but family members of older adults should familiarize themselves with common signs that occur at this age and seek treatment if needed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids school board gives superintendent ‘highly effective’ evaluation rating

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education rated Superintendent Leadriane Roby “highly effective” in her second formal evaluation with the district. The board voted unanimously to give Roby, hired in 2020, the highest of four possible ratings – ranging from “ineffective” to “highly effective” – at its Monday, Dec. 5 board meeting.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Cherry Health installs Narcan vending machines at two locations

New vending machines will provide potentially life-saving drugs to help reduce overdose deaths in West Michigan. Cherry Health recently partnered with the Grand Rapids Red Project, a nonprofit focused on improving health, reducing health risks and preventing HIV, to install two Narcan vending machines. The vending machines, which were delivered...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

‘Reimagined’ ArtPrize 2.0 announces 2023 dates

New leaders have released dates for ArtPrize in 2023, as they work to resurrect the event. After a surprise announcement that ArtPrize, Grand Rapids’ most iconic annual arts event, was to be dissolved after 13 years, new leaders of the organization are nurturing a fresh perspective in the form of ArtPrize 2.0.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Family-owned business expands in Kalamazoo with $6 million project

A family-owned business celebrated the completion of a $6 million expansion project Wednesday. Today's news: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100 million lawsuit against Grand Rapids, former officer. Continental Linen Services, a business that provides floor mats, table linens, uniforms, towels, and facility projects statewide, built a 11,000 square foot...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

240-unit apartment development coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Site work is expected to begin Dec. 19 on a 240-unit workforce housing development near the corner of Lake Michigan Drive NW and Maynard Avenue NW. The project, known as HoM Flats at Maynard, is being developed by Wyoming-based Magnus Capital Partners. It will consist of seven buildings containing a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Stop suffering from back and hip pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many Americans are suffering from severe neck or back pain and are frustrated, upset and close to giving up they aren’t getting answers or solutions to their problem. Many of these individuals are actually suffering from hip pain that is actually coming from their back.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City Commission to discuss quality of life concerns in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday will discuss how they will respond to calls for help made by downtown Grand Rapids businesses. This comes after the city received several calls of concern, noting unacceptable behavior in the downtown area. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to city officials in July asking them to address concerns from business owners who reported having issues like harassment and drug use.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pfizer plans $750M expansion, 300 new jobs in Kalamazoo area

Pfizer Inc. on Monday announced an expansion of its U.S. manufacturing capabilities, saying it will spend $750 million and add 300 jobs at a Kalamazoo-area plant. The pharmaceutical giant’s Kalamazoo operation is a global supplier of sterile-injectable, liquid and semi-solid medicines, said site leader David Breen. The spending will follow a $465 million investment in 2018 to build the 400,000-square-foot facility.
KALAMAZOO, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

GRCC Professor under Title IX Investigation

GRCC art professor Fillipo Tagliatti, who was placed on administrative leave in early November, is being investigated for alleged violations of the school’s sexual harassment policy. According to documents obtained by The Collegiate through a Freedom of Information Act request, Tagliatti was placed “on paid administrative leave pending an...
