It’s been a wonderful, wild, wacky and worrisome ride for the Michigan football team this year. But more than anything, it’s been exhausting. Since news broke in late January that coach Jim Harbaugh would interview for the Minnesota Vikings job, the Wolverines have created constant commotion. The season has been one big, long, unending news update. If you set up your phone for alerts about this team, you’ve probably gone through one or two batteries by now and melted your case.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO