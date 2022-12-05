ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

GAME DAY: Wisconsin at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Playing for a spot in the Associated Press Top 25, Wisconsin (7-2, 1-0) travels to Iowa (7-2) for a Big Ten Conference battle on Sunday. The Hawkeyes have won four of the last five meetings in the series. However, the Badgers took an 87-78 decision in last season's lone matchup at the Kohl Center.
Three Keys and a Pick: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Iowa and Wisconsin will go head to head in a December Big Ten matchup in Iowa City inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. Both teams are 7-2 on the young season. This is Iowa's Big Ten opener, while the Badgers started off the conference season earlier this week with a home win over No. 13 Maryland.
