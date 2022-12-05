Read full article on original website
Video: How To Get Sponsored - How To Bike Season 2 Episode 5
Be your own billboard. In this episode, Cathro breaks down sponsorship. What is it, how does it work, what brands might expect from you, and what you could expect from brands. Huge thanks to the brands who have helped make How To Bike Season 2 happen. Outside Learn offers courses...
Video: Ben Cathro's Hectic Year | Pinkbike Racing
Pinkbike Racing Team Replica Jerseys are available now. Profits from each jersey purchase go directly to supporting the team. • Moisture-wicking fabric construction transfers sweat and heat away from the body. • Relaxed Fit - Mountain bike specific to accommodate body armour. • Made with recycled yarn (excludes mesh panels)
Video: Drone vs MTB on Squamish Slabs
Gabriel Kocher is a two times Vice World Champion of drone racing. We put a GoPro on one of his favourite drone and attempted some of the closest shots we could do down the gnarliest lines around Squamish. A couple of crashes later we managed to film all we had...
Video: A Ringside Seat for Dan Paley's Dirt Jumping Skills
The undisputed King of Doncaster street, Dan Paley, pulls no punches in this 2 minute Burgtec shredit. Known for his creativity on the BMX, this heavy hitter effortlessly transfers his skills into the MTB division and lands this knockout edit filmed in one day. Enjoy the ringside seat!. Big thanks...
Video: Louis Reboul in 'Vision'
In this video I showcase a part of my life and career in slopestyle and why I stopped competing. Normally, I don’t talk a lot about my feelings or opinions because to be honest, I don’t really care to talk about myself. But this time, I want to share this part of my career about where and why I was losing the motivation for competing in slopestyle.
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 155 - Andi Kolb & Charlie Hatton on the Right Headspace & Why Fun is Fast
With improved consistency and a load of podiums, Andreas Kolb and Charlie Hatton had a hell of a 2022 World Cup race season. Both re-signed with Continental Atherton and will be back on their custom AM.200M downhill bikes until 2026. Henry and I caught up with them to talk about the season, bike development, tire testing, and so much more. Kolb and Hatton also stressed the importance of having fun, the dangers of over-training, and why having your mental game on-point is so important.
What Geometry Numbers Do the Top Enduro Racers Prefer?
Bike fit and geometry will always be a hot topic in mountain biking. For better or worse, the top racers are often being pointed to as the model for what is "correct". But how much do top racers really care about their setups? I reached out to the top 10 EWS overall men and women and asked them 10 questions to find out.
Enter To Win a Fox Factory Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
Win the perfect FOX Factory fork, shock, and dropper set-up for all your riding needs. If you want to send it like Overall DH winner Amaury Pierron, dominate the trails like EWS champion Jesse Melamed, or ascend as quickly as XCC World Champ Sam Gaze, FOX has the podium proven combo for you.
Field Test: Santa Cruz Hightower - Extra Normal, Extra Good
Santa Cruz has had a Hightower in their catalog for ages now, and while we got a wholesale change to lower-link VPP suspension layout nearly four years ago, the latest version for 2023 is all about subtle refinements to a platform that was already pretty damn good. That might mean it's not the most interesting of the bunch, sure, but it all comes together to make for an extremely fun and competent trail bike.
Are Shimano & SRAM Developing Brakes For Headset Cable Routing?
Shimano and SRAM have both filed patents that show a brake lever with a hose that attaches close to the handlebar. It seems likely that this is related to the current trend for bike manufacturers to run cables and hoses through the upper headset bearing. These levers would allow the hoses to run from the headset to the brake lever in close contact with the handlebar, potentially getting rid of the loose loops of brake hose which normally run in front of the head tube. The hoses could even be run through the handlebar and stem. In combination with wireless shifting, this could create a visually cable-free bike.
First Look: Commencal Release The Race Proven Supreme DH V5
Commencal have enjoyed huge success in recent years on both the World Cup series, as well as the world championships. In fact, between their Commencal-Mucoff team, and the sister Dorval AM Commencal team, having their bikes on the podium has been something like par for the course. Since helping usher...
Thought Experiment: The Most Adjustable Mountain Bike Possible
It seems like mountain bike geometry is reaching something of a plateau, with most companies settling around the same mix of numbers and angles, but baked-in adjustable geometry is still common, and often quite elegantly integrated. Flying in the face of elegance, here I've concocted what is likely the most adjustable mountain bike you could cobble together, allowing for a truly staggering range of use and utility.
Enter To Win a Stans Flow S2 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
Pink Bike Academy contestants put their Flow S2 wheelsets through the ringer and you can too! Based on the legendary Flow rims that have won World Cup DH and Enduro World Series events, Flow S2 wheelsets are a great upgrade for riders looking for better tubeless performance and excellent durability. Patented Bead Socket Technology means easier tubeless inflation and more confidence on the trail. An emphasis on durability means a reinforced and eyeletted spoke bed, a quality sleeved joint, and 6061 alloy construction. A 30mm internal width makes the Flow S2 ideal for 2.3-2.6” tires.
Andreas Kolb & Charlie Hatton Re-Sign with Continental Atherton
After breakthrough World Cup seasons, Andi and Charlie have confirmed that they will remain with Continental Atherton until at least January 2026. Along with the Atherton siblings, the riders have been instrumental in the development of both Atherton downhill bikes (in particular AM.200.M) and the new range of Continental tires launched in April this year.
Field Test: Norco Fluid - The Reasonably Priced One
Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Satchel Cronk. The Norco Fluid FS A1's $3,999 price tag looks like a screaming deal compared some of the expensive carbon bikes in this Field Test. Yes, it's the only bike with an aluminum frame, but still – you could buy one Fluid, buy another one to have as a spare, and still have $3,000 left over to spend on food and gas for all of your riding adventures... or you could purchase one top-of-the-line Scott Genius.
Pivot Factory Racing Signs Jakob Jewett
Pivot Factory Racing’s commitment to developing riders continues with the addition of Canadian rider Jakob Jewett. The team just wrapped up their most successful season yet and looks to build upon that success with growth in the downhill, enduro and junior disciplines. Growth and success take patience - waiting for the right riders, timing, and opportunities to arise. We are thrilled to announce we found the right rider in Jakob Jewett.
Field Test: Trek Fuel EX - Evolution Underlined
The fifty-second generation of the Fuel EX is by far the most radical, most adjustable, and probably the most capable that Trek has ever put together. It now has 140mm of travel and a 150mm fork, and you can even run a mullet wheel set-up if you use a 160mm fork. Coil-sprung shock? Not stock, but you can put one of those on as well.
