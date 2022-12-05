Shimano and SRAM have both filed patents that show a brake lever with a hose that attaches close to the handlebar. It seems likely that this is related to the current trend for bike manufacturers to run cables and hoses through the upper headset bearing. These levers would allow the hoses to run from the headset to the brake lever in close contact with the handlebar, potentially getting rid of the loose loops of brake hose which normally run in front of the head tube. The hoses could even be run through the handlebar and stem. In combination with wireless shifting, this could create a visually cable-free bike.

2 HOURS AGO