Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Bengals sign Kevin Huber to practice squad

CINCINNATI — Two days after being released by his hometown team, Kevin Huber is back in stripes. The Cincinnati Bengals have announced they have signed Huber to the team's practice squad. A Cincinnati native and former Bearcat, Huber has spent the entirety of his 14 year NFL career with...
