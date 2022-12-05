Read full article on original website
Ranking the NBA's Best Shooters so Far This Season
A glaring limelight was already cast over the NBA's least valuable shooters so far this season. Now, naturally, it's time for us to pay our respects to the absolute best. The formula for ranking the Association's top snipers remains the same. Three different zones factored in to the returns: mid-range jumpers (twos outside the paint), corner threes and above-the-break triples. Free throws were not part of the process; live-ball shooting is the only focus within this space.
NBA Starting Lineup Changes That Need to Happen
Building an effective NBA starting lineup is as much art as science. It takes a measure of feel and a sense of balance that might not be so easy to quantify, but then there are also the numbers that tell an objective story about which configurations work and which don't.
NBA Trade Rumors: Nerlens Noel Deal Discussed Between Mavericks, Pistons
The Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks have reportedly had trade talks involving center Nerlens Noel, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Noel has "drawn interest from several contending teams," per Begley. Detroit acquired Noel in an offseason trade from the New York Knicks, but he has struggled to find playing...
Nets' Kyrie Irving Covers Up Nike Logos on Shoes vs. Hornets After Contract Ended
Nike officially dissolved its business relationship with Kyrie Irving earlier this week after he had amplified an antisemitic movie on his social media platforms back in October and initially didn't apologize for doing so. On Wednesday night, Irving responded to that decision by covering up the Nike logo on his...
Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James to Return from Ankle Injury vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers following a one-game absence, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. James missed Wednesday's 126-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors with a left ankle injury. James had been dealing with an ankle ailment...
Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish's Reps Working with NYK to Find Deal Before Deadline
Cam Reddish's time with the New York Knicks may be coming to an end. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported the Knicks are working with Reddish's representatives to find a potential destination in a trade. It has reached this point because the Duke product is no longer a part of the team's rotation.
Trade Ideas to Save the New York Knicks' Season
With the unofficially official start of NBA trade season right around the corner, the New York Knicks are looking to shake things up. League sources told The Athletic's Fred Katz that the "Knicks have been active on trade calls leading up to Dec. 15, the date when most players who signed new contracts this past summer become eligible for trades." Katz mentions Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose as the names to watch most and also notes that New York hasn't "shown any interest in attaching draft picks to Fournier just to move him."
JJ Redick Says He Previously Spoke to Joe Mazzulla About Joining Celtics Staff
JJ Redick has made a name for himself in the broadcasting world, but the former NBA sharpshooter was at least under consideration to join the coaching staff of the league's best team. While talking to Boston Celtics guard Derrick White on The Old Man and the Three podcast (h/t Souichi...
Lakers' LeBron James Says Memories with Cavs 'Will Never Be Forgotten' After Loss
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James discussed his appreciation for the Cavaliers and the city of Cleveland following a 116-102 loss to the Cavs on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. "It's always love coming back here," James told reporters. "The memories that I have here will never be forgotten." The...
Hawks Rumors: Dejounte Murray Expected to Miss 2 Weeks with Ankle Injury
Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray is potentially facing two weeks on the sidelines because of a left ankle sprain, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. That will leave the Hawks further short-handed, with John Collins (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (hip) also dealing with injuries. Murray,...
Knicks Trade Targets with 2023 Trade Deadline 2 Months Away
While there's still two months remaining before the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks are already nearing a crossroads. They've spent much of the campaign hovering around .500. If they don't get in a groove soon, they could have some uncomfortable conversations about whether buying or selling is the right strategy to apply to trade season.
Why Lakers Must Deal 1st Round Picks Amid Trade Rumors to Salvage Championship Hopes
The Los Angeles Lakers may be getting MVP-level play out of center Anthony Davis and have four-time NBA champ LeBron James leading the way, but their future title aspirations rest not with those all-world players. Instead, it's in the front office's willingness to look at a team built for the here and now and do what is necessary to maximize its potential.
Trae Young Buys $20M California Mansion from Former NFL Star Clay Matthews
Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young recently purchased a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California, located in Los Angeles County. Front Office Sports provided a breakdown of the home and its amenities, including the presence of several celebrity neighbors:. Young bought the home from former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews, who...
Knicks Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Bucks Have Expressed Interest in Cam Reddish Trade
It was less than a year ago that the New York Knicks acquired forward Cam Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, but the team has reportedly been fielding offers to ship him away for quite some time. "[S]everal teams have expressed interest in trading for Reddish since the...
Warriors' Stephen Curry Names His All-Time NBA Starting 5 with Michael Jordan, More
So what is Stephen Curry's all-time starting five?. The Golden State Warriors star point guard was asked to pick the four players from NBA history who would join him in the ideal starting lineup during an interview with Sports Illustrated, and he went with Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Shaquille O'Neal.
Source: Dylan Cease headlines new pre-arbitration bonus pool
White Sox's Dylan Cease will take home the most money out of all the players who qualify for the first-ever pre-arbitration bonus pool.
MLB Exec Says Masataka Yoshida 'Worth Less Than Half' of $90M Red Sox Contract
The Boston Red Sox raised some eyebrows on Wednesday when they signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million contract, and many are still confused by the deal. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel spoke to "10 sources" who all "thought the Red Sox overpaid by a hefty margin." One executive went...
