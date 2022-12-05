ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

US House District 3 recount underway in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Election workers across Colorado are recounting votes cast in the race for Colorado’s US House District 3 race. Incumbent Lauren Boebert narrowly beat challenger Adam Frisch. The Secretary of State ordered a mandatory recount last month. Mesa County election workers are recounting today. Montrose...
The downside of Colorado’s hard-drinking reputation

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans enjoy their liquid holiday cheer, but there are drawbacks to the merriment. Colorado ranks among the nation’s heaviest-drinking states. It has the nation’s fourth-highest rate of survey respondents who drank alcohol in the last 30 days. Nearly two-thirds (61%) of Colorado’s adults have had a drink in the last month. Only Vermont, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia have higher rates.
Next chance for snow in Denver

Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
Colorado Is NOT A Good State For Fast Food Lovers. Here’s Why

Colorado is a busy state, which means we love our fast food options around town. Apparently, though, Colorado is not a great state for fast-food lovers... Here's why. Maybe you're just busy all of the time and it's easy, or maybe you just love fast food. From the golden arches to the king of the burgers. From the best chicken ever (except on Sundays) to Louisianna fast. Or maybe you like to run "for the border." Colorado has pretty much every single major fast food restaurant somewhere within our box state. So why are;t we a good state for fast food lovers?
Colorado’s Most Populous Cities

There are quite a few people here in Colorado. One might say 'copious' amounts of human beings have made the Centennial State their home. But, how many? And, even more importantly, which city in Colorado has the MOST people?. Well, obviously, Denver has that number one position all locked up,...
25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold

If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
