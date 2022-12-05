Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton: ‘I’m Not Getting Away From Music!’
Blake Shelton may be hanging up his hat on The Voice to focus on his family, but don't count him out musically. The veteran star says he couldn't possibly leave music behind. "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something," he tells People. "That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."
Sorry, Brad Pitt! Shania Twain Names a New Hunk During 2022 People’s Choice Awards Medley [Watch]
Watching the audience react to Shania Twain's medley at the 2022 People's Choice Awards was as much fun as seeing the energetic performance on stage. Twain offered a preview of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour with three songs from her catalog, and a new song called "Waking Up Dreaming." "Any Man of Mine" came first, and the pop-cowgirl choreography was reflective of what she's done for decades. Even at age 57 she continues to push boundaries, however.
Report: Zac Brown Engaged to Model and ‘Biker Chick’ Kelly Yazdi
Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.
Luke Bryan and Son Bo Gave Katy Perry a ‘Country Education’ About Deer Pee
Luke Bryan is country music's ambassador on American Idol, and he takes his role very seriously, especially when it comes to the other judges. Recently he took it upon himself to educate Katy Perry on the finer points of deer hunting, specifically "doe pee." While chatting with Audacy's Rob and...
Luke Bryan to Bride Caroline After 16 Years: ‘Loved You Since the Second I Saw You’
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, and Bryan's sweet message for his bride on the special day will warm your heart this holiday season. "Happy 16th anniversary love. It is so amazing sharing this life with you," the country star...
Golden Globes to unveil nominations as censured awards eye comeback
Boycotted by A-listers and studios last year, the Golden Globes will attempt to rebuild their reputation as one of Hollywood's top award shows with organizers unveiling this year's nominees on Monday. But Cruise last year returned his three Golden Globes to the HFPA in protest at its behavior, and Fraser has said he will not attend the awards if he is nominated.
Maren Morris and Kristin Chenoweth Sing ‘Wicked’ Duet at Nashville Show [Watch]
Maren Morris has her sights set on Broadway, and recently she had a taste of what that could look like for her in the future. At her final Humble Quest Tour stop, which took place in Nashville, Kristin Chenoweth joined Morris onstage for a special duet of "For Good" from the musical Wicked.
Hardy Thought He Was Being ‘Pranked’ When Ozzy Osbourne Sent Him Wedding Well-Wishes
Hardy's recent wedding to his longtime partner Caleigh Ryan garnered congratulations from plenty of country artists, but there was one particular star whose wedding well-wishes took the singer and his new bride completely by surprise. Over the weekend, heavy metal titan and Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne posted a video...
Parmalee’s Fortunes Turned After They Made One Small Change
Parmalee's Matt Thomas isn't shy to admit that before "Just the Way" started to catch on at country radio, the group was scuffling. Then, their new manager suggested one change and their fortunes turned. It wasn't quite that easy, but talking to Taste of Country, Thomas gives a lot of...
Randy Houser’s Measure of Success? Providing Stability to His Family
Randy Houser has seen a successful career with six studio albums and multiple hit songs, but he says those accomplishments aren't the meter by which he measures his success. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul, Houser says that the biggest reward he's received throughout his nearly 15-year career has been giving his family the life he didn't have during his own upbringing in Mississippi.
Fox Cancels ‘Monarch’ After One Season
FOX has canceled the country music soap opera Monarch after just one season. The Hollywood Reporter relates that the show — which debuted to reasonable ratings before subsequently struggling — broadcast its final episode on Tuesday night (Dec. 6), wrapping its first and final season. Monarch was highly...
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate One Month With Son Avery [Pictures]
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have a one-month old on their hands!. Gabi shared a carousel of photos on social media celebrating the milestone for their son, Avery. Actually, he's a month-and-a-half old after arriving on Oct. 24, but as any parent knows, life can be a little chaotic with a newborn. The new mom noted that her son is closer to six weeks old in the caption.
