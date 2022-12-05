Read full article on original website
Related
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
Could Tucson become “Battery Valley”?
Pima County, Tucson and Sun Corridor have been working to attract more tech heavy businesses, and lately they’ve had a double success in the world of sophisticated batteries.
Phoenix New Times
Rachel Mitchell Used Fear to Win. What that Means for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office
As the highest-profile statewide races in Arizona — including the contests for governor, attorney general, and superintendent of public instruction — became nail-biters after Election Day, the numbers in the race for Maricopa County Attorney stayed consistent: Republican Rachel Mitchell secured a six-point victory. Though often overshadowed by...
Sion Power Announces Plans to Expand Battery Manufacturing Operations in Tucson, Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Sion Power Corporation, a leading technology developer of next-generation batteries for electric vehicles (EV), today announced plans to expand its existing manufacturing operations in Tucson, Arizona. The planned expansion site is the 111,400-square-foot building at 6950 South Country Club Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005770/en/ Sion Power’s SP-1 expansion site. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022
If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
azbigmedia.com
American Battery Factory brings $1.2B facility, 300 high-paying jobs to Tucson
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Paul Charles, President and CEO of American Battery Factory (ABF), today announced that Tucson, Ariz. has been selected as the site for the first in a planned series of battery cell gigafactories based in the United States. The site will serve as ABF’s official headquarters and will be the country’s largest gigafactory for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells at approximately 2 million square feet, providing an estimated $1.2 billion in capital investment, $3.1 billion in economic impact to the state and accelerating the growth of the clean energy economy across the country. Approximately 300 high-paying jobs will be provided in the first phase of the factory’s opening, scaling up to 1,000 cumulative jobs. Positions include operations, production, scientific and technology jobs including research and development, automation and robotics, executive and other headquarter positions.
Glendale Star
Opinion: Election deniers take crazy to a new level
We begin with the good news about the process of certifying Arizona’s November 2022 election. After all the conspiracy theories, death threats, and fact-deprived screaming about rigged results, only a few hundred protesters showed up for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 28 special meeting to certify...
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
A Tucson restaurant chain is opening a new location in Phoenix.Photo byEaters Collective/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to food chains, a surprising number of these fast-food restaurants sprouted up either in the Midwest, or California. However, there are a number of regional fast-food offerings that do their part to offer local flare and a bit of excitement for outsiders as they discover a new taste not available back home. In Arizona, one of the longest-running fast-food chains has taken its time to expand. In fact, for decades, the chain remained specifically to the south of metro Phoenix in Tucson. However, in recent years, the chain has expanded throughout the Valley, and now, the fifth location has opened and is excited to serve customers.
City of Tucson launches new website to report homeless encampments
The City of Tucson uses a 3 tier system to assess how to deal with the encampment. They are referring residents to shelters and other resources.
New culinary experience opens in Tucson
A new culinary experience comes to Tucson where they are making the cooking process a step-by-step experience and allowing customers taste buds to travel around the world.
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer not interested in state GOP chair role
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said Wednesday she has been pursued as a potential successor to Kelli Ward as Arizona GOP chair, but she’s not interested in the job. “I’ve paid my dues, I’m getting old and it’s an important job,” Brewer told KTAR News 92.3...
Pima County begins recounting two statewide races
The statewide automatic recount is now underway in Pima County, according to elections officials. Results will be transmitted to the Secretary of State by Monday, Dec. 19.
azbex.com
Battery Company to Lease 70 Acres in Pima for Factory
The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote this week on a lease-purchase agreement and incentives package for American Battery Factory, a Utah firm that plans to build a “gigafactory” at the Aerospace and Research Campus south of Tucson International Airport. ABF posted a brief statement to its...
2022 Christmas at the Empire Ranch
This Saturday, December 10, from 10 am to 2 pm, the Empire Ranch Foundation welcomes guests to its annual Christmas at the Empire Ranch event in Sonoita. The four hours of festivities include time to stroll, marvel at the decorated Empire Ranch House, sip a bit of holiday cheer, and engage in retail therapy shopping for unique, cowboy-esque gifts. A $10 parking donation per vehicle is requested.
AZFamily
Recount for 3 Arizona races begins Wednesday
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session. The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre during the 2023 state legislative session, with the hopes of passing a resolution to support a national Convention of States. Previous efforts to pass the resolution in South Dakota have come up short, as recently as last year.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you are looking for a solid pizza, we’ve the best Tucson pizzerias to choose from. Whether you like a crispy thin or a deeeep, deep dish, we’ve got something for you!. A fitting destination to begin our list is none other than ANELLO, a restaurant in Tucson known for its pleasant atmosphere and wood fire pizza oven.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Tucson, Arizona
Is your Arizona itinerary missing that extra “something” that makes you sick with wanderlust? This list of the best day trips from Tucson, AZ, is exactly what you need to heat things up a notch! Full of dusty expanses, towering cacti, unique red rockfaces, and amazing cities, the destinations within quick reach of Tucson are world-class.
Settlement in Arizona's ketamine case
An Arizona fire and medical company has reached a settlement with a family that blamed their 23-year-old son's death on a paramedic's decision to inject him with ketamine.
New gateway to San Xavier Mission in time for Christmas
Two local craftsman have completed a new main gate to San Xavier Mission after hundreds of hours of work.
Comments / 0