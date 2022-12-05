Read full article on original website
Guillermo del Toro on the Status of 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Season 2
Netflix and Guillermo Del Toro have been a match made in heaven in 2022. Back in October, the Academy Award-winning director dazzled horror fans with his excellent live-action anthology series Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and now his take on Pinocchio, a lifelong passion project for him, is receiving near-universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The two have solidified his creative presence on the streamer, leaving fans wondering what's next from the acclaimed filmmaker. To celebrate the latter's release on Friday, December 9, Collider's own Steve Weintraub interviewed Del Toro about his stop-motion marvel and asked about his future after Pinocchio and whether Cabinet of Curiosities is involved.
'1899': 10 Details Audiences Might Have Missed In the Series
1899 came out last month on Netflix, but it's still a discussion topic among its viewers. Following the success of the mind-bending series Dark, creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese went on to create another intelligent series about (spoiler alert!) simulations and, in some way, time travel. Whoever watched...
'Perry Mason' Is Caught in Another Mystery in First Season 2 Trailer
The fan-favorite detective Perry Mason will solve another mystery come the New Year, as HBO has finally set a release date for its period mystery drama. A new trailer for the upcoming season sees Della and Paul nudging Perry to uncover another mystery as the former tells him, “Guilty or not, everyone deserves a defense.” The thrilling new clip eloquently brings out the murder mystery set against the socio-political backdrop of America in the 1930s.
Mia and Valentina's Steamy Scene Is a Power Swap on 'The White Lotus' Season 2
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Since its first season, HBO's The White Lotus has captivated audiences with its complex characters who embody the show's exploration of the power behind wealth and status. With Season 2 underway, it has ramped up the stakes tremendously by adding even more sex to the mix. Much of the focus this season gravitates around sex which propels its cast of characters into much more compromising situations.
'Mayfair Witches': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
As winter slowly sets in, and you feel the cold in your bones, know that it’s not just the season, but the slow drifting of the Mayfair Witches to your home, as they arrive in the new year. Also titled Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the new AMC series is the latest adaptation from author Anne Rice’s novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The series joins the other recent adaptation of Rice’s work on the network, Interview with the Vampire, making this the second television series based on the author’s Immortal Universe. Mayfair Witches aims to focus on the first novel in the series, The Witching Hour, and follows a neurosurgeon, Dr. Rowan Fielding, who learns that she is the descendant and heiress to an influential family of witches who seem to be haunted by a dark spirit.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
We Need More Romances Like 'Warrior Nun's Avatrice on TV
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Warrior Nun. Warrior Nun fans are clamoring for Netflix to renew the sleeper hit for a third season after Ava's heart-wrenching sacrifice ended season two on a cliffhanger. The show has earned an army of devoted viewers through its unique lore, unforgettable plot twists, and compelling cast of characters— chief among them being Ava (Alba Bapista) and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), the franchise's resident power couple.
How to Watch 'The Mean One': Showtimes and Streaming Status
We all know the Grinch, right? For most of us, our introduction to the sassy green grump came in the year 2000 when Jim Carrey portrayed the iconic title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, and the adaptation led to the Grinch becoming a popular staple of Christmas ever since. Even if you haven't watched the movie, you'll have no doubt seen the copious amount of Grinch merchandise that hits the shelves every year throughout the festive season. The misanthropic menace is known by all. However, it's safe to say that when the horror parody The Mean One hits screens this December, a whole new side of the much-loved character will be revealed.
Jason Momoa's Future as Aquaman May End With the Sequel
The DCEU universe looks to have some shake-ups, especially with James Gunn and Peter Safran in the final stages of their multi-year plan for the DC Extended Universe. Several potential paths forward for the DCEU have been coming out. One such path reportedly not being taken is the release of Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward, and another path, reportedly, is the character of Aquaman going by the wayside after the release of Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.
Charlize Theron Talks Working With Patty Jenkins on 'Monster'
Before Patty Jenkins had beef with Warner Bros. surrounding her involvement in the now-canceled Wonder Woman 3, the director had grievances with the folks funding her 2003 Oscar-winning scripted true crime film, Monster. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Monster star, Charlize Theron, who would ultimately nab an Academy Award for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos, spoke about her time working with the filmmaker and how she inspired the Mad Max: Fury Road actress to stand up for her craft.
Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Is in the Works
We’re fully understanding the words coming out of Jackie Chan’s mouth as the legendary actor and martial arts extraordinaire revealed at the Red Seas Film Festival that a Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works. That’s right, the classic trio of films in which Chan played the Tito to Chris Tucker’s Michael Jackson (in the detective sense) is coming back with even more fight than before. Along with dropping the big piece of news, Chan also said that he would be meeting later on in the evening with the film’s director to talk shop - specifically about the script.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Teaser Leads Fans on the Hunt
Disney+ has been ending its year on a high note with shows like Andor, Willow, and The Santa Clauses. However, its final major release of 2022 sees the long awaited return of a treasured franchise. That would be National Treasure: Edge of History which premieres on the streamer December 14. The series has had a fun marketing campaign thus far that has gotten fans of the franchise involved in more than one clever way. That continues with Edge of History’s latest teaser that’s locked away at the end of a treasure hunt.
Ranking Every ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Christmas Episode, According to IMDb
Among the 208 episodes of the hit CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, were several great holiday episodes. Whether it was Halloween, Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve, or Christmas, they always managed to make the most of it every time. And while Christmas didn't bring with it any mystery women or epic slaps, it did have plenty of its own joyous events.
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
Charlize Theron Reveals Why She Followed Up Her Oscar Win With ‘Arrested Development’
Back in 2003, Charlize Theron starred in a role that would later become one of her most acclaimed performances: she played real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, and the actor famously let go of vanity in order to change her appearance for the role. Her work earned Theron her very first Oscar statue, and fans and critics got excited to see what the South African actor would do next. That’s why it was a surprise when she decided to take on a role on a niche comedy sitcom called Arrested Development.
Why Patty Jenkins Reportedly Walked Away From 'Wonder Woman 3'
There’s never a boring week with Warner Bros. Discovery. Ever since WB and Discovery merged, we’ve been getting all kinds of news from WB’s titles – especially their most valuable IPs, which involve the world-famous superheroes from the Justice League. The last casualty from the restructuring of the DC universe seems to be Wonder Woman 3, which is not yet considered dead but might have lost its director and screenwriter Patty Jenkins. Earlier reports suggested that Wonder Woman’s future was compromised due to James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new developments for the DC universe, but new stories are contradicting this version.
'The Pale Blue Eye': Pennsylvania Senator-Elect John Fetterman & Wife Giselle Cameo in Period Drama
Pennslyvania Senator-elect John Fetterman will soon be heading to Washington, D.C. to represent the Keystone State in Congress' upper chamber. However, before he does that, it was revealed that Fetterman and his wife Giselle Fetterman got to show off their acting chops during cameos in Netlifx's upcoming film The Pale Blue Eye.
'Scream 6': Why Jack Champion is Excited to Join the Slasher Franchise
In a recent interview for Jack Champion’s upcoming role in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was quick to sneak in a mention of Scream 6, which Champion has joined as a new character listed only as Evan. Considering the young actor is making his horror-franchise debut next year alongside Ghostface, it only seemed fitting to ask him how about making that step into such an established and beloved movie-verse.
