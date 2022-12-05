ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH.com

Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
zip06.com

Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori

East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
BRANFORD, CT
momcollective.com

An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place

This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH.com

How Hartford HealthCare keeps athletes safe on and off the field

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — High school football teams will be competing for state titles this weekend. To make sure these athletes stay safe on and off the field, Hartford HealthCare partnered with local schools to help the participants compete safely. Plus, they will help athletes have access to advanced care management when there is an injury.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Pet of the Week: Rosemary!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an American Pitbull Terrier named Rosemary. At 3-years-old, Rosemary is described as good natured and gentle. She has a silvery coat and trustful eyes, which might just have some mystical healing quality. Although her name may...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

West Hartford native producing thriller feature in town

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has some exciting news for movie fans, another film is being shot in Connecticut, called “Skulleton.”. The thriller/horror movie is being filmed in West Hartford, and most recently they were on location at the town’s police department. “It is really...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Health Headlines: Conn. woman thriving after ‘life-changing’ GERD procedure at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Having heartburn or acid reflex can happen to anyone once in a while, but for some people, it gets so bad they need medical help. Now St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury is offering a high-tech non-invasive procedure for a condition that can cause reflux called GERD. 40-year-old Lauren Darrah of Southbury […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown

People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire damages beloved family farm in Watertown

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A massive fire erupted at a Watertown farm Monday. Farmington school board reverses removal of religious holidays from academic calendar. Updated: 6 hours ago. A recent decision made by the Farmington Board of Education stirred up some controversy.
WATERTOWN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bertucci's files for bankruptcy and closes more CT restaurants

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bertucci's, an Italian restaurant chain based in Northborough, Mass., has closed more Connecticut locations, with just one remaining in the state. Restaurants in Avon, at 380 West Main St., and Newington, at 2929 Berlin Turnpike, are now closed. Calls...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Free school meals to run out soon for many CT districts

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Some big changes are coming to school meals for children in the state. Federal funding that provides universal free school meals for students will be running out soon at many districts. In Bloomfield, the district has already started notifying families that as of January 12 they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage for fallen Bristol sergeant’s family

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honored the late Bristol sergeant by paying off his family’s mortgage. The kind deed, which was initiated as a part of the foundation’s annual Season of Hope Campaign, follows the tragic death of Sgt. Dustin DeMonte. On October 10, Sgt. DeMonte was killed in an apparent […]
BRISTOL, CT
WSBS

Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts

As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Britain Herald

New Britain Housing Authority employee to be honored

NEW BRITAIN- New Britain Housing Authority employee will be one of six being honored at The Urban League of Greater Hartford (ULGH) 2022 “Equal Opportunity Day (EOD) Dinner & Gala” this Thursday at 6 pm. “This EOD will mark the Urban League’s 58 years of service to the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Newington Town Crier

Newington resident is being featured in a renowned scholarly journal

NEWINGTON – A local resident is being featured in a renowned scholarly journal. Newington native Evan Lopes, a student in Hofstra University’s Rabinowitz Honors College, recently had his work published in Ephemeris, the Undergraduate Journal of Philosophy. Lopes’ essay, “Punishment for the Failed Criminal” was written for his...
NEWINGTON, CT
The Jewish Press

Connecticut Local School Board Reverses Decision to Delete Jewish High Holidays

The school board of Farmington in Hartford County in central Connecticut on Monday night told an audience of about 200 parents it was changing its decision to remove Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from its 2023 academic calendar. The decision followed more than an hour of complaints from the parents who called the initial decision insensitive. Some parents called for bringing back Diwali, too, which the board promised to consider.
FARMINGTON, CT
zip06.com

Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm

An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
BRANFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy