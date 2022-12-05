Historian Kenneth T. Jackson once wrote, “the Egyptians have pyramids, the Chinese have a great wall, the British have immaculate lawns, the Germans have castles, the Dutch have canals, the Italians have grand churches. And Americans have shopping centers.” In her new book Meet Me By The Fountain: An Inside History of the Mall (Bloomsbury), design critic Alexandra Lange unpacks the rise, fall, and future of this iconic American social mecca and consumer playground. For PRINT’s third livestream Book Club, Lange will discuss the design impact of shopping malls and their consequence on the American psychology and economy.

