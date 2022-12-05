Starting in 1992, Rodrigo Sanchez was the head of design for the Sunday magazine of the newspaper El Mundo (Madrid), then from 1996 to 2022—26 years—he also assumed responsibility for Metropoli. Since then he combined that job with the art direction of the magazine realm of the publishing company Unidad Editorial, and for the last 10 years, the art direction of the daily newspaper El Mundo. Now he is looking for his “own independent path.”

