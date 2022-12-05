ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Voices: No matter what they do, Harry and Meghan will always be wrong

If it feels like the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle furore is reaching peak circus, that’s because it is. But I don’t blame the ex-royal couple one bit. And neither should you.On the contrary – forget the fact that they’ve got an “explosive” documentary coming out this week, and forget loudmouths like Piers Morgan lamenting his feelings of (ahem) “exploitation” at the hands of the couple (yes, the same Piers Morgan who stormed off theGood Morning Britain set live on air after being criticised by his co-presenter Alex Beresford for his remarks about Markle in particular, and later quit).It...
DoYouRemember?

Meghan Markle Faces Backlash For Sobbing On Expensive Hermes Blanket

The trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary dropped on Thursday, December 1, and a specific photo that shows the Duchess of Sussex crying has generated discussion on social media. The video features a collage of the never-seen-before pictures of the royal couple and why they opted to produce the doc.
The Independent

Royals to unite at Kate’s carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan series finale

The royal family will put on a united front at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final Netflix episodes air.The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.The royals will be bracing themselves for bombshells when Harry and Meghan’s six-part docuseries premieres this Thursday with the first three episodes, with the last three coinciding with Kate’s Christmas service next week.In a trailer released on Monday, Harry...
RadarOnline

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Lose ANOTHER Team Member As Head Of Audio Steps Down From Duchess Of Sussex's Podcast

Another high-level staffer is bidding adieu to her time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell brand, RadarOnline.com has learned, marking the second person to leave in recent days.Rebecca Sananès, who served as head of audio while overseeing Markle's Spotify podcast Archetypes with Meghan, will be making her departure after more than a year at the company, according to well-placed sources.She officially joined Archewell in August 2021 — just weeks after being hired — having worked for Vox Media and New York Magazine's Pivot podcast. Sananès is looking forward to launching her own project, Page Six reported on Monday. Other...
New York Post

Piers Morgan ‘traumatized’ by ‘Harry & Meghan’ using his voice in Netflix show

Piers Morgan is not happy about his involuntary involvement in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. The outspoken host of “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Fox Nation — who is also a columnist for The Post — can be heard in the show’s new trailer, which dropped Monday, saying of Markle, “she’s becoming a royal rock star.” The soundbite was uttered at a time when Markle was perceived positively by the British public — before she and Harry got married in 2018, which according to the estranged royals, is when “everything changed.” “BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite...
The Independent

Searches for ‘Hermès blanket’ increase by 500% after Harry and Meghan trailer

Google searches for “Hermès blanket” have skyrocketed ever since the throw blanket was featured in the trailer for the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming docuseries, Harry and Meghan.Earlier this week, Netflix released the full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly-anticipated documentary Harry and Meghan. Due for release on 8 December, the six-part series shares “the other side” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s story after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.In the trailer, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan, as the clip cuts to...
AFP

UK media returns fire at 'Harry the Nasty' over Netflix doc

Britain's media, the main focus of criticism so far in Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan", on Friday hit back at the estranged prince and his wife, accusing them of lying and insulting Queen Elizabeth II. The royal family was largely spared during the first three episodes of the show, which aired on Thursday, with the focus more on Harry's early life and his resentment towards the media, which he blames of the death of his mother Diana. The left-wing Guardian newspaper was more supportive of the couple, and focused on Prince Harry's criticism that the royal family did not protect Meghan against racially charged reporting. 
purewow.com

Prince Harry Explains Why He Kept His Relationship with Meghan Markle a Secret

Prince Harry is sharing never-before-heard details about his relationship with Meghan Markle, including why he kept it a secret from the public at first. The Duke of Sussex has teamed up with Netflix to produce a docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, about his life and marriage. (The first three episodes are now available to stream, and the rest will premiere on December 15.)

