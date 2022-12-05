Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
TechRadar
Tor browser finally gets Apple Silicon support in new update
A new version of the anonymous Tor browser has been released, bringing native support for Apple Silicon equipped devices, as well as optimizations for Android devices. The updated Tor browser uses a universal binary that contains both x86-64 and ARM64 architectures, so can decide which one to use based on whether an Apple M1 or M2 or Android device is being used - meaning Tor should now perform better on Apple Mac computers.
TechRadar
Pentagon awards $9bn cloud contract to Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft
The Pentagon has announced it is awarding its cloud computing network contract to Google, Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft,. The wide-ranging contract will see its value total $9 billion over multiple stages until an estimated June 2028 completion date. The four companies will play a part in the Joint Warfighter Cloud...
TechRadar
Another Patch Tuesday launch has broken another key Microsoft tool
Database connections that utilize the Microsoft ODBC SQL Server driver might now fail as the result of a recent Patch Tuesday update. According to an update to the Windows Health Dashboard (opens in new tab), users who installed the update to the database tool, which came as part of an update dubbed KB5019980, receive an error message either within the app or via their SQL Server.
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
TechRadar
5 signs your mobile might have malware
It used to be safe to use your mobile device without worrying about viruses, spyware, or other malware infections. But as society has shifted to using mobile as its primary source of online access, cybercriminals have also shifted their focus. Most antivirus software is now formatted to work on both...
TechRadar
Another top password manager is doing away with passwords
Open source password manager Bitwarden has announced that it’s going passwordless in a move that it hopes will make it easier and faster for users to access their Bitwarden vaults. In a press release, Bitwarden explained that its new mechanism, "uses a public and private key exchange between the...
TechRadar
GitHub launches Copilot for businesses
Programming titan GitHub has announced its Copilot coding tool will now be made available to businesses. First announced earlier in 2022 to personal users, students, and some maintainers of open source code projects, Copilot is designed to help make coding easier and more accessible with some clever AI and some not-so-clever theft controversies.
TechRadar
FBI says Apple's new encryption launch is "deeply concerning"
Apple recently introduced a number of new privacy-oriented features aimed at better protecting user data stored in iCloud, but while privacy advocates and human rights groups have hailed the move, law enforcement agencies have voiced concerns. Apparently, they’re not against improved privacy, but instead fear criminals of all walks of...
TechRadar
Amazon joins Open Invention Network to keep its Linux patents safe
Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the patent non-aggression consortium the Open Invention Network (OIN). Founded in 2015, the OIN buys patents and then licenses them royalty-free to its members, who have all agreed not to enforce their own patents against Linux-based projects, within limits. This can help...
TechRadar
Malware vs ransomware vs spyware - what’s the difference?
Malware is simply any program that is designed to specifically damage or interrupt the normal workings of a computer. The word 'malware' is often used synonymously with viruses, but more accurately it's an umbrella term used to include bots, phishing schemes, Trojans, worms, rootkits, and many other threats. Two of the most damaging malware are spyware and ransomware.
TechRadar
The reason Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer spinoff didn't happen is kind of obvious
Years ago, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED announced that it was making a multiplayer game set in the same sci-fi world. The RPG was released two years ago but there's still no sign of the multiplayer spinoff, the developer has finally explained why, and, well, the reason is kind of obvious when you hear it.
TechRadar
AMD could have Nvidia scared enough to revive the RTX 4080... as the RTX 4070 Ti
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti, the rumored-to-be-imminent graphics card that’ll be the third Lovelace offering, has witnessed a spec spillage – and the apparent takeaway is that it’s identical to the canceled RTX 4080 12GB. The purported specs were highlighted by VideoCardz (opens in new tab) and...
TechRadar
PS5 supply issues are 'resolved' in Asia, but what about the US and the UK?
The PS5 shortage has been 'resolved' in Japan and Asia, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan. Here's what that could mean for the rest of the world looking ahead to next year. Speaking at the recent annual PlayStation Partner Awards, Ryan addressed the PS5 availability issues...
TechRadar
Intel Sapphire Rapids chips confirmed to be supercharging your next workstation
Intel Sapphire Rapids chips are now officially set to be coming to workstations, the company has confirmed. Pencilled in for release at some point in 2023, "Sapphire Rapids" is the code name for the latest and greatest iteration of Intel's CPUs, which are otherwise known as 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors.
TechRadar
Proton's encrypted cloud storage is going mobile
Proton, the privacy-focussed company behind a hit VPN service and an e-mail provider, has brought its end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) cloud storage to iOS and Android. The announcement (opens in new tab) of the launch of Proton Drive follows the launch of the service as a web application in September 2022, and sees Proton continue to build ecosystems similar to Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Dropbox. Even so, Proton has a few unique edges that might make business users take notice.
TechRadar
Elon Musk isn't giving you crypto - it's a scam
In the newest example of Elon Musk’s identity (opens in new tab) being abused in cryptocurrency scams, a threat actor is targeting the eccentric billionaire’s newest Twitter followers, security experts have warned. As reported by BleepingComputer, a scammer has created a nameless Twitter account, and placed the company...
TechRadar
Ocenaudio audio editor review
Ocenaudio is a free audio editor that’s as accessible as they come. With little in the way of barrier to entry, it’s ready to record or import your sounds in many formats including MP4, so very useful for video editing purposes. If you need an easy to use...
TechRadar
Business email attacks are going increasingly mobile
Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks - in which threat actors assume the identities of business executives over email and try to trick employees into sending a wire transfer or something similar - are going mobile, security experts have warned. A report (opens in new tab) from Trustwave found the number...
Comments / 0