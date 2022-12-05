Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Look: Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Rumors Are Swirling Today
Last Friday night, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat courtside at the Bucks-Lakers game. Sports fans noticed that he was sitting next to Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens. Rodgers and Edens have attended Bucks games together in the past. However, this time around felt different. That's because...
Photos: Meet The Owner's Daughter Linked To Aaron Rodgers
Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, was sitting courtside at Friday night's game alongside Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Dodgers. This wasn't the first time they sat next to each other at a game. Edens and Rodgers have attended multiple Bucks games. In the past, no...
Bears Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Draft Picks, Prospects, Analysis
Bears mock draft roundup 2.0: draft picks, prospects, analysis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Bears were officially eliminated from playoff contention after they lost at home, 28-19, to the Green Bay Packers. With that, the focus of the season quickly shifted to the Bears' offseason, where...
Where GM Ryan Poles Failed the Bears Most
The Bears have one area of need so great they probably would have trouble fixing it with the draft and free agency combined.
Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Chargers' Herbert set for prime time
Draft Class of 2020 alums Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert face each other for the second time in their NFL careers with more at stake for their respective teams
AJ Green can become the sharpshooter the Milwaukee Bucks desperately need
AJ Green may be the exact thing what the Milwaukee Bucks need, as they continue to struggle from 3-point line.
Tiger Woods Names The Best Non-Golfer He's Played With
Tiger Woods has played alongside some of the best golfers in the world — both professional and not. During a flash interview ahead of Capital One's The Match, the international golf icon named the best non-professional golfers he's ever played with. Tiger gave that distinction to former Atlanta Braves...
Green Bay Nation: Rodgers still “owns” Chicago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears in an eighth-straight game to become the NFL’s all-time winningest franchise. Additionally, Aaron Rodgers renewed his “ownership” of the Chicago Bears and advanced his record against the Bears to 24-5. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht […]
Tim Muma on the Milwaukee Brewers offseason
Tim Muma talks with Steve “Sparky” Fifer on the Milwaukee Brewers offseason. Renfroe, Winker, Wong, and possible extensions for Burnes, Woodruff, or Adames.
Injury report: Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Javonte Green vs. Washington Wizards
The Chicago Bulls could be without two key role players as they look to get back on track.
Brewers GM Matt Arnold confirms which position team wants to upgrade
Brewers general manager Matt Arnold says that the club is looking to improve behind the plate, per Curt Hugg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. When asked if they were more likely to pursue trades or free agents, Arnold said it’s “hard to handicap.”. The Brewers used a fairly...
Announcer Ernie Johnson, born in Milwaukee, will receive Lombardi Award for Excellence
Ernie Johnson, the studio host who serves as the connective tissue for one of the most entertaining sports programs on television, will return to his hometown Milwaukee on March 3 to receive the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation's Annual Award of Excellence, acknowledging Johnson for his efforts to raise cancer awareness.
Charles Barkley urges Chicago Bulls to "blow it up"
The Chicago Bulls ended a three-game losing streak, but they've underachieved. That's why Barkley thinks it's time for a rebuild.
Former Chicago Bull Taj Gibson relishes the love every time he returns to the United Center
Taj Gibson, who played for the Chicago Bulls for eight seasons, talks about how much he loves coming back to play in his old home arena.
Collision course: Celtics' loss in the Finals created a monster, and the Bucks are just getting started
Seven weeks into the season, the NBA standings look like the boa constrictor digesting an elephant in "Le Petit Prince." In the Eastern Conference, the fourth-place Brooklyn Nets have a 14-12 record, 2.5 games better than the 11th-place Washington Wizards. In the West, the fourth-place Denver Nuggets are two games behind the conference-leading New Orleans Pelicans and two games ahead of the 11th-place Minnesota Timberwolves.
