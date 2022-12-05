The Vankyo Performance V700W is the second projector we've seen that just might be at the leading edge of a new category—the first one being the NexiGo PJ20 that we recently reviewed. Priced like a mini projector aimed squarely at home entertainment—as with the Vankyo Leisure 495W, for example—it shares many of the key features of those models, including being built around a single LCD. The chassis is too big to call truly mini, but like a room-to-room portable, it offers a robust sound system for a projector. Whether you think of it as an oversize mini projector or a seriously inexpensive room-to-room portable, it's a highly capable choice for home use at its $299.99 list price.

