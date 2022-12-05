Read full article on original website
14 Screenshots Of Older People Who Created Unintentionally Hilarious Christmas Greetings
They've certainly got the spirit!!
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
You can’t watch Disney Plus with ads on Roku devices yet
Three years after the streaming service launched, Disney Plus introduced an ad-supported plan on December 8. The new plan is called Disney Plus Basic, and it includes all of the same content as the ad-free Disney Plus Premium plan. The most important difference is that the ad-supported plan includes regular commercial breaks. But it turns out that there’s another limitation on the ad-supported plan: Disney Plus Basic isn’t available on Roku devices.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12 He Had With Grimes
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
PC Magazine
WTF Is ChatGPT, the AI Phenomenon That Seems Almost Human?
AI is dead. Long live AI. If you've been on social media recently, you've seen a dip in weird images generated by Dall-E and a rise in Q&A-style chats between people and something called ChatGPT(Opens in a new window). The discourse is startlingly human. Wondering what's going on? We have answers. (And the answers are not generated by ChatGPT. We swear.)
The 20 Best Picture Frames of 2022
Scrolling through pics in digital format can be fun, but there’s nothing like having printed photos and putting them on display. It is so much more impactful to look at a picture in a photo frame. A photo in a gorgeous frame at your home or in your office is a wonderful way to honor a moment in time and bring out a smile. A framed picture also makes a heartfelt gift for Christmas, birthdays and anniversaries.
PC Magazine
Time to Run (or Walk): How to Get Moving With Apple Fitness+ Audio Workouts
Fitness+ workouts can be done from the comfort of your living room, with or without an Apple Watch. But for those moments when you need fresh air, Apple's subscription service also supports Audio Workouts like Time to Run and Time to Walk that can help help you get moving outside.
PC Magazine
Vankyo Performance V700W Review
The Vankyo Performance V700W is the second projector we've seen that just might be at the leading edge of a new category—the first one being the NexiGo PJ20 that we recently reviewed. Priced like a mini projector aimed squarely at home entertainment—as with the Vankyo Leisure 495W, for example—it shares many of the key features of those models, including being built around a single LCD. The chassis is too big to call truly mini, but like a room-to-room portable, it offers a robust sound system for a projector. Whether you think of it as an oversize mini projector or a seriously inexpensive room-to-room portable, it's a highly capable choice for home use at its $299.99 list price.
PC Magazine
No PS5? How to Upgrade Your PS4 Hard Drive to an SSD for Faster Load Times
Sony’s PlayStation 5 has a fancy, built-in SSD, but until you can afford a $500 console, you’re stuck with agonizingly slow loading times on the PS4. However, all is not lost. You can upgrade your current console’s drive to an SSD and breathe new life into an aging gaming machine.
PC Magazine
DJI Mini 3 Review
The DJI Mini 3 ($499 with remote) takes the camera and airframe from the pricier Mini 3 Pro ($759) and puts it into a more affordable package, dropping a few features to reach a lower price. Notably, it skips the obstacle detection included in the Pro model and its video is restricted to 4K30. Even with these limitations, the DJI Mini 3 is easily the best 249g quadcopter you can find for the price, and our new Editors' Choice award winner for starter drones, edging out the Mini 2.
PC Magazine
Save on Lenovo Computers, Accessories With Second-Chance Featured Deals
It’s not too late to score some great deals on gifts. If you’ve waited until the last minute and missed out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there’s still time to save on a new laptop, desktop, or tablet. Lenovo is currently hosting a Second...
