ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Protests over Peru's political crisis continue around nation

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators took to streets around Peru for another day Sunday to demand new President Dina Boluarte resign and schedule elections to replace her and Congress, and at least two deaths were reported amid the protests. Many of those demonstrating in the...
Idaho8.com

2022 In Review Fast Facts

Here is a look back at the events of 2022. January 3 – The US Food and Drug Administration expands the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15. On January 5, the CDC updates its recommendations for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy