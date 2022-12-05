Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Ukraine launches missile attack on Russian-occupied Melitopol, explosions reported in Donetsk and Crimea
Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and in annexed Crimea — including at a Russian military barracks. The explosions in Melitopol came amid reports from officials on both sides that Ukraine had launched a...
Protests over Peru's political crisis continue around nation
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators took to streets around Peru for another day Sunday to demand new President Dina Boluarte resign and schedule elections to replace her and Congress, and at least two deaths were reported amid the protests. Many of those demonstrating in the...
Jacinda Ardern vows to ‘focus on economy’ after months of poor polling
The New Zealand government is set to pare back its policy agenda, as the prime minister pledges to make the economy her priority
Idaho8.com
Tens of thousands protest in Bangladesh to demand resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dhaka on Saturday calling for the dissolution of parliament to make way for new elections, and demand the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The mass protest in the capital was organized by the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP),...
Idaho8.com
Brittney Griner immediately shook hands with members of the crew returning her to the US, hostage affairs official says
The top US hostage affairs official on Sunday reflected on conducting the prisoner swap that led to Brittney Griner’s release, saying the WNBA star immediately thanked the crew returning her to the United States. “When she finally got on to the US plane, I said, ‘Brittany, you must have...
Americans Are Sharing The Things You Should NEVER Do In The US, And As A Fellow American, I Have To Salute Them
" NEVER cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first — this is not true if you cut in line in the US."
Idaho8.com
2022 In Review Fast Facts
Here is a look back at the events of 2022. January 3 – The US Food and Drug Administration expands the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15. On January 5, the CDC updates its recommendations for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster.
Comments / 0