ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Brittney Griner’s Release

Stephen A. spoke about the news on “First Take” this morning. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most prominent figures on sports talk television. With that being said, it only makes sense that he would have an opinion on Brittney Griner. The WNBA star had been incarcerated in Russia, however, she was released today in a massive prisoner swap.
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date

This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
Sourcing Journal

Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash

Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled

The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”

In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
Yardbarker

Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy