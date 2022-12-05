Read full article on original website
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Look: Old Herschel Walker Cowboys Photo Is Going Viral
On Tuesday, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker was defeated by Raphael Warnock in a run-off election. Walker's campaign was riddled with controversial statements and scandals. The former football player's push for the Senate amassed some serious negative attention from around the nation. On Wednesday, an old photo of Walker...
TMZ.com
Baker Mayfield Headbutts Teammate After Shocking Win, Goes Crazy In Locker Room
Baker Mayfield's Rams debut had a Hollywood ending -- he led L.A. to a come-from-behind victory in improbable fashion over the Raiders on "Thursday Night Football." Mayfield and the Rams were down early and went into the half trailing Las Vegas, 13-3. But, with a few minutes left in the...
TMZ.com
Pete Davidson Returns to Instagram With Eli Manning, 'Stay Tuned'
Pete Davidson is back on Instagram, but there's a catch ... it's a joint page with Eli Manning!!. Yes, the former Giants star quarterback and comedian joined forces to launch the IG page together ... debuting the account Wednesday night with an IG video in Davidson's apartment. "Hello Instagram," Davidson...
TMZ.com
Rams Star Bobby Wagner Won't Face Charges Over Field Invader Tackle
Bobby Wagner's miserable 2022 season just got at least somewhat brighter ... TMZ Sports has learned he won't face criminal charges for tackling a field invader earlier this year. A spokesperson for the Santa Clara Police Department tells us ... after investigating the Oct. 3 "Monday Night Football" incident, police...
UC Announces Kerry Coombs Is Staying On Football Staff
The Cincinnati native isn't leaving Clifton anytime soon.
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Antonio Brown Update
After a "standoff" with police in which he refused to leave his home, former NFL star Antonio Brown is reportedly still wanted by police - who are waiting for Brown to turn himself in. "Police sources tell League of Justice that there has been a steady police presence outside of...
League Executive Says Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Has Worst Contract In NBA
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has faced criticism from fans who think he is overpaid. Now, Robinson is starting to hear it from league personnel. An NBA executive recently told Heavy.com Robinson's $90-million contract is the "worst" in the league. “You can argue that, for its length, he has the...
TMZ.com
Bomani Jones Says He'll Likely Support Deion At Colorado, Despite Leaving JSU
Many people are beyond pissed at Deion Sanders for leaving Jackson State -- but, Bomani Jones, despite what people think, isn't one of 'em, ... telling us he's "not even really that upset" with Coach Prime's move to the University of Colorado. Bomani joined "TMZ Live" on Wednesday ... to...
