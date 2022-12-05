Read full article on original website
Related
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
This Texas Discount Store Is Full Of 'Weird And Quirky' Items
Only two of the stores remain in the state.
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
WFAA
Mega-construction in DFW: Amount of new space planned could hold about 377 Super Walmarts
DALLAS — Remember the empty-shelves era of the pandemic? Some of you may still be finishing up all that toilet paper you hoarded. Well, guess what’s in short supply now?. Space to store "excess" materials and inventory that has been piling up. That’s because supply chains have gotten...
Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests
Used to be, when out-of-town friends and families came to visit in Fort Worth, it was a cinch to find somewhere to eat everyone could agree on.That’s no longer the case, obviously. Our friends and loved ones are now more particular about what and where they eat. Some will only eat at lavish, expensive restaurants, while others want good yet cheap. There’s at least one vegan in everybody’s families these days, and there’s bound to be someone in your group who insists on eating farm-to-table. It’s hard to please everybody, but we’re going to try. As part of our...
inforney.com
Swiss chocolate firm lands in AllianceTexas north of Fort Worth
The AllianceTexas development is the sweet spot for a global candy firm. Swiss chocolate company Läderach has planted its flag in the huge industrial development with a new distribution center. Läderach is taking more than 42,000 square feet of shipping space in the Alliance Northport 5 building in Northlake...
klif.com
“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
Walmart expands, updates departments at Coit Road location in Plano
The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
FORT WORTH, Texas — Trevontee Garner and Daija Washington were excited to finally find a house they can make a home for the holidays. They found a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that fit the needs of their young family of four. They found the home online and within hours of showing interest in the home they received a phone call from someone claiming to be the homeowner.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!
Snuffer's has excellent burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, something a little more unusual doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in the Dallas neighborhood of Lower Greenville, is different from the rest- it's haunted.
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
Texas Truck Driver Caught Hauling 13 Million Worth of Drugs
TRAVELING TEXAS SEMI -TRUCK. Officials received word about a large shipment of narcotics passing through Marion County in Indiana. After an immense investigation, officials were able to locate the alleged shipment traveling inside a semi-truck trailer. Officials pulled the suspected truck over and approached the driver. Inside the truck was...
This North Texas store is the ultimate one-stop shop for all your holiday needs
DALLAS (KDAF) — In July we did a sneak peek at the first round of keepsake ornaments. The second round was in October, but now they have officially all launched. Hallmark is such a classic brand and one of the most popular when it comes to cards, gift wrapping, ornaments and really any stationary needs during the holidays.
Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
Dallas Observer
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
WATCH: Dallas Zoo introduces adorable baby hippo to the world along with name & gender
"She's only in week two of exploring and it's been really cool to see her grow and be fearless. She's a really curious little calf. "
10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving
Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0