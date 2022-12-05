ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

CultureMap Fort Worth

Where to eat in Fort Worth right now: 10 restaurants to take holiday guests

Used to be, when out-of-town friends and families came to visit in Fort Worth, it was a cinch to find somewhere to eat everyone could agree on.That’s no longer the case, obviously. Our friends and loved ones are now more particular about what and where they eat. Some will only eat at lavish, expensive restaurants, while others want good yet cheap. There’s at least one vegan in everybody’s families these days, and there’s bound to be someone in your group who insists on eating farm-to-table. It’s hard to please everybody, but we’re going to try. As part of our...
FORT WORTH, TX
inforney.com

Swiss chocolate firm lands in AllianceTexas north of Fort Worth

The AllianceTexas development is the sweet spot for a global candy firm. Swiss chocolate company Läderach has planted its flag in the huge industrial development with a new distribution center. Läderach is taking more than 42,000 square feet of shipping space in the Alliance Northport 5 building in Northlake...
FORT WORTH, TX
klif.com

“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart expands, updates departments at Coit Road location in Plano

The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
PLANO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!

Snuffer's has excellent burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, something a little more unusual doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in the Dallas neighborhood of Lower Greenville, is different from the rest- it's haunted.
DALLAS, TX
KIXS FM 108

Texas Truck Driver Caught Hauling 13 Million Worth of Drugs

TRAVELING TEXAS SEMI -TRUCK. Officials received word about a large shipment of narcotics passing through Marion County in Indiana. After an immense investigation, officials were able to locate the alleged shipment traveling inside a semi-truck trailer. Officials pulled the suspected truck over and approached the driver. Inside the truck was...
ENNIS, TX
CBS DFW

Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
FORT WORTH, TX
KLST/KSAN

10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving

Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

