ocala-news.com
Robert Ray Callaham
Ocala, Florida: Robert (Bob) Ray Callaham passed away December 8, 2022 at Estelle Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. He was born in Fort Payne, Alabama on June 21, 1945, to Talmadge A and Dora Lucile Callaham. He graduated from East Ridge High School in East Ridge, Tennessee. He later went on...
ocala-news.com
Catherine Ann Brooks
Catherine Ann Brooks passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. She was born on November 13, 1935, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, and lived in the Bronx with her parents Michael Joseph Dillon and Catherine Guinee Dillon, and her sister Mary Dillon who all pre-decease her. On July 22, 1956, she married the love of her life Martin Michael Brooks who passed away in 2013. They were happily married for 57 years. Together they raised three children on Long Island in Commack, New York and lived there until 1995 when they retired to Oak Run in Ocala, Florida.
ocala-news.com
Patricia Margaret White
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Patricia Viner White of Ocala, FL, formerly of Middlebury, VT. Patricia passed away peacefully on December 1st at Brentwood at Fore Ranch with family by her side. She had celebrated Thanksgiving the previous week with most of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. We will be forever grateful for this last opportunity to celebrate “Grammy”.
ocala-news.com
Holiday Colors In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
These festive colors on the water add some holiday cheer to Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Laura Ann Carlson
Laura Ann Carlson, age 57, of Ocklawaha, Florida, passed away December 5, 2022 at home. She was born on November 14, 1965 in Bronx, New York a daughter to the late James and Joanne (Marino) McMillan. Laura was remembered for her kind heart. She leaves behind to cherish her memory...
ocala-news.com
State Representative for Ocala, Marion County accused of stealing $150,000 in COVID-19 funds
The Florida state representative from Ocala and Marion County who introduced the controversial Parental Rights and Education bill has been indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. The indictment, which was announced today by Jason R. Coody (United States Attorney...
ocala-news.com
MCPS, local channels to broadcast this weekend’s Ocala Christmas Parade
The 66th annual Ocala Christmas Parade will return this weekend and residents will have the option to watch the festivities from home. The parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, and Marion County Public Schools will begin broadcasting the event on television and YouTube at 5:30 p.m. The event...
ocala-news.com
Two Alachua County convicted felons sentenced to federal prison for firearm offenses
Two Alachua County men, both with multiple prior felony convictions, were sentenced this week to federal prison terms ranging from 18 years to 19 years and 6 months for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida...
ocala-news.com
Belleview mayor invites residents to take part in Christmas Light Contest
Belleview Mayor Christine Dobkowski’s annual Christmas Light Contest will be held later this month, and residents with festive home decorations could be eligible for prizes. According to the City of Belleview, all decorated homes in the city’s four quadrants will take part in the contest, as long as the holiday decorations are on display by no later than Tuesday, December 20.
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man suspected of withdrawing $21,000 from victim’s bank account
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing over $21,000 from a victim’s bank account. According to MCSO, an out-of-state male victim contacted the sheriff’s office to report that thousands of dollars had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account at Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Christmas Parade returns this Saturday, multiple road closures in effect
The highly popular Ocala Christmas Parade will return this Saturday, December 10 for its 66th installment, and those traveling to the event can expect multiple road closures and detours. The City of Ocala has provided a list of the road closures and detours that will be effective on the day...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on ‘dangerous speeders’ in southwest Ocala
I agree with the resident who recently wrote about the speeders on 49th Avenue. We live in proximity to that location on SW 38th Avenue, which is used by residents in Sky Valley as well as some of the school buses transporting for Hammett Bowen. I have been complaining to...
ocala-news.com
Roy Howitt
On December 26, 1934, Roy Howitt was born in Flushing NY to parents Harold and Ann Howitt (Shapoff). Roy departed the Earth to be with the Lord Jesus on December 3rd 2022. On July 2nd 1955 Roy Howitt became the loving husband to Irene Howitt (Steele). Roy is survived by his wife Irene of 67 years, Daughter Kathy(Brian) and son John(Wendy), grand children Brad, Jessica, James, Allison, Jonathan and Mckenzie. Sisters Janet and Carol, and 7 grandchildren.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Skate Park reopens to public
The City of Ocala has announced that the skate park located at 517 NE 9th Street will reopen effective immediately. The skate park was closed last week for maintenance. In a social media post on Monday, December 5, the Ocala Recreation and Parks Department stated that the closure was due to vandalism in the park, and that crews were “working hard to repair and clean up the vandalism to make it a safe place for all to enjoy.”
ocala-news.com
Marion Theatre to show free holiday movie this weekend
The Marion Theatre will host a free showing of the holiday film Elf on Sunday, December 11, and those who reserve a ticket are encouraged to bring a canned or non-perishable food item to benefit local senior citizens. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, the Marion Theatre will treat...
ocala-news.com
Woman accused of burglary after entering Ocala church after hours, rummaging through office
A 41-year-old woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of entering a closed church in Ocala and rummaging through an office inside the building. On Tuesday, several MCSO deputies responded to Ocala Korean Baptist Church located at 7710 SW 38th Avenue in reference...
ocala-news.com
10-year-old boy from Dunnellon dies in ATV crash
A 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon died on Sunday evening after an ATV he was riding overturned and landed on him. The boy was a student at Sunrise Elementary, and the school identified him as Mason Meyers. On Sunday, December 4, shortly before 5:15 p.m., Mason was riding a 2004 Suzuki...
ocala-news.com
73-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Marion County
A 73-year-old pedestrian was critically injured on Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle near an intersection in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that on Wednesday, at approximately 2:40 p.m., an 88-year-old man from Silver Springs was traveling northbound on SE 58th Avenue, near the intersection of SE 28th Street, in a sedan.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon with firearms, drugs arrested after leading MCSO on high-speed chase
A 32-year-old convicted felon from Ocala who led the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed chase was arrested after two firearms, ammunition, and drugs were found in his possession. On Wednesday, an MCSO corporal observed a motorcycle that was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for man who burglarized shed
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify a man who is suspected of burglarizing a victim’s shed in northeast Ocala. In a social media post, OPD shared several photos of the male suspect who allegedly burglarized the victim’s shed and stole various items:
