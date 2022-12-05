Catherine Ann Brooks passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. She was born on November 13, 1935, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, and lived in the Bronx with her parents Michael Joseph Dillon and Catherine Guinee Dillon, and her sister Mary Dillon who all pre-decease her. On July 22, 1956, she married the love of her life Martin Michael Brooks who passed away in 2013. They were happily married for 57 years. Together they raised three children on Long Island in Commack, New York and lived there until 1995 when they retired to Oak Run in Ocala, Florida.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO