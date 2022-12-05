ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Robert Ray Callaham

Ocala, Florida: Robert (Bob) Ray Callaham passed away December 8, 2022 at Estelle Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. He was born in Fort Payne, Alabama on June 21, 1945, to Talmadge A and Dora Lucile Callaham. He graduated from East Ridge High School in East Ridge, Tennessee. He later went on...
OCALA, FL
Catherine Ann Brooks

Catherine Ann Brooks passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. She was born on November 13, 1935, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, and lived in the Bronx with her parents Michael Joseph Dillon and Catherine Guinee Dillon, and her sister Mary Dillon who all pre-decease her. On July 22, 1956, she married the love of her life Martin Michael Brooks who passed away in 2013. They were happily married for 57 years. Together they raised three children on Long Island in Commack, New York and lived there until 1995 when they retired to Oak Run in Ocala, Florida.
OCALA, FL
Patricia Margaret White

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Patricia Viner White of Ocala, FL, formerly of Middlebury, VT. Patricia passed away peacefully on December 1st at Brentwood at Fore Ranch with family by her side. She had celebrated Thanksgiving the previous week with most of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. We will be forever grateful for this last opportunity to celebrate “Grammy”.
OCALA, FL
Holiday Colors In Ocala’s Summerglen Community

These festive colors on the water add some holiday cheer to Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Laura Ann Carlson

Laura Ann Carlson, age 57, of Ocklawaha, Florida, passed away December 5, 2022 at home. She was born on November 14, 1965 in Bronx, New York a daughter to the late James and Joanne (Marino) McMillan. Laura was remembered for her kind heart. She leaves behind to cherish her memory...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
MCPS, local channels to broadcast this weekend’s Ocala Christmas Parade

The 66th annual Ocala Christmas Parade will return this weekend and residents will have the option to watch the festivities from home. The parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, and Marion County Public Schools will begin broadcasting the event on television and YouTube at 5:30 p.m. The event...
OCALA, FL
Belleview mayor invites residents to take part in Christmas Light Contest

Belleview Mayor Christine Dobkowski’s annual Christmas Light Contest will be held later this month, and residents with festive home decorations could be eligible for prizes. According to the City of Belleview, all decorated homes in the city’s four quadrants will take part in the contest, as long as the holiday decorations are on display by no later than Tuesday, December 20.
BELLEVIEW, FL
MCSO looking for man suspected of withdrawing $21,000 from victim’s bank account

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing over $21,000 from a victim’s bank account. According to MCSO, an out-of-state male victim contacted the sheriff’s office to report that thousands of dollars had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account at Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
Roy Howitt

On December 26, 1934, Roy Howitt was born in Flushing NY to parents Harold and Ann Howitt (Shapoff). Roy departed the Earth to be with the Lord Jesus on December 3rd 2022. On July 2nd 1955 Roy Howitt became the loving husband to Irene Howitt (Steele). Roy is survived by his wife Irene of 67 years, Daughter Kathy(Brian) and son John(Wendy), grand children Brad, Jessica, James, Allison, Jonathan and Mckenzie. Sisters Janet and Carol, and 7 grandchildren.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Skate Park reopens to public

The City of Ocala has announced that the skate park located at 517 NE 9th Street will reopen effective immediately. The skate park was closed last week for maintenance. In a social media post on Monday, December 5, the Ocala Recreation and Parks Department stated that the closure was due to vandalism in the park, and that crews were “working hard to repair and clean up the vandalism to make it a safe place for all to enjoy.”
OCALA, FL
Marion Theatre to show free holiday movie this weekend

The Marion Theatre will host a free showing of the holiday film Elf on Sunday, December 11, and those who reserve a ticket are encouraged to bring a canned or non-perishable food item to benefit local senior citizens. At 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, the Marion Theatre will treat...
OCALA, FL
10-year-old boy from Dunnellon dies in ATV crash

A 10-year-old boy from Dunnellon died on Sunday evening after an ATV he was riding overturned and landed on him. The boy was a student at Sunrise Elementary, and the school identified him as Mason Meyers. On Sunday, December 4, shortly before 5:15 p.m., Mason was riding a 2004 Suzuki...
DUNNELLON, FL
73-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Marion County

A 73-year-old pedestrian was critically injured on Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle near an intersection in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that on Wednesday, at approximately 2:40 p.m., an 88-year-old man from Silver Springs was traveling northbound on SE 58th Avenue, near the intersection of SE 28th Street, in a sedan.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala police looking for man who burglarized shed

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify a man who is suspected of burglarizing a victim’s shed in northeast Ocala. In a social media post, OPD shared several photos of the male suspect who allegedly burglarized the victim’s shed and stole various items:
OCALA, FL

