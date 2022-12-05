Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow
Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
WNYT
Capital Region doctors, pharmacists deal with medicine shortage
All it takes is one quick glance at the depleted shelves at your local pharmacy, and you can see for yourself what the problem is. “It’s not something to panic about,” said John McDonald, the owner of Marra’s Pharmacy in Cohoes, “Is it a concern? Yeah.”
WNYT
Local pharmacy stepping up as Arbor Hill CVS prepares to close
An Arbor Hill resident is concerned about where seniors in his community will be able to get their badly-needed prescriptions, now that the CVS pharmacy at 153 Central Ave. is closing. The official closing date is Jan. 12, 2023. A pharmacy just one block away, Central Avenue Pharmacy at 65...
NY Democrats mull December session on pay raises – but not rising crime
Money talks to Albany Democrats – at least more than ongoing calls to overhaul state bail laws. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie did not rule out Thursday calling legislators back to Albany in December to approve a legislative pay raise after he and other Democrats deflected calls for months for a special session over rising crime. “I have not said anything about coming back for a pay raise at this moment,” Heastie told reporters Thursday before emphasizing once more the phrase “at this moment.” “I believe that legislators need to be compensated for the hard work that they do. People don’t realize the...
WRGB
Real estate leaders call for action as empty Downtown Albany office space increases
Albany — Municipalities across the nation are continuing to feel the impacts of the 2020 lockdowns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Stemming from "working from home," office space vacancy has increased in downtown business districts. In Albany, the vacancy rate was at 12.2 percent in June 2022, and is expected...
Judge rules to merge AG and St. Clare’s pensioner lawsuits
A judge recently ruled the St. Clare’s pensioner lawsuit against the Albany Diocese should merge with the Attorney General’s lawsuit filed in May.
Legislative Gazette
Albany Democrats Prepare Renewed Push for Clean Slate Act
The Clean Slate Act (S.1553D/A.6399C) passed a Senate vote in Albany earlier this year but has yet to make to the Assembly floor. Advocates and lawmakers have recently begun a push, ahead of the new legislative session, to ensure the bill makes it to an Assembly vote and eventually Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
9 Baskin Lane: Sarah E. Bloom of Adams to Shannan M. Lapointe, $259,000 on 11/22/2022. 90 E Hoosac Street: Sherry L. Therrien and Adams Community Bank of Adams to Adams Community Bank, $120,000 on 11/22/2022. Alford. 82 N Egremont Road: Deborah Scher and Gordon Lafer of Alford to Robert Leighton...
Flower & Fruit Mission pledges $225K for Mother/Baby Unit at Saratoga Hospital
Flower & Fruit Mission pledged $225K to purchase new labor and delivery beds for the Mother/Baby Unit at Saratoga Hospital.
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga County’s Traveling Tombstone
Phillip Rice, born in Albany in 1822, was the son of Thomas Rice. By 1855 he was married to Martha Stead, a native of England, and living in Corinth. Phillip was a leather worker and was also listed as a shoemaker. At the age of 38 he enlisted in the army in the 30th Infantry Company G that was organized in Saratoga Springs.
The history of covered bridges in New York, Vermont
Covered bridges have long been a staple throughout the Northeast. According to the New York State Covered Bridge Society, the state was once home to over 300 covered bridges.
spectrumnews1.com
Local pharmacy navigating through national shortage of cold and flu medicines
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pharmacies across the country are having a tough time keeping cold and flu medications on the shelves this winter between manufacture shortages and an increase in demand. What You Need To Know. Pharmacies are seeing shortages of cold and flu medications as people deal with flu, COVID...
Nasal dryness and dripping: Albany ENT talks solutions ‘Live at 9’
'Tis the season for cold weather ear, nose, and throat issues. News10's Stephanie Rivas sat down with Dr. Gavin Setzen, President of Albany ENT & Allergy Services, to discuss solutions to some of the most common symptoms, from dryness to dripping.
iBerkshires.com
BCArc Name Director of Brain Injury Services
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Scott Barschdorf has been named the new Director of Brain Injury Services at BCArc. He will oversee the expanding BI residential program that ranges from Berkshire County to the Pioneer Valley. Barschdorf has experience working with individuals with mental health and behavioral issues, and has overseen residential programs in various roles during his 16 years in human services.
Dogtopia opening in former Latham Kmart building
Dogtopia, a dog daycare and grooming franchise, is opening its first store in the Capital Region. The business is located in the former Latham Kmart building at 195 Troy Schenectady Road.
WNYT
Bridge in Glenville hit for second time this week
The infamous bridge on Glenridge Road in Glenville was hit by a truck again on Friday morning. It happened around 10:15 a.m., says Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle. The truck was empty. No one was hurt. The driver from Maryland received several citations. This is the 13th strike at the bridge...
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Another Marathon City Council Meeting: Bar Closing Hours, Deputy Salaries and More
The Tuesday, December 6th Saratoga Springs City Council meeting was notable for its length –about five hours–but also for the number of contentious items on the agenda. I will be writing more extensively about the events at this meeting once I can review the video. For now, I will rely on my less-than-perfect memory to post this synopsis of some of the main items that were acted on. These include (not necessarily in the order they were dealt with by the Council):
Water main break in Albany
Albany Water Department responded to a main break on Southern Boulevard and Mountain Street at the north intersection. The main has been shut and the service interruption will affect all of Mountain Street from Southern Boulevard to the dead end, totaling 22 houses and 5 houses on Southern Boulevard.
newyorkalmanack.com
George Cooke: Albany Snake Oil Salesman
“Dr. Cooke, No. 3 Norton Street, Albany, NY — In every age of the world, men of superior genius have lived: Homer, Voltaire, Euripides and Virgil. It has, however, remained for the 19th century to produce a man whose attainments, both in letters and science, which justly entitles him to equal rank with the illustrious mentioned above. That man is the world-renowned surgeon and physician, Gen. George Cooke whose fame and knowledge of the healing art have reached every clime. Having traveled and practiced on both hemispheres, strange as it may appear, it is, nevertheless true that Dr. Cooke often effects cures in one day, permanently, with the aid of his Universal Antidote, annihilating every vestige of the disease of whatever character, for which a complimentary massive gold medal was presented to him by the British government in consideration of his superior talents, and his scientific improvements in the practice of medicine. Let the public bear in mind that old Dr. Cooke is in no manner connected with the rapacious gang of swindlers whose letters have so recently been seized by the US Government.
Holiday sales at Empire State Plaza
The Empire State Plaza will be holding several holiday sales, some starting on Tuesday and others occurring throughout the week and beyond.
