Samuel Raimondi
4d ago
that is so sad don't know what he can do above it they will never surrender like he thinks 😕
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His Property
According to a copy of a health code violation and the mayor's spokesperson, New York Mayor Eric Adams, a prominent opponent of rats who has made controlling the vermin a top priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn residences.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams fined for rat infestation at Brooklyn property
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is known for his crusade against rats, is fighting a fine for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn properties. The mayor called in to a hearing Tuesday to appeal the claim, which was brought about after a health inspector found rat droppings at his Brooklyn townhouse. The $300 fine was imposed after Adams ignored an initial summons, according to the New York Times.
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
Curbed
The Crumbling Building Where No One Claims To Be the Landlord
The four-story Crown Heights building that 59-year-old Michelle Stamp has lived in since she was a child is falling apart. Her apartment at 1392 Sterling Place, which she inherited from her grandmother, is one of 23 units — all rent-stabilized and badly in need of repair. In Stamp’s rear-facing unit, the windows don’t close all the way, so rain seeps in and keeps her up at night. There are roaches, rodents, and mold on every floor. In some of the upstairs units, nails protrude from the floorboards, and rainwater falls from holes in the ceiling. Every winter, the old-fashioned steam boiler in the basement stops working — on what feels like the coldest days of the year. In total, the building has 478 open violations. “It’s horrific. They’ve really left us to live in destitution,” she says.
pix11.com
Queens man's stroke caught on camera: 'the most terrifying thing I've ever experienced'
A stroke can strike without warning. That's exactly what happened to a Queens man, who managed to capture the life-threatening moment on camera. Queens man’s stroke caught on camera: ‘the most terrifying …. A stroke can strike without warning. That's exactly what happened to a Queens man, who...
bkreader.com
Everything’s Coming Up Roses for John Cook, The Tireless Volunteer Behind NYCHA’s ‘Rat Gardens’
One year after covered the story of how the Brooklyn community saved nine gardens at a Bed-Stuy New York City Housing Authority housing complex from being torn up due to rats, the volunteer behind the gardens is promising to make the coming spring the gardens’ best. Cook started building...
Curbed
Julius’, the Gay-Elder Dive Bar of the Village, Gets Landmarked
To those who know, Julius’ is already a landmark. The city’s oldest continually operating gay bar, with its stucco-petalled exterior and permanent perfume of sizzling burger fat, still fills up every night. Julius’ (with an apostrophe, please) is “the definitive ‘fit in the fabric of the neighborhood’ bar,” this magazine wrote — in 1980. By that point, Julius’ was 50 years (not all of them gay) into its comfortable tenure as agreeably grizzled, here-and-there greasy local. Back then, it was still a place where the doors opened at 8 a.m. for “a few old hags who guzzle their breakfast gin free of charge.” These days, the doors open at four (noon on the weekends) and there are still a few hags but also bopping twinks exploring the city via TikTok among the graying fixtures, many with rent-stabilized apartments — the Village having turned from gay ghetto to bankers’ brunch zone long ago. The whole scene is unusually friendly and low-key.
NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application […]
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
Mayor Eric Adams was surprise guest at Andrew Cuomo’s 65th birthday party
Mayor Eric Adams was a surprise guest at former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 65th birthday party, we hear. A group of 75 former top staffers and pals gathered at Kenneth Cole and Maria Cuomo Cole’s swank Sutton Place spread in Manhattan, sources said, on Tuesday night to celebrate Cuomo. Maria is Andrew’s sister, and has been married to the fashion designer since 1987. Toasts were given by former top aides including Steve Cohen, Bill Mulrow and Melissa DeRosa before a red velvet cake with sparklers was wheeled out. As the night wound down, we hear, party-hopping mayor Adams showed up unexpectedly with...
Curbed
‘It Was a Struggle. I Lost All My Revenue.’
At the start of the pandemic, as nonessential services pulled down their gates under a mandatory lockdown, New York City moved quickly to launch a program to help keep small businesses afloat. In March 2020, before the Paycheck Protection Program had even kicked in, the city’s Department of Small Business Services opened applications to dole out what ended up amounting to nearly $23 million in loans and almost $25 million in grants. But a new report out from the city’s comptroller showed that the money wasn’t distributed equally across the boroughs — and the Bronx fared worst.
Curbed
Secrets of the Christmas Tree Trade
In partnership with Epic Magazine. Squinting through sterile overhead lighting, I scan the emergency room for traces of red and green. I listen closely for the jingling of bells and the croon of Bing Crosby. I’m relieved to detect nothing, just injured people groaning, which by this point in December — the 22nd — is practically soothing. Lying flat on my back in a hospital bed, covered in sap and bleeding out of my forehead, I don’t feel very Christmasy. I feel concussed.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint
Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
whswindsorwire.com
Interview: Kristine Johnson, CBS Reporter
Student Journalist, Keilianette DeJesus had the opportunity recently to interview CBS News anchor for the New York City metro area, Kristine Johnson. The following is their conversation:. WW(Windsor Wire): What drew you to broadcasting how did you know you wanted to pursue that?. KJ: I think my own sense of...
cityandstateny.com
Ingrid Lewis-Martin is NYC’s higher power
Walk into Ingrid Lewis-Martin’s office in City Hall, and your eye will be drawn to a framed poster behind her crowded desk. It’s her, the chief adviser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, posing in pink and smiling widely – and behind her, a full-grown female lion. Some tri-state area graphic designer placed the pair in front of City Hall and surrounded them with cherry blossoms. At the bottom: “The Lioness of City Hall.”
Curbed
The Best Movie Theaters in New York
Located in the basement of the Roxy Hotel in Tribeca, this theater is intimate and draped in yards of red velvet, but its true appeal is the quality of its projection work. The Roxy frequently screens classics on 35-mm., like Steven Spielberg’s 2001 A.I. Artificial Intelligence or David Lynch’s 1997 Lost Highway, and projecting them requires a unique skill set — only 50 or so theater-union technicians regularly work with film. “You have to ride the print and watch and make subtle adjustments with each reel changeover,” says Max Cornillon, a former manager at the Museum of the Moving Image, who says that during a Roxy screening of Michael Mann’s Ali, the projectionist came out periodically to check that the picture was in focus and correctly synced. “They actually care about the medium of film itself,” Cornillon says. “It’s not for the clout; it’s about the mission of showing good films in a format that’s disappearing.”
'They are causing this problem.' Yonkers landlord blames bad tenants for pest infestation, poor conditions
Jason Stricker says some tenants have been attracting pests and it's impacting other residents.
Man found dead in Manhattan subway station with torso cuts: NYPD
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Greenwich Village subway station early Thursday with wounds to his torso, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning, was found unresponsive inside the West Fourth Street – Washington Square station around 12:10 a.m., police said. […]
2 people rescued after being injured in fall down elevator shaft at Target store in the Bronx
The teen landed on top of the elevator cab, but the employee somehow slid in between the shaft and the cab.
bkreader.com
New Brooklyn Bridge Art Pays Homage to the ‘King of New York’
A new sculpture at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge pays tribute to the art and legacy of the city’s most notorious hip-hop legend. The new, nine-foot sculpture sits on the northeast corner of Prospect Street and Washington Street. Dubbed, ‘Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings’, it is a tribute to Christopher ‘the Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace.
