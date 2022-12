Three Berea-Midpark Titans have been honored with All-Ohio recognition: LB Hudson Devins, DB Tommy Mordarski and TE Devyn Zahursky. Devins, the dynamic linebacker and running back with 101 tackles, a team high eight sacks to go along with his 1,156 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, was honored with second-team All-Ohio recognition by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

1 DAY AGO