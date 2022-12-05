Read full article on original website
Xbox Boss Assures Microsoft Has "Incredibly Exciting" Year To Come In 2023
The Game Awards came and went with little to no major updates from Microsoft and Xbox. Fans raised their concerns, and Xbox marketing executive Aaron Greenberg reacted to the feedback by assuring people that Xbox has an "incredibly exciting" year to come in 2023. Why not tease or show these...
The Callisto Protocol Patch Adds Ray-Traced Reflections On Xbox Series X
The Callisto Protocol didn't have the smoothest launch, suffering from some performance issues in certain scenarios. A new patch is out now on console that includes bug fixes and improvements, along with a new graphics feature on Xbox Series X. People playing on Microsoft's beefiest console will now see ray-traced...
Remnant 2 Announced For PC, Xbox Series X|S, And PS5
Remnant II, the sequel to the third-person action game Remnant: From the Ashes, was announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at The Game Awards. Developed by Gunfire Games, the sequel has players fight against deadly creatures and powerful bosses, either alone or with up to three friends. The...
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Gameplay Trailer Revealed At The Game Awards
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's gameplay trailer premiered at The Game Awards. In it, Captain Titus went head-to-head with wave after wave of alien lifeforms called Tyranids. Space Marine 2, developed by Saber Interactive, is a long-awaited sequel to the 2011 Space Marine game. The trailer mostly showcased the fast-paced...
Save Big On 7 Awesome PC Games With Fanatical's Ripper Bundle
Fanatical recently launched its Ripper Bundle, which includes up to seven Steam games for up to 96% off. The bundle comes in two tiers, starting at $4 for six games (normally $112.94) or $7 for seven games (down from $142.93). Among the games included are Ghost 1.0, a sci-fi-themed Metroidvania...
2 Free Games Are Available Now On The Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Overwatch 2 - Ramattra Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 Season 2 has arrived, bringing a new map, a battle pass, and hero, Ramattra the tank. Ramattra is an Omnic leader, one who is afraid to use violence to protect his people. As a tank, Ramattra can switch forms depending on the situation, making him a flexible pick for most game modes. Here's everything you need to know to dominate in Overwatch 2 as Ramattra. You can see how all heroes, including this one, stack up in our Overwatch 2 tank tier list, DPS tier list, and support tier list. Where did your favorite land?
Even More WoW: Dragonflight Twitch Drops, Including A Mount, Are Now Up For Grabs
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which just recently concluded its first-ever Twitch drop promotion, is now giving away even more free goodies for watching WoW-content on the streaming platform. To celebrate the upcoming "Race to World First," in which top guilds from around the world will compete to be the first...
Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest. As per usual,...
Destiny 2 Spire Of The Watcher Dungeon Start Time
It's been several months since a dungeon was added to Destiny 2, but with Season of the Seraph now active, you can get your gear ready for a new descent into high-level PvP content. In case you've missed the previous ones, Dungeons are an endgame activity for three-person fireteams--or solo if you're feeling brave--and contain a number of challenging enemy encounters, boss fights, and puzzles to overcome.
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
By the developers of Life is Strange and Focus Entertainment, comes a brand new Action RPG. Ghosts are discussed and what seems to be a moral quandry about how they handle these or if banishing is the right choice. It seems you'll be able to utilize a ghost ally at the same time here. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden releases sometime at the end of 2023.
Diablo IV Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
An all new trailer for Diablo IV was shown during the 2022 Game Awards, featuring Blizzard's signature epic cinematics. Diablo IV is expected to release June 6, 2023.
Judas, New Game From The Creators Of BioShock, Announced At The Game Awards
The holidays have come early for BioShock fans, after a launch trailer for Ken Levine's new game was revealed at The 2022 Game Awards. Called Judas, Levine's new narrative-driven game is unrelated to the BioShock franchise but shares many visual similarities to the series, something long-time Levine fans are sure to appreciate.
New Nightingale Trailer Shows Off The Game's Victorian-Themed Multiverse Travel
A new trailer for Nightingale, a survival-crafting game being developed by ex-BioWare devs at Inflexion, was shown during The Game Awards, giving players a new look into the game's unique realm-traveling gameplay. The game centers around the relationship between humans and Fae, a race of magical beings that guided the...
PS5 And PS4's Most-Downloaded Games In November 2022 Revealed
The numbers are in for the most-downloaded games of November on the PlayStation Store, and unsurprisingly, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been a big winner. While God of War Ragnarok took first place across the US, Canadian, and European PS5 charts, the latest Call of Duty was the most-downloaded PS4 game of November.
Destiny 2: Lightfall Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Cancel the apolcapyse with the latest chapter in Destiny 2 wiht Lightfall. Bungie gave us a closer look at the neon soaked world of the forthcoming expansion coming Feburary 28, 2023.
Vampire Survivors, One Of The Best Games Of 2022, Surprise-Releases On iOS And Android
After launching on PC and Xbox consoles earlier this year, Vampire Survivors is now available to play on mobile devices. While the big reveal was presumably going to be announced during The 2022 Game Awards, popular Twitter user Wario64 discovered the game was already listed on both iOS and Android's app stores earlier today.
The Best Action Games Of 2022 According to Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. There's something cathartic about diving into a solid action game at the end of the year, as inflicting some digital violence on the pixels in front of you can lead to a meditative form of stress relief. With 2022 having some stressful moments, action games were on hand to deliver some much-needed relaxation as fans burned through their aggression and mastered these titles.
Anime MMORPG Blue Protocol Will Release In 2023
Bandai Namco has announced more details about the English-language release of its anime-inspired MMORPG Blue Protocol. The game will be releasing in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with Amazon Games in partnership for the western release. Blue Protocol is a free-to-play MMORPG developed in tandem by Bandai...
Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania Reveal DLC | The Game Awards 2022
Dead Cells and Castlevania are forging an unexpected crossover in Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania. The teaser trailer showed Dracula, Alucard, and Richter together. The DLC is expected to release Q1 2023.
