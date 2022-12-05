Clemson's home crowd showed out during one of the Tigers' most important games of year the first Saturday in October, which happened to be a huge recruiting weekend for the Tigers as well. Memorial Stadium is always ranked annually in various environment and atmosphere polls and this one lived up to the hype prior to the Wolfpack's season flatlining after an injury to quarterback Devin Leary. The Tigers led by a touchdown in this game heading into the fourth quarter, which is when the crowd really turned up the volume and made things difficult on the NC State attack.

