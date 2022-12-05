Read full article on original website
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
247Sports
USC football dominates official All-Pac-12 teams with 13 total selections
USC football dominated the official All-Pac-12 teams on Tuesday with 13 total selections, the offensive and defensive players of the year and five first-team selections. Quarterback Caleb Williams, offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu, wide receiver Jordan Addison and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon earned first-team honors. Center Brett Neilon,...
When Do College Football Bowl Games Start For 2022–23?
Bowl season is finally here. Take a look at when the bowl mania will begin.
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
Ranking college football's 10 best stadium environments during 2022 season
Clemson's home crowd showed out during one of the Tigers' most important games of year the first Saturday in October, which happened to be a huge recruiting weekend for the Tigers as well. Memorial Stadium is always ranked annually in various environment and atmosphere polls and this one lived up to the hype prior to the Wolfpack's season flatlining after an injury to quarterback Devin Leary. The Tigers led by a touchdown in this game heading into the fourth quarter, which is when the crowd really turned up the volume and made things difficult on the NC State attack.
College football transfer portal tracker: Best players on the move in 2023
Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season. Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players ...
247Sports
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the 2022 Heisman Trophy Candidates Based on Their NFL Potential
Winners of the Heisman Trophy aren't guaranteed successful NFL careers. They aren't even guaranteed to be high draft picks, although that's become more common in recent years. Just this week, the Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman in 2017. Mayfield is now with his third team (the Los Angeles Rams) in six months.
Bleacher Report
Heisman Watch 2022: Examining Odds and Highlights for Finalists
In college football, there's no award more prestigious or more coveted than the Heisman Trophy. So, yes, winning it is kind of a big deal. That's why there's so much attention and hype leading up to the ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, in New York, which will crown the consensus best player in all of college football.
Bleacher Report
College Football Awards 2022: Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction
The College Football Awards doled out its annual collection of distinctions on Thursday night. Below, we'll go through the night's big winners. Maxwell Award (college player of the year): Caleb Williams, USC. Quite the day for Williams, who also won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and AP...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Reportedly Planning Up to $295M in Renovations to AT&T Stadium
Despite being just 13 years old, AT&T Stadium is set undergo an expensive renovation project. Per Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal, the Dallas Cowboys are planning to spend $295 million on renovations for AT&T Stadium. Fischer noted the renovations are "not intended to radically alter the general look"...
Bleacher Report
Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Jalen Carter Tops Rankings, Will Levis Rises
Fresh off announcing he will enter the 2023 NFL draft, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis finds himself as the No. 3 overall prospect in this year's class based on the rankings from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. In his new big board released on Thursday, Kiper moved Levis up one spot to...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Baker Mayfield Was 'Completely Shocked' by Raiders' Coverage on Game-Winning TD
Fans weren't the only ones baffled by the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive play-calling at the end of Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters after the game he was "completely shocked" when the Raiders cornerbacks lined up in press coverage on his touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with nine seconds remaining.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love
A good matchup doesn't necessarily guarantee a fantasy football eruption, but it sure can get things moving the right direction. The newest Los Angeles Rams quarterback, who was only claimed on Tuesday after being waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, practiced once with the club and promptly played one of his best games of the 2022 NFL season. He steered a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives, finishing his night 22-of-35 for 230 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions.
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 14
After over three months of setting lineups and making waiver claims and swinging trades and pondering the injustice of a world where Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp gets hurt, we have reached the end of the line. OK, the end of a line. A new line will begin...
Bleacher Report
USC QB Caleb Williams Named 2022 AP College Football Player of the Year
USC quarterback Caleb Williams keeps adding accolades to his resume ahead of the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Williams has been named Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, receiving 32 of 46 first-place votes and 117 total points. TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished second with six first-place votes and...
Georgia Bulldogs Football: ESPN analyzes UGA vs Ohio State CFP semifinal
The Dawgs will play in the College Football Playoff for the third time in six seasons and this time they will do so as the No. 1 seed. They are set to face No. 4 Ohio State in the CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. On Sunday, ESPN previewed the semifinal matchup between the two programs, naming the key player for each team, X-factor, and how each team wins the game.
Bleacher Report
Josh McDaniels, Penalties Sink Raiders' Season in Stunning Fashion vs. Baker Mayfield
In something out of a Hollywood script, Baker Mayfield joined the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday and delivered an epic comeback win on Thursday. That's going to be the topic of conversation heading into the weekend, and rightfully so. However, Mayfield's signature drive overshadows the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders blew a game they should have won.
