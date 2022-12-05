ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoslate.com

Genesis Block customer funds sent directly to Alameda accounts before FTX fall out

There is data to suggest that the customer funds sent to Genesis Block were processed and received by Alameda, according to emerging reports from Mike Burgersburg of Dirty Bubble Media. Burgersburg recently provided critical insights into the space, such as the flawed tokenomics of FTX’s FTT token ahead of CZ’s decision to sell its tokens.
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: CZ addresses FTX narratives, Tether launches CNH₮ on tron, Terraform Labs caught dumping tokens

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 6 includes Michael Saylor criticizing SBF, Ethereum inflation coming back, Silvergate exposure to FTX, and MetaMask addresses IP address concerns. “Fatmanterra Alleges Terraform Labs Dumped 450m UST Over 3 Weeks Before Its Collapse”. Cryptocurrency analyst Fatmanterra has accused Terraform Labs of dumping...
cryptoslate.com

Chainlink down 6% as holders stake $76M in 24 hours

Chainlink staking early access went live on Dec. 6, and over $75 million worth of LINK tokens have been staked in the first 24 hours, according to Etherscan data. Chainlink staking is live. According to the announcement, staking is integral to Chainlink Economics 2.0. Through staking, community members and node...
cryptoslate.com

Do Kwon asks if Genesis had provided $1B for SBF to attack UST

Terra founder Do Kwon questioned if Genesis Trading provided $1 billion UST to Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda as “ammo for a peg attack.”. In a Dec. 8 twitter thread, Kwon asked whether Genesis Trading bought $1 billion UST from Luna Foundation Guard because it had an “interest to participate in the Terra Defi ecosystem.” However, he believes that the lender gave these USTs to Alameda to fund the peg attack.
cryptoslate.com

SBF pushes FTX restart idea by issuing FTT tokens to creditors

FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried supports restarting the bankrupt exchange by issuing new FTT tokens to creditors and giving 100% profits to token holders. Crypto Trader host Ran Neuner first proposed the idea on Dec. 9, adding that it would make the new exchange the “biggest exchange in the world.”
cryptoslate.com

Hut8, Riot, Marathon increase BTC holdings in November after large declines

Mining companies have been releasing their November production rates throughout the week. CryptoSlate analysts brought the numbers together and revealed that Hut8, Riot, and Marathon are the only ones who increased their BTC holdings in November. The chart above includes the top nine BTC miners’ monthly reserves starting from January...
cryptoslate.com

El Salvador buys back sovereign bonds to reduce debt

The Republic of El Salvador has announced that it has completed the second repurchase of its sovereign bonds maturing in 2023 and 2025. According to a press release shared by President Nayib Bukele, the country purchased $74 million worth of government bonds on Dec. 8. In September, the government bought...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Dec. 8: Inflows of roughly $19B bring welcome relief to crypto markets

The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $18.77 billion and currently stands at $861.04 billion — up 2.2% from $842.27 billion over the last 24 hours. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin’s market cap grew 2.3% to $331.63 billion from $324.04 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap increased by 3.7% to $157.57 billion from $151.90 billion.
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase asks users to convert their USDT to USDC for free

Coinbase is incentivizing its users to convert their Tether (USDT) holdings for USD Coin (USDC), according to a Dec. 8 blog post. According to the US-based exchange, recent events have shown that customers needed stability and trust in fiat-backed stablecoins in times of volatility. Because of this, it revealed that it was waiving its fees for the conversion.
cryptoslate.com

Crypto.com releases its proof of reserves verified by Mazars Group

Crypto.com, has published its audited Proof of Reserves, allowing users to verify that their crypto assets are fully backed (1:1) on its platform, as announced by the firm and its CEO, Kris Marszalek, on Dec. 9. Audit, tax, and advisory firm Mazars Group verified the assets held in on-chain addresses...
cryptoslate.com

LiquidFactory.io to launch privacy network auction-style NFT marketplace

KuCoin Labs, the investment and incubation arm of the KuCoin ecosystem, has announced its co-lead investment in LiquidFactory.io, a startup that is building a privacy network with native encrypted cross-chain communication. The $1.25 million fund raise also attracted backing from VC firms including IDG capital, CDH VGC, Lapin.Digital, Ascensive Assets,...
cryptoslate.com

Two metrics show Bitcoin in uptrend, historically a good time for risk-on assets

Long-term Bitcoin (BTC) holder behavior is considered one of the most determinate factors to assess BTC performance, the market’s top, and the market’s bottom. Long-term holders are defined as addresses that haven’t moved any of their BTC holdings in the last six to 12 months. The Short-to-Long-term...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin sees minor sell-off in response to worse-than-expected PPI data

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released Producer Price Index (PPI) data for November showing a month-over-month increase of 0.3%. Expectations were for a 0.2% increase, giving a worse-than-expected result and further signs inflation is not under control. PPI shows the average change over time in the selling prices received...
cryptoslate.com

Op-Ed: Crypto doesn’t need the FTX’s of the world

Did Sam Bankman-Fried knowingly commingle funds? We shouldn’t need to care. If crypto is to reach its full potential, the industry cannot rely on entities like FTX and other centralized exchanges. There should be no need for centralized institutions once a better implementation of blockchain technology has been unleashed...
cryptoslate.com

Huobi predicts crypto market bottom in early 2023

Leading crypto exchange Huobi Global in its 2022-2023 annual report, has predicted that the current bear cycle may soon be over, as it expects the crypto market to reach its bottom in early 2023. On Jan. 1, 2022, the global crypto market had a total market capitalization of approximately $2.2...
cryptoslate.com

Waves down 12% as Upbit issues investment warning

South Korea-based exchange Upbit has cautioned its users against investing in WAVES due to its high volatility resulting from the USDN depegging. USDN is an algorithmic stablecoin backed 1:1 by WAVES. However, since USDN lost its peg below $0.8 on April 5th, it has failed to regain its peg, which has increased the price fluctuations of WAVES.
cryptoslate.com

SEC urges crypto companies to disclose exposure to recent market collapse

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called on crypto companies to disclose their exposure to the recent market collapse, and detail its potential impacts on investors. The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a letter to U.S.-based crypto companies on Dec. 8, asking them to submit disclosure documents to...

