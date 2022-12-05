Read full article on original website
Genesis Block customer funds sent directly to Alameda accounts before FTX fall out
There is data to suggest that the customer funds sent to Genesis Block were processed and received by Alameda, according to emerging reports from Mike Burgersburg of Dirty Bubble Media. Burgersburg recently provided critical insights into the space, such as the flawed tokenomics of FTX’s FTT token ahead of CZ’s decision to sell its tokens.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: CZ addresses FTX narratives, Tether launches CNH₮ on tron, Terraform Labs caught dumping tokens
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 6 includes Michael Saylor criticizing SBF, Ethereum inflation coming back, Silvergate exposure to FTX, and MetaMask addresses IP address concerns. “Fatmanterra Alleges Terraform Labs Dumped 450m UST Over 3 Weeks Before Its Collapse”. Cryptocurrency analyst Fatmanterra has accused Terraform Labs of dumping...
Chainlink down 6% as holders stake $76M in 24 hours
Chainlink staking early access went live on Dec. 6, and over $75 million worth of LINK tokens have been staked in the first 24 hours, according to Etherscan data. Chainlink staking is live. According to the announcement, staking is integral to Chainlink Economics 2.0. Through staking, community members and node...
Do Kwon asks if Genesis had provided $1B for SBF to attack UST
Terra founder Do Kwon questioned if Genesis Trading provided $1 billion UST to Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda as “ammo for a peg attack.”. In a Dec. 8 twitter thread, Kwon asked whether Genesis Trading bought $1 billion UST from Luna Foundation Guard because it had an “interest to participate in the Terra Defi ecosystem.” However, he believes that the lender gave these USTs to Alameda to fund the peg attack.
SBF pushes FTX restart idea by issuing FTT tokens to creditors
FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried supports restarting the bankrupt exchange by issuing new FTT tokens to creditors and giving 100% profits to token holders. Crypto Trader host Ran Neuner first proposed the idea on Dec. 9, adding that it would make the new exchange the “biggest exchange in the world.”
Hut8, Riot, Marathon increase BTC holdings in November after large declines
Mining companies have been releasing their November production rates throughout the week. CryptoSlate analysts brought the numbers together and revealed that Hut8, Riot, and Marathon are the only ones who increased their BTC holdings in November. The chart above includes the top nine BTC miners’ monthly reserves starting from January...
El Salvador buys back sovereign bonds to reduce debt
The Republic of El Salvador has announced that it has completed the second repurchase of its sovereign bonds maturing in 2023 and 2025. According to a press release shared by President Nayib Bukele, the country purchased $74 million worth of government bonds on Dec. 8. In September, the government bought...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Dec. 8: Inflows of roughly $19B bring welcome relief to crypto markets
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $18.77 billion and currently stands at $861.04 billion — up 2.2% from $842.27 billion over the last 24 hours. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin’s market cap grew 2.3% to $331.63 billion from $324.04 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap increased by 3.7% to $157.57 billion from $151.90 billion.
Coinbase asks users to convert their USDT to USDC for free
Coinbase is incentivizing its users to convert their Tether (USDT) holdings for USD Coin (USDC), according to a Dec. 8 blog post. According to the US-based exchange, recent events have shown that customers needed stability and trust in fiat-backed stablecoins in times of volatility. Because of this, it revealed that it was waiving its fees for the conversion.
Climate tech crypto startup YES WORLD launches utility services portal, available in 80 countries
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, launches Utility services portal...
Crypto.com releases its proof of reserves verified by Mazars Group
Crypto.com, has published its audited Proof of Reserves, allowing users to verify that their crypto assets are fully backed (1:1) on its platform, as announced by the firm and its CEO, Kris Marszalek, on Dec. 9. Audit, tax, and advisory firm Mazars Group verified the assets held in on-chain addresses...
LiquidFactory.io to launch privacy network auction-style NFT marketplace
KuCoin Labs, the investment and incubation arm of the KuCoin ecosystem, has announced its co-lead investment in LiquidFactory.io, a startup that is building a privacy network with native encrypted cross-chain communication. The $1.25 million fund raise also attracted backing from VC firms including IDG capital, CDH VGC, Lapin.Digital, Ascensive Assets,...
Two metrics show Bitcoin in uptrend, historically a good time for risk-on assets
Long-term Bitcoin (BTC) holder behavior is considered one of the most determinate factors to assess BTC performance, the market’s top, and the market’s bottom. Long-term holders are defined as addresses that haven’t moved any of their BTC holdings in the last six to 12 months. The Short-to-Long-term...
Bitcoin sees minor sell-off in response to worse-than-expected PPI data
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released Producer Price Index (PPI) data for November showing a month-over-month increase of 0.3%. Expectations were for a 0.2% increase, giving a worse-than-expected result and further signs inflation is not under control. PPI shows the average change over time in the selling prices received...
Op-Ed: Crypto doesn’t need the FTX’s of the world
Did Sam Bankman-Fried knowingly commingle funds? We shouldn’t need to care. If crypto is to reach its full potential, the industry cannot rely on entities like FTX and other centralized exchanges. There should be no need for centralized institutions once a better implementation of blockchain technology has been unleashed...
Research: Analysis of on-chain metrics suggests Bitcoin is firmly in capitulation phase
Since June, Bitcoin (BTC) – and the general market subsequently – has been in capitulation, other than a handful of rallies seen in the summer of this ongoing bear market according to on-chain data provided by Glassnode, and analyzed by CryptoSlate. Both bull and bear markets reveal on-chain...
The Block CEO resigns after failing to disclose personal loans from Alameda Research
Crypto news outlet The Block’s CEO Michael McCaffrey has resigned after failing to disclose a series of loans from Alameda Research – a company linked to former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). McCaffrey took over as CEO in 2021 after using a $12 million loan from Alameda to...
Huobi predicts crypto market bottom in early 2023
Leading crypto exchange Huobi Global in its 2022-2023 annual report, has predicted that the current bear cycle may soon be over, as it expects the crypto market to reach its bottom in early 2023. On Jan. 1, 2022, the global crypto market had a total market capitalization of approximately $2.2...
Waves down 12% as Upbit issues investment warning
South Korea-based exchange Upbit has cautioned its users against investing in WAVES due to its high volatility resulting from the USDN depegging. USDN is an algorithmic stablecoin backed 1:1 by WAVES. However, since USDN lost its peg below $0.8 on April 5th, it has failed to regain its peg, which has increased the price fluctuations of WAVES.
SEC urges crypto companies to disclose exposure to recent market collapse
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has called on crypto companies to disclose their exposure to the recent market collapse, and detail its potential impacts on investors. The SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance issued a letter to U.S.-based crypto companies on Dec. 8, asking them to submit disclosure documents to...
