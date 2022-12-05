ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Credit One Bank Spreads Holiday Cheer at Annual KLUC 98.5 Toy Drive Benefitting HELP of Southern Nevada

CREDIT ONE BANK SPREADS HOLIDAY CHEER AT ANNUAL KLUC 98.5 TOY DRIVE. This Thursday, Dec. 8, Credit One Bank, a pillar in the Las Vegas community, donated a variety of toys and a check to the 24th annual KLUC 98.5 Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive, benefiting local nonprofit HELP of Southern Nevada. The Bank is dedicated to giving back to the Las Vegas community through charitable donations of time, resources and funding.
The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back for 2022

The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back for 2022. Vegas Family Guide curates local map of light displays for the 12th year. Photos of homes submitted to The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map. The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back. For 12 years Vegas Family Guide has worked...
Redo Your “I Do” this March at Forever Vegas: A Celebration of Love featuring the World’s Largest Vow Renewal

Redo Your “I Do” at Forever Vegas: A Celebration of Love. Highlighted by the World’s Largest Vow Renewal March 2-4, 2023. Tickets and Hotel Packages on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. PST with pre-sale beginning at Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST at ForeverVegas.com. First 100 couples to purchase tickets will receive free tickets to either High Roller or Fly LINQ.
Station Casinos to Hold Hiring Event for New Wildfire Casino

STATION CASINOS TO HOLD HIRING EVENT FOR NEW WILDFIRE CASINO. Station Casinos will host two-day hiring event for positions at the new Wildfire Casino on Fremont and other select Wildfire Gaming positions. WHAT:. On the heels of the recent announcement to open a new Wildfire Casino on Fremont in February...
Carson Kitchen Launches New Winter Menu For Those Cozy Cravings

Carson Kitchen Launches New Winter Menu For Those Cozy Cravings. Pumpkin soup (Photo Credit: Eugene Dela Cruz, OneSeven Agency) Carson Kitchen is known for its creative comfort food using seasonal ingredients and with a new season upon us, that means a menu change. Chef and Owner Cory Harwell has developed new menu items now available at the Downtown Las Vegas location.
Tropicana Las Vegas – December 2022 – January 2023 Listings

DECEMBER 2022 – JANUARY 2023 LISTINGS. For every 250 tier points earned from 6 a.m. Friday January 13 to 4 p.m. Saturday January 14, players can qualify for a chance at a Pull Tab with Free Play values ranging from $10 to $500. Players are limited to a maximum of 4. Must be present to win. Management Reserves all rights. While supplies last. See Players Club for full details.
Acclaimed pianist Keiko Matsui to perform at Santa Fe Station

Acclaimed pianist Keiko Matsui to perform at Santa Fe Station. Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. Acclaimed pianist, composer and humanitarian Keiko Matsui is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at 10 a.m.
