Mets lose right-hander to division rival
Trevor Williams is packing his bags. But he’s not going very far. That’s because the New York Mets free-agent pitcher is landing with the Washington Nationals. MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reports “The Nationals are signing RHP Trevor Williams to a 2-year deal. 30-year-old bounced between rotation and bullpen this season with Mets, posting a 3.21 ERA and 1.227 WHIP across 89.2 IP. Could wind up as Nats’ No. 5 starter or long reliever.”
Source: Yankees see Andrew Benintendi as preferred option amid Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds uncertainty
For the Yankees, re-signing star right fielder Aaron Judge was the obvious No. 1 priority heading into the offseason. Bringing back first baseman Anthony Rizzo was arguably No. 2, though they were able to make it happen all the way back in mid-November. Keeping Andrew Benintendi in left field was...
Yankees sleeper prospects? Player development leader identifies 2
The Yankees are counting down the days until they can write top prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into their lineup as regulars. That day might not be too far off. But often it’s the lesser-known names who end up making lots of noise, and the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits asked Yankees Vice President of Player Development Kevin Reese to name a pair of sleepers while at the Winter Meetings in San Diego last week.
Yankees great CC Sabathia reacts to Aaron Judge contract
CC Sabathia and Aaron Judge are close friends. The pair played together with the Yankees until Sabathia retired following the 2019 season, and they remain constantly in touch. So, naturally, when word spread that Judge and the Yankees agreed to a $360-million, nine-year deal this week during the MLB Winter Meetings, the Hall of Fame-bound Sabathia was ecstatic.
Yankees could watch AL East rival trade for Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds
The New York Yankees need an outfielder. The Pittsburgh Pirates have one asking to be traded. But the Toronto Blue Jays might have something to say about Bryan Reynolds’ home in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 27-year-old outfielder requested a deal ahead of the...
NL contenders pursuing Mets free-agent pitcher
The New York Mets could be saying goodbye to Seth Lugo. That’s because the market for the free-agent right-hander is starting to heat up. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Dodgers, Padres and Nats are pursuing Seth Lugo. Likely...
After Eagles beatdown, Giants know what’s at stake next week: ‘Got to win this f---ing game’
The Giants’ game next Sunday night in Washington isn’t officially a must win. They can lose and still make the playoffs. They can win and still miss out. But outside linebacker Jihad Ward doesn’t care about any of those what-ifs. He is taking a simple outlook, as these two 7-5-1 teams prepare to meet.
Why Eagles’ James Bradberry was glad Darius Slay mentioned him in speech night before blowout win over Giants
Eagles cornerback Darius Slay stood up in front of the team during a Saturday night meeting inside a hotel in Jersey City. Being one of the team captains, Slay was tasked with giving a speech the night before the team was going to play the Giants at MetLife Stadium, looking to give his teammates a spark before their game against their NFC East rivals.
Saquon Barkley has ‘no doubt’ he will be ready for Week 15 at Commanders despite neck issue
The Giants’ 48-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday featured what has recently become a standard Saquon Barkley showing – one that isn’t overly impressive. But this week, the running back was also dealing with a known neck issue. Barkley was on the injury report Thursday with...
Eagles crush slumping Giants: Brian Daboll must beat Commanders to revive playoff hopes
The Giants found themselves at a crossroads Sunday morning, in the hours before their showdown with the Eagles, the NFL’s best team. Now, after losing 48-22 to the Eagles, their playoff hopes are teetering on the edge of a cliff. Brian Daboll’s team walked out of MetLife Stadium on...
Giants’ defense embarrassed by Jalen Hurts, Eagles in most lopsided loss of season
The Giants’ two young pass rushers met just in front of the end zone late in the first half Sunday and took dead aim on their target. Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux had navigated his way into the face of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts despite being held by Jordan Mailata, a massive 365-pound tackle. Azeez Ojulari, the pass-rushing presence the Giants have missed for most of this season, reached Hurts just a tick faster than Thibodeaux and flattened the quarterback for an 11-yard loss at the 2-yard line.
Yankees ask Aaron Judge a $360 million question: Can you be Tom Brady? | Klapisch
No doubt you heard about Aaron Judge’s playful meeting with Tom Brady last week, just before the Bucs-Saints game in Tampa. Talk about a photo op to die for: legendary quarterback shakes hands with history-making slugger. Titan One asks Titan Two to suit up and catch passes instead of hitting home runs.
Giants’ inactives: Saquon Barkley active for showdown with Eagles, Leonard Williams out | Rodarius Williams benched
The verdict is in: Running back Saquon Barkley will play Sunday in the Giants’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Barkley, who showed up on the injury report Thursday with a neck injury, was among the active players for the Giants. Coach Brian Daboll had caused much unease among Giants fans Friday when he said his star running back was a “legit 50-50″ proposition for the game against the Eagles.
