Queens, NY

Mets lose right-hander to division rival

Trevor Williams is packing his bags. But he’s not going very far. That’s because the New York Mets free-agent pitcher is landing with the Washington Nationals. MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reports “The Nationals are signing RHP Trevor Williams to a 2-year deal. 30-year-old bounced between rotation and bullpen this season with Mets, posting a 3.21 ERA and 1.227 WHIP across 89.2 IP. Could wind up as Nats’ No. 5 starter or long reliever.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Yankees sleeper prospects? Player development leader identifies 2

The Yankees are counting down the days until they can write top prospects Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into their lineup as regulars. That day might not be too far off. But often it’s the lesser-known names who end up making lots of noise, and the YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits asked Yankees Vice President of Player Development Kevin Reese to name a pair of sleepers while at the Winter Meetings in San Diego last week.
Yankees great CC Sabathia reacts to Aaron Judge contract

CC Sabathia and Aaron Judge are close friends. The pair played together with the Yankees until Sabathia retired following the 2019 season, and they remain constantly in touch. So, naturally, when word spread that Judge and the Yankees agreed to a $360-million, nine-year deal this week during the MLB Winter Meetings, the Hall of Fame-bound Sabathia was ecstatic.
NL contenders pursuing Mets free-agent pitcher

The New York Mets could be saying goodbye to Seth Lugo. That’s because the market for the free-agent right-hander is starting to heat up. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Dodgers, Padres and Nats are pursuing Seth Lugo. Likely...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Why Eagles’ James Bradberry was glad Darius Slay mentioned him in speech night before blowout win over Giants

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay stood up in front of the team during a Saturday night meeting inside a hotel in Jersey City. Being one of the team captains, Slay was tasked with giving a speech the night before the team was going to play the Giants at MetLife Stadium, looking to give his teammates a spark before their game against their NFC East rivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Giants’ defense embarrassed by Jalen Hurts, Eagles in most lopsided loss of season

The Giants’ two young pass rushers met just in front of the end zone late in the first half Sunday and took dead aim on their target. Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux had navigated his way into the face of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts despite being held by Jordan Mailata, a massive 365-pound tackle. Azeez Ojulari, the pass-rushing presence the Giants have missed for most of this season, reached Hurts just a tick faster than Thibodeaux and flattened the quarterback for an 11-yard loss at the 2-yard line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Giants’ inactives: Saquon Barkley active for showdown with Eagles, Leonard Williams out | Rodarius Williams benched

The verdict is in: Running back Saquon Barkley will play Sunday in the Giants’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Barkley, who showed up on the injury report Thursday with a neck injury, was among the active players for the Giants. Coach Brian Daboll had caused much unease among Giants fans Friday when he said his star running back was a “legit 50-50″ proposition for the game against the Eagles.
WASHINGTON STATE
